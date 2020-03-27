 Skip to content
(Fox News) Americans agree: shoot the messenger (foxnews.com)
    More: Murica, Mass media, latest news, President Donald Trump, way media, President of the United States, news media, Vice President Mike Pence, state government  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah...stoopid media telling us our mistakes!

Screw you guys! My Mom says I'm the smartest and most handsome!
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It wouldn't be related to the following phenomenon, would it?

View Full Size


When Trump said "Enemy of the people," he was unintentionally referring to himself.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If god himself arrived and told fox viewers the truth, their response would be a chorus of "That ain't What it says in the bible!"
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure how it happened, but American education was gutted about forty years ago. The result is a population with poor critical thinking skills. This pandemic has been properly reported from the beginning. The trouble? Most Americans, watching Italy die three weeks ago, couldn't extrapolate.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's not the younger generations that are the problem, for the most part. It was the older, civics-educated generation that voted for Trump, and that has been most likely to insist the whole thing is a liberal hoax.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Millennials and Generation Z by large margins are against Trump.

Boomers and Generation X were the ones when growing up held the media in high regards. Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America. Things have changed substantially with the advent of cable news networks. Whatever helps their bottom line is the most important thing for these stations. They work by selling fear because fear is what gets eyes which in turn gets more ad revenue.

This is why folks don't trust the media anymore. When you got Breaking News reports on empty podiums or how the Titanic sunk 100 years ago it kinda desensitizes people and makes them feel that these news stations are full of shiat. So when they hear the media talk about COVID-19, they are skeptical that it is actually important because they've been desensitized to things that really matter. COVID-19 is a serious problem that requires extraordinary actions to solve.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: It wouldn't be related to the following phenomenon, would it?

[Fark user image 850x478]

When Trump said "Enemy of the people," he was unintentionally referring to himself.


I really want to kick that "fake news" guy in his low hanging balls.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hmmm... People on the left probably think the media isn't being hard enough on our leadership* and on the right they think the media is hyping the problem.

There's no way to please everyone.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yea it's my mom and dad who think the news is doing this...... for fun I guess?
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Millennials and Generation Z by large margins are against Trump.

Boomers and Generation X were the ones when growing up held the media in high regards. Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America. Things have changed substantially with the advent of cable news networks. Whatever helps their bottom line is the most important thing for these stations. They work by selling fear because fear is what gets eyes which in turn gets more ad revenue.

This is why folks don't trust the media anymore. When you got Breaking News reports on empty podiums or how the Titanic sunk 100 years ago it kinda desensitizes people and makes them feel that these news stations are full of shiat. So when they hear the media talk about COVID-19, they are skeptical that it is actually important because they've been desensitized to things that really matter. COVID-19 is a serious problem that requires extraordinary actions to solve.


Bullshiat. People don't trust the media because for 30+ years the right wing media has told them not to trust it. This idea that the libs have been cry wolf all these years so we just don't know who to believe is a total fabrication.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The media has been, for a very long time, telling people things that they don't want to hear.  That will always make you unpopular.
 
eKonk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, I'm not really supportive of a lot of the news media's coverage on coronavirus.

They need to fact-check and publicly denounce any incorrect, dangerous bullshiat that is spewed (regardless of source, though there's only one "authority figure" who is really spouting the dangerously uninformed opinions to the country - still, hold everyone to the same high standard).  Allowing disinformation to spread is not acceptable.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't care any more. I can't afford to, not at the rate in which assholes & morons have effectively destroyed any real hope that we're going to contain COVID-19 in the next couple of months. The math is grim, and even the limited data we have so far farking overwhelms "what people say" and "what some farkwits think", so much so that it's just noise to me now.

Stay home. Treat everything trying to come into your home, including yourself and others, as contaminated and use sterile technique to deal with it. Understand that it's going to take at least two to three more months, maybe longer, before we get a real handle on COVID-19, and plan accordingly. Plan for scarcity.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What would help is news facts and without political spin or sensationalist bullsh*t.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Um, should we really be calling Republicans Americans anymore?

They are obviously enemies of the State.

FTFA: Only on the news media's handling of the coronavirus are Democrats more approving than Republicans -- 61% vs. 25%, respectively,"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd like to know which fake news story that guy reported on that Trump finds objectionable and exactly why Trump considers it fake.

I'm tired of him constantly getting a pass when he makes these wild accusations. And we're so use to his antics, no one presses him on details.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I have to take any article from fox noise about media bias with a huge grain of salt.

Actually, I just dismiss them outright, but whatever.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: What would help is news facts and without political spin or sensationalist bullsh*t.


I agree, but Trump just won't shut the fark up.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'm tired of him constantly getting a pass when he makes these wild accusations. And we're so use to his antics, no one presses him on details.


They never provide concrete details, do they?
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a few things in play here with regard to media frustration. For example, many have been frustrated by the 24/7 "always breaking" format for years.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: What would help is news facts and without political spin or sensationalist bullsh*t.


Covid-19, allowed to infect people at its natural rate, will overwhelm the ability of hospitals to keep people alive who otherwise could have survived.  That has been the message over and over.  It sounds sensational because it is sensational.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I agree, but Trump just won't shut the fark up.


This
 
IrishRover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

There's no way to please everyone.


Perhaps the only option is pleasing the truth, personally I don't care what the trumpers feel anymore, report the truth, tough shiat if it offends anyone
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The White House agrees: shoot the hostage.  The hostage being us.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 850x478]

When Trump said "Enemy of the people," he was unintentionally referring to himself.


Is the guy on the far right wearing a blonde wig under his maga hat?
 
Masakyst
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Covid-19, allowed to infect people at its natural rate, will overwhelm the ability of hospitals to keep people alive who otherwise could have survived.  That has been the message over and over.  It sounds sensational because it is sensational.


And this.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If god himself arrived and told fox viewers the truth, their response would be a chorus of "That ain't What it says in the bible!"


What would follow would make Passion of the Christ look like a message parlor commercial.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

About 10 years ago at my work I had an office with cable hooked up, so for purely masochistic reasons I spent a few months watching Fox News in the background, just to fully absorb how terrible it was.

One of the things that really stood out to me was how, every single day, all day long the Breaking News Alert anvil sound goes off. Since I kept it on in the background, it really got to the point where it seemed to be on some kind of timer, a la "weather on the 9s" or something, about 10 minutes apart. I became pretty convinced of that during some kind of real crisis (probably a hurricane, can't remember exactly), where they kept doing breaking news alerts to say there was no update.

It is unreal to me that people actually watch that stuff all day and take what they see with the same seriousness and gravity with which it's delivered.

Trump is right, the media does mostly suck. Not for any of the reasons he says, it most sucks because journalistic integrity, pride in the work by all involved, and legally binding standard have been replaced with unregulated free-market principles that put the almighty dollar above everything else. Same problem that afflicts basically every aspect of American life.
 
ZombieLambChop [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Millennials and Generation Z by large margins are against Trump.

Boomers and Generation X were the ones when growing up held the media in high regards. Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America. Things have changed substantially with the advent of cable news networks. Whatever helps their bottom line is the most important thing for these stations. They work by selling fear because fear is what gets eyes which in turn gets more ad revenue.

This is why folks don't trust the media anymore. When you got Breaking News reports on empty podiums or how the Titanic sunk 100 years ago it kinda desensitizes people and makes them feel that these news stations are full of shiat. So when they hear the media talk about COVID-19, they are skeptical that it is actually important because they've been desensitized to things that really matter. COVID-19 is a serious problem that requires extraordinary actions to solve.


True 'dat.  I'm a Gen X-er. And you are right.  We were raised, and rightly so, at the time, that the media is to be trusted.  And for the most part, you could trust them.  There were always outliers.. and some very dark times during the Viet Nam war, but you could trust the media, in large part.  Then.... along comes St. Ronny <spit>. Who in 1987 repealed the FCC Fairness Doctrine, requiring fair & balanced (where have you heard that from?) reporting in order to maintain an FCC broadcast license.  Aaaannnnd.... it all goes down hill from there.

So.. you have the older generations, who have been educated that you can (and should) trust the media, with a media that no longer plays by the old rules... the same rules that made it possible for people to trust the media.

And now, you have a younger population that did not receive the "The only person you can trust is the nightly news anchor" lesson, and they, rightly so, don't trust the media, because of the fringe elements that have completely abrogated their responsibilities in the name of profit.

Now, this rant sounds very critical of media.  And it is.  But not media as a whole.  There are still some very good, very un-biased news outlets out there.  But their voices generally don't carry as far and as wide as the bad actors voices carry in the rest of the media.

Also, keep in mind.... the Fairness Doctrine repeal occurred at the same time as cable television and the internet proliferated.  Prior to 1990 or so, there were really only three sources for nationwide news.... ABC, CBS, and NBC.  Fox wasn't really a player in news space back then, and well, all the whack job AM radio personalities were relegated to fringe audiences in the AM space.  We all new those guys that listened to those news sources, but knew back then to just ignore them.  They were crackpots then, and they still are crackpots now.

Whew... longer response than I planned.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

August11: I'm not sure how it happened, but American education was gutted about forty years ago. The result is a population with poor critical thinking skills. This pandemic has been properly reported from the beginning. The trouble? Most Americans, watching Italy die three weeks ago, couldn't extrapolate.


I am farking old - 60.

I have total recall to my father telling me when I was a young girl that the religious groups in this country is banding together and ramping up their plans for total take over of the government. They started off small, school boards, local town governments, moved on to the states then feds. He predicted back then (the 70's) that it was going to be a shiat show if they were not stopped. Here we are...
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Random Anonymous Blackmail: What would help is news facts and without political spin or sensationalist bullsh*t.

Covid-19, allowed to infect people at its natural rate, will overwhelm the ability of hospitals to keep people alive who otherwise could have survived.  That has been the message over and over.  It sounds sensational because it is sensational.


Is refrigerator trucks being used as overflow morgues sensational?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

When Trump said "Enemy of the people," he was unintentionally referring to himself.

Is the guy on the far right wearing a blonde wig under his maga hat?


I was more intrigued by that poor stupid man in the lower left. The guy behind him wearing the camo hat is eyeing him up with some bad intentions.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The propaganda outlets have created two Americas. Up until recently it was just a problem, but now that we all need to unite and work together to beat the virus it's about to become (arguably already) a weapons-grade sh*tstorm. I think we'll get through this pandemic but it's going to take waaaaay longer than needed due to one side claiming it's all fake news and licking airplane toilet seats out of spite.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
JFC two autoplay videos both starting at the same time? I'd like shoot whoever designed that website.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If god himself arrived and told fox viewers the truth, their response would be a chorus of "That ain't What it says in the bible!"


/r/selawarewolves

Orange man bad!!!!!!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

About 10 years ago at my work I had an office with cable hooked up, so for purely masochistic reasons I spent a few months watching Fox News in the background, just to fully absorb how terrible it was.

One of the things that really stood out to me was how, every single day, all day long the Breaking News Alert anvil sound goes off. Since I kept it on in the background, it really got to the point where it seemed to be on some kind of timer, a la "weather on the 9s" or something, about 10 minutes apart. I became pretty convinced of that during some kind of real crisis (probably a hurricane, can't remember exactly), where they kept doing breaking news alerts to say there was no update.

It is unreal to me that people actually watch that stuff all day and take what they see with the same seriousness and gravity with which it's delivered.

Trump is right, the media does mostly suck. Not for any of the reasons he says, it most sucks because journalistic integrity, pride in the work by all involved, and legally binding standard have been replaced with unregulated free-market principles that put the almighty dollar above everything else. Same problem that afflicts basically every aspect of American life.


I stopped watching cable news about 15+ years ago.  Not for anything having to do with CNN or Fox, but just because the internet replaced the television as a means of absorbing information for me.

When I see cable news now, I'm overwhelmed by how bombastic and loud it is.  It's just BREAKING NEWS and ON HIGH ALERT and everyone at a level 10 all day.  I've heard that CNN has its ratings up because of this, but I haven't bothered to turn it on.  I get much better info just reading Reuters, BBC, or similar.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The media that was downplaying it before they started "warning" us about it?

Yeah, I can see why people don't approve of their reporting on it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 850x478]

When Trump said "Enemy of the people," he was unintentionally referring to himself.


First time I heard him say that, I immediately thought of Stalin.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There are some stories the media will hype, since they are a business that that makes money from people tuning in to their broadcasts.

This is not one of those stories.

If anything, the worst of this disease is being under reported, since the media does not have access to the inside of the hospitals where people are dying from this pandemic.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fox News broke records in February, averaging 3.53 million total viewers in prime time - the highest ratings in its 23-year history.  It was also its 44th consecutive month that it was the most-watched channel on basic cable.

Amazing how Fox continues to successfully brand itself as somehow outside of "Mainstream Media"  while literally being the most mainstream media currently in existence.

A fart castle built on a foundation of horseshiate and people still gobble it up like it's birthday cake.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Millennials and Generation Z by large margins are against Trump.

Boomers and Generation X were the ones when growing up held the media in high regards. Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America. Things have changed substantially with the advent of cable news networks. Whatever helps their bottom line is the most important thing for these stations. They work by selling fear because fear is what gets eyes which in turn gets more ad revenue.

This is why folks don't trust the media anymore. When you got Breaking News reports on empty podiums or how the Titanic sunk 100 years ago it kinda desensitizes people and makes them feel that these news stations are full of shiat. So when they hear the media talk about COVID-19, they are skeptical that it is actually important because they've been desensitized to things that really matter. COVID-19 is a serious problem that requires extraordinary actions to solve.

Bullshiat. People don't trust the media because for 30+ years the right wing media has told them not to trust it. This idea that the libs have been cry wolf all these years so we just don't know who to believe is a total fabrication.


Youre not wrong, and neither am I. There is no one encompassing reason for the distrust of media. Its the mixture of many things that caused the present set of circumstances to come to pass.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farkers think Grima Wormtongue was the real victim.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those that believe there is such a thing as unbiased media, regardless of the bias are kidding themselves.
News, whether in print, video, or word of mouth has always been weaponized and used for political influence.
Read up on media history if you really are interested in this.
That's why any media shouldn't be taken as gospel. Think, people.

/and yeah, this C19 will be a disaster. Really, not sensational disaster, a real one.
//oh, and as mentioned above, different news outlets will leverage it to push their own agendas, their owners' and their funders'.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Covid-19, allowed to infect people at its natural rate, will overwhelm the ability of hospitals to keep people alive who otherwise could have survived.  That has been the message over and over.  It sounds sensational because it is sensational.

Is refrigerator trucks being used as overflow morgues sensational?


Really depends on your perspective.  If you're a coroner, it's probably just something you already planned for and so it's just a part of your job - you need a place for extra bodies so you get a place to store them.

For someone who is still trying to will this situation away, learning this reality is sensationalism.  They're upset by this and don't want to hear about it.
 
Millennium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
US media got its act together eventually, but it did not start out well. Like, at all. And it's still got some trouble spots even now: better than Trump by a long shot, but merely decent at best.
 
falkone32
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Millennials and Generation Z by large margins are against Trump.

Boomers and Generation X were the ones when growing up held the media in high regards. Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America. Things have changed substantially with the advent of cable news networks. Whatever helps their bottom line is the most important thing for these stations. They work by selling fear because fear is what gets eyes which in turn gets more ad revenue.

This is why folks don't trust the media anymore. When you got Breaking News reports on empty podiums or how the Titanic sunk 100 years ago it kinda desensitizes people and makes them feel that these news stations are full of shiat. So when they hear the media talk about COVID-19, they are skeptical that it is actually important because they've been desensitized to things that really matter. COVID-19 is a serious problem that requires extraordinary actions to solve.

Bullshiat. People don't trust the media because for 30+ years the right wing media has told them not to trust it. This idea that the libs have been cry wolf all these years so we just don't know who to believe is a total fabrication.


Uh.. the sensationalism of news has been a known problem for many years. Jon Stewart railed against it for years and this very website has the slogan "its not news, its fark" referring to the same problem.

Of course, now that Trump is taking advantage of it suddenly we need to pretend the tv media is legit when we know damn well they are the ones who got him elected. Fox news pioneered this problem and everyone else followed.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

There's no way to please everyone.


BSABSVR

Get a life
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably be better reporting if they didn't get their commands from China.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Millennials and Generation Z by large margins are against Trump.

Boomers and Generation X were the ones when growing up held the media in high regards. Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America. Things have changed substantially with the advent of cable news networks. Whatever helps their bottom line is the most important thing for these stations. They work by selling fear because fear is what gets eyes which in turn gets more ad revenue.

This is why folks don't trust the media anymore. When you got Breaking News reports on empty podiums or how the Titanic sunk 100 years ago it kinda desensitizes people and makes them feel that these news stations are full of shiat. So when they hear the media talk about COVID-19, they are skeptical that it is actually important because they've been desensitized to things that really matter. COVID-19 is a serious problem that requires extraordinary actions to solve.

Bullshiat. People don't trust the media because for 30+ years the right wing media has told them not to trust it. This idea that the libs have been cry wolf all these years so we just don't know who to believe is a total fabrication.


"The dangers of working from home.  What you need to know"

That was the commercial for the 10pm news in Chicago last night.  It was a hype piece about how hackers can hijack your computer.  But tell me more about how it's all the right wings fault that no one trusts a hyped up, overly sensationalist media.
 
