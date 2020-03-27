 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   A tiny ray of light during these dark times   (huffpost.com) divider line
    Alex Jones, Heslin's lawsuit  
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It is rare to see a legal defense so incompetent and disrespectful to the rule of law that it causes a defendant to rack up $150,000 in fines during preliminary motions before even reaching trial," Bankston said. "These fines are only the beginning. A far greater reckoning awaits Mr. Jones."

good, can't wait for the reckoning
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It won't be enough until Alex Jones is broke and living on the streets.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In before those assholes who think we should leave Assange alone because he is a journalist come defending Jones
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Excellent. Bleed him DRY!
 
squidloe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He should be homeless and destitute
 
js34603
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I will never not link this when discussing Alex Jones. In fact I would contribute $5 to Drew's whiskey find if I could change my user name to Literal Vampire Pot Belly Goblin.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Two thoughts:

Sadly, they'll never see a dime of any money

Alex must not be able to afford his weight loss super fuel that turns him red
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stan unusual: It won't be enough until Alex Jones is broke and living on the streets.


He already rants nonsensically like a homeless guy on the corner. The difference is that the homeless guy on the corner is usually kinda friendly once you get to know him, and Alex Jones is a malevolent asshole.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could wish MIller Fisher Syndrome on him.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Jones didn't want to exhume all the bodies and look for gunshot wounds.
 
Dakai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
C'mon gang, everyone is entitled to their 15 of minutes of fame being an asshole
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

#MAGArugged
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stan unusual: It won't be enough until Alex Jones is broke and living on the streets.


Turning tricks for Mexican drug Lords
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Twist him!! Twist his ass up and wring him like he's an old dish rag!!

Make the son of a b*tch CRY.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I did not expect this much schadenfreude during such an awful time.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dawnahetzler.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

js34603: I will never not link this when discussing Alex Jones. In fact I would contribute $5 to Drew's whiskey find if I could change my user name to Literal Vampire Pot Belly Goblin.


Holy shiat, that was amazing! Thanks for that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cheeseburger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd be happier to learn that he'd been tarred and feathered and then roasted on a spit, but I guess this will do for now.
 
PunGent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good start.  Please continue.
 
mr intrepid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who new that being an A-hole could be so expensive?
 
