(Some Guy)   For those going nuts at home, how about a virtual trip to the zoo?   (omahazoo.com) divider line
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all happening at the zoo.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i watch a lot of cat videos
 
Valiente
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And then a tour of the prison?
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: It's all happening at the zoo.


Does Omaha even have a crosstown bus?
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Omaha Zoo.

And here we have grasshoppers. Did you know grasshoppers cause more damage to corn crops by bodyweight than any other animal?

On the left we have prairie dogs. Prairie dogs are native to our Nebraskan lands.

This behemoth here is a cow. Aside from providing milk and meat, did you know that cow dung can be dried and used as a fuel?

Come back soon to see our collaboration with the Omaha Arboretum! They'll have tons of fun information about corn AND wheat!
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If we are pretending to do shiat I think I'd rather imagine a trip to Liz Hurleys butt hole.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just finished Tiger King and now I never want to go outside again.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Oculus (or any VR) is a nice device to get out of the house.  Lots of neat things to do.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a lot of nuts!
Youtube IRl3r4q_dUY
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
so is that dumb "I the Arms of an Angel" song playing in the background like in the commercials?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Is that 'We're All Going to the Zoo Tomorrow'?"
"Yes, Yes"
"Is it always that?"
No, but it's mainly folk songs!"

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the want to see the scorpions

We eat the night, we drink the time
Make our dreams come true
And hungry eyes are passing by
On streets we call the zoo
 
jst3p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Zoos make me sad. Seeing the animals confined and listless.... I am not an animal rights activist or anything, I don't even have pets so I am not really much of an animal person. I just think zoos suck.
 
