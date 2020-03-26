 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Trump tweets that Andrew Cuomo is lying about the need for ventilators in New York to make him look bad. Subby can't figure out how to even try to make this funny   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump doesn't need any help from the governors to make him look bad.  He's a master at doing that all on his own.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't believe that's real hair on Trump's head, but that doesn't change the fact that there's still 'hair' on it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whoever decided to vote for the worst person in America should be ashamed of themselves.

Or proud of what they've gotten, whichever.
 
GardenWeasel [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bodies need to be placed on the White House lawn
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was a couple hours ago, it's 16500 new cases now. It's going to get worse. NY is dark red and surrounding states will be soon, too. Trump is just going to keep doubling down and more people are going to die because of his ego.

The Republican party is a blight on this land and we need to do everything we can to rid ourselves of it.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He didn't tweet it. He said it on Fox.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JerseyTim: He didn't tweet it. He said it on Fox.


https://twitter.com/bad_takes/status/​1​243356330951204864
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: The bodies need to be placed on the White House lawn


Came to say Trump Tower. Park all the refrigerated trucks right in front of the doors.   Or any Trump property..
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JerseyTim: He didn't tweet it. He said it on Fox.


Potato, Tamato
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brought to you by the guy who still claims his crowd size was bigger...

Of the near-infinite number of things I don't trust him with, estimates and numbers are near the top.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And that was two days ago.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I repeat myself. Trump is constitutionally unable to prepare for worst case scenarios. He has conditioned himself to always find the best case (for him) and then proceed to proclaim it to be true. And he actually believes that he can somehow magically make it be true as long as he doesn't waver.

It's pathological and dangerous. It's in part the behavior that led to so many bankruptcies. It's getting people killed because a leader has to acknowledge the potential of worse case scenarios in order to plan a response. Denial doesn't mesh with planning.

It may well crash his Presidency but he's going to take a great many people with him, and I don't mean "out of office" but into a grave.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm willing to pony up the money for trumps ventilator, so long as the tube is jammed far enough down his throat that he can't talk.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wasn't a tweet. It was in a hannity interview
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The bodies need to be placed on the White House lawn


No.
We need to bury them  at Mar a Lago. and turn it into a National Monument of remembrance.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

italie: I'm willing to pony up the money for trumps ventilator, so long as the tube is jammed far enough down his throat that he can't talk.


Let him die, since this virus is a hoax. Plus that ventilator could save a life that matters and will do good. Hell, if it went to a serial killer they'd be responsible for less death and destruction than Trump.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe he is shopping for a better deal like this.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blender61: GardenWeasel: The bodies need to be placed on the White House lawn

No.
We need to bury them  at Mar a Lago. and turn it into a National Monument of remembrance.


Like what they did to Robert E. Lees' farm.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To that narcissistic sh*tbag, everything is a powerplay, a game one plays solely for personal gain. He can't begin to fathom that anyone would do what Cuomo is doing for the benefit of others.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: I don't believe that's real hair on Trump's head, but that doesn't change the fact that there's still 'hair' on it.


Today-Trump literally sent a cease-and-desist letter to Yesterday-Trump for making him look bad :)

/damn those direct quotes!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: I repeat myself. Trump is constitutionally unable to prepare for worst case scenarios. He has conditioned himself to always find the best case (for him) and then proceed to proclaim it to be true. And he actually believes that he can somehow magically make it be true as long as he doesn't waver.

It's pathological and dangerous. It's in part the behavior that led to so many bankruptcies. It's getting people killed because a leader has to acknowledge the potential of worse case scenarios in order to plan a response. Denial doesn't mesh with planning.

It may well crash his Presidency but he's going to take a great many people with him, and I don't mean "out of office" but into a grave.


not sure what you mean by "going to".  more like "has been".

/waiting for Trump to actually be tested and the resulted to become apparent
//cause if he's infected, no one will tell him, nor the public.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: blender61: GardenWeasel: The bodies need to be placed on the White House lawn

No.
We need to bury them  at Mar a Lago. and turn it into a National Monument of remembrance.

Like what they did to Robert E. Lees' farm.


Exactly. Filling the fairways of his golf clubs with graves of the dead would be a fitting end.
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait and watch.  When one of his ridiculous children gets this or when even he may get this and he SEES and experiences the suffering - then and only then will he say "Who knew, who knew it was this bad"
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 Reality doesn't care what you "believe," fat boy.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And MAGAts cheer him yet
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a good thing that voting records aren't attached to medical records. Might help to guide best use of ventilators.

Difference of most non-Rethughlicans is we still fight for your life even though they wish liberals and democrats to suffer and die.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AquaTatanka: And MAGAts cheer him yet


Why wouldn't they? He's stiggin' it to the big city liberal elitists that think they're better than us Real Americans.
to the MAGAts, New Yorkers dying is not a tragedy, it's a triumph.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Butterflew: [Fark user image image 375x750]

This was a couple hours ago, it's 16500 new cases now. It's going to get worse. NY is dark red and surrounding states will be soon, too. Trump is just going to keep doubling down and more people are going to die because of his ego.

The Republican party is a blight on this land and we need to do everything we can to rid ourselves of it.


It's even worse if it was by greater metro area and not state.

They said on the radio today that southeast Michigan as an area is the 4th or 5th worst in the country. And Detroit is 23rd in population among cities, so it shouldn't be brushed away as just another population based correlation.

Detroit is doing farking horrible for it's population.

We've only tested about 9,000 in the whole state, and as a person who is fairly certain I just got over it and went back to work today, it is impossible to get the test for most of us. A 101 fever + shortness of breath + cough is insufficient. It was 102 a couple times but not while testing was open. When it was 101 and they were open they'd already used most of their day's quota and said they'd just turn me away. They admitted they both couldn't take my word for my various temps (understandable) and that once my fever broke I was definitely not getting a test.

You need a solid claim you contacted someone already positive, or an overall condition that puts you heavily at risk in a way that would alter treatment.

And I get it, with limited resources we triage. But poor testing is just a massive failure here. I'm really amazed we cannot ramp this up. Throwing away our head start because our jackass in Chief called it a hoax certainly didn't help. We managed to combine shutting down everything with skimping on medical resources.

Side note: tonight on npr their expert said if you catch it and beat it you shouldn't be infectious, but up until now I've heard the opposite.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has anyone pointed out that it wasn't a tweet yet?
 
