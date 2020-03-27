 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Not even Florida man will fall for a fake government virus relief check this early   (wfla.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disgusting.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also aren't sending out checks.
It's direct deposit.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I betcha the right wing grift dynamo is already revving up over this

Seniors! You deserve every penny that's coming to you!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depends what info they have on file.  Some people will be getting checks instead.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Kent Brockman and let's turn to Candi, our Florida Investigative Reporter with more on this breaking story.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's legit. You just need to go the the car dealership that sent it to cash it in.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope people that have been doing this stuff get strung up in town squares after this.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be totally down to cash in some fake money!!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who would want to do business with someone that used a trick to get you to do business with them?

Oh that's right, Trumpettes.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hate scammers in general (well I guess everyone does), but people who scam in the face of a crisis are especially vile.
I'd I had a super power, it would be to teleport to the location of whatever scammer I encountered (including computer malware scammers), paralyze them, and materialize a magic tack hammer so I could spend a good 5 minutes reshaping their testicles. I'd then give them the opportunity to send back whatever money they scammed (I mean I'm not a monster) if they didnt want another 5 minutes. Then I'd teleport back home and wait for the next scammer.

Not sure what my superhero name would be though. I'm of Irish decent, so I was thinking of Mc Hammer. That one isn't taken right?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 minute ago  

"The Tackler"

At first it's like "oh he teleports in and tackles the bad guys!"

But later....
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.