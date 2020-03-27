 Skip to content
(The Hill)   I tell you what this means Norm -- No size restrictions and screw the limit
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
not subby

cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this mean Canada geese are back on the menu?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't drink from the faucet anytime soon.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn, I miss the Far Side.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blender61: not subby

[Fark user image image 612x288]


Yeah, I caught the reference instantly too.

*sigh*
 
Cythraul
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Headline reminds me of my introduction at the last orgy I participated in.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GE immediately releases more PCBs into the Hudson River in 3.. 2.. 1..
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Crap like this is why Trump and his inner circle should all eventually be convicted of various crimes against America and executed to set a cautionary example for future leaders.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People are getting sick, better pollute the river.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Damn, I miss the Far Side.


Rumor is that with the success of the revived Bloom County he is thinking of starting again
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This makes the virus more lethal.  There's a direct correlation between air quality and CFR.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're really trying to get the most out of this crisis, aren't they?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The temporary policy, for which EPA has set no end date, would allow any number of industries to skirt environmental laws

That's the part that scared me.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well that's farked up.

So it fits perfectly in line with the rest of the Trump regime's actions.
 
Eravior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

haknudsen: NephilimNexus: Damn, I miss the Far Side.

Rumor is that with the success of the revived Bloom County he is thinking of starting again


He already had a new website set up showing his old work.

https://www.thefarside.com/
 
Spindle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a lot of nasty things being monitored that are going to capitalize on this.  I imagine we will have several new superfund sites after this is over with.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spindle: There's a lot of nasty things being monitored that are going to capitalize on this.  I imagine we will have several new superfund sites after this is over with.


Given that economic activity is near to a standstill, there should be less waste generation. We can hope.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No worries though, they'll be self-reporting.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is not going to stand up in court. And the magic part: with the Supreme Court on indefinite recess, whatever the appeals court decides will end up sticking until the end of the Crises.

The problem with the EPA's stance is essentially the EPA was formed by acts of Congress. There are laws and enforcement requirements in the legislation that they passed. Those don't magically go away because the Executive branch says "I don't wanna".

Whoever made this decision is in violation of a number of laws. And anyone stupid enough to follow their guidance is lining up to take it in the ass from fines and possible jail time.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Excerpt for "penalties for noncompliance with routine monitoring and reporting obligations", what does this letter actually say will stop?  There a lot of outage from "critics" and people who wrote a letter, but I can't find any discussion of what actually changed beyond that one thing.

(TFA does mention that some companies or lobbying groups had asked for certain changes, but I infer from the absence of any other info in TFA that those requests went unmet.)
 
