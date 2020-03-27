 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   This one time at virtual band camp I played with 500 other county school musicians   (patch.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, COBB COUNTY, Music, first virtual band, Cobb County School District, Atlanta composer Tyler Grant, virtual ensemble, High school, YouTube video  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've ever heard a group try to sing Happy Birthday to someone over a Zoom or Google Hangouts meeting, then you have an idea what this is going to sound like...

/variable lag and latency ftw!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At virtual band camp, the flute is the ONLY option.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

12349876: At virtual band camp, the flute is the ONLY option.


Are you talking about a harmony flute or a skin flute?
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: 12349876: At virtual band camp, the flute is the ONLY option.

Are you talking about a harmony flute or a skin flute?


More like a brave-enough flute.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can't do this over google or zoom. One person lays down a scratch or rhythm track, and each person pre-records their parts in time to that. The editor then puts all these individual tracks together in synch, which on this scale is not super-easy to do.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.