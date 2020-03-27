 Skip to content
(Axios)   This is why we need the Defense Production Act used - now is not the time to wait for a 40% off coupon
    United States, Federal government of the United States, President of the United States, New York Times, White House, U.S. state, necessary ventilators, United States Constitution  
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that they're looking at retooling factories to meet the production needs, should be a sign of "Hey farkwad, just take the farking deal."

Jesus Harold and Kumar Christ..
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trillions for endless wars, with extra billions the Pentagon didn't even want shoveled into its maw.
But we need to bargain hunt in the middle of the worst national security disaster since Pearl Harbor.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShankatsuForte: The fact that they're looking at retooling factories to meet the production needs, should be a sign of "Hey farkwad, just take the farking deal."

Jesus Harold and Kumar Christ..


'Cept Cheeto doesn't really want this stuff produced. That would mean the problem was real, he hadn't pooped out his "perfect timeline", and we might have to actually try and save a few nasty little poors instead of ordering them to walk into the ovens themselves.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Trillions for endless wars, with extra billions the Pentagon didn't even want shoveled into its maw.
But we need to bargain hunt in the middle of the worst national security disaster since Pearl Harbor.


9/11 says "hi!".
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: anuran: Trillions for endless wars, with extra billions the Pentagon didn't even want shoveled into its maw.
But we need to bargain hunt in the middle of the worst national security disaster since Pearl Harbor.

9/11 says "hi!".


Hasn't the death toll surpassed 9/11 yet?
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: anuran: Trillions for endless wars, with extra billions the Pentagon didn't even want shoveled into its maw.
But we need to bargain hunt in the middle of the worst national security disaster since Pearl Harbor.

9/11 says "hi!".


9/11 was nothing on the scale of either. The damage since then has been pretty much entirely self-inflicted.
WWII and this are existential threats to the United States which require(d) immediate drastic action.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just build them anyway.  I'm sure someone will buy them if the feds don't want them.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: anuran: Trillions for endless wars, with extra billions the Pentagon didn't even want shoveled into its maw.
But we need to bargain hunt in the middle of the worst national security disaster since Pearl Harbor.

9/11 says "hi!".



"The September 11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Wikipedia
Number of deaths: 2,996 Trending"

"
The United States now has more coroanvirus cases than any other country with over 82,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
There were more than 81,700 known cases in China and 80,500 in Italy.
Over 120,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 23,000 people have died.
Italy reported the highest death toll with more than 8,200 deaths. "

The US is currently tracking over a thousand deaths from COVID-19, but there will be Many more to come.

Looking at this, PURELY from a US perspective - this will end up killing far more than 9/11 did.

Globally, it already has with plenty of "change" left over.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

anuran: BafflerMeal: anuran: Trillions for endless wars, with extra billions the Pentagon didn't even want shoveled into its maw.
But we need to bargain hunt in the middle of the worst national security disaster since Pearl Harbor.

9/11 says "hi!".

9/11 was nothing on the scale of either. The damage since then has been pretty much entirely self-inflicted.
WWII and this are existential threats to the United States which require(d) immediate drastic action.


Two things:

1) I read your comment as national intelligence failure. Bad on my part. I was commenting more about how this was known and not a sneak-attack. The Pearl Harbor aspect prolly sent my mind in a direction. Again,my bad misread.

2) the scale of the problem in the US is going to be most assuredly self-inflicted on many, many, *many* levels. This is a whole shiaton of bad governmental decisions coming home to roost going back decades.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what?  There is more than enough demand from individuals and the rest of the private sector for GM and Ventec to go ahead with their output expansion even without a government contract.

The real idiocy here would be if they're so greedy that they're hung up on that sweet government money and refuse to lower their sale prices to what the general public can afford.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump wants chaos, he wants states to fight among each other.  He makes things hundreds of times worse than they should be, and then when something positive happens (that he had no part in), he swoops in and takes credit and his cult cheers on how great a leader he is.   It is the story of his entire presidency, all one big con.
 
way south
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd suspect the problem isn't just cost but also time and demand.
If the virus projections are being redone, especially in expectations of new treatments and knowledge about the virus, then the number of units needed will change. If the factory takes too long to be converted then you might not get those units when needed, but you'll still be on he hook for the much higher prices.
That money might be better spent elsewhere, like buying units from existing production lines that just need a bit more time to fill the order. Time you may now think you have since the concern is shifting to the second wave.

People are dying so it's not a decision taken lightly. The question tho is if they're dying for lack of ventilators.  If the need is presently met and production is still keeping up with the curve then it's not a lack of machines that's the immediate problem.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: WWII and this are existential threats to the United States which require(d) immediate drastic action.


This is not an existential threat to the US. Do nothing and you'll lose 15% of old people, most of whom would have died in the next year or two, and a few younger ones. Very sad, but no significant long-term effects on the country.

It's precisely because it's not an existential threat that the moral imperative to act exists. You don't have to, but you should.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

orbister: Do nothing and you'll lose 15% of old people, most of whom would have died in the next year or two, and a few younger ones. Very sad, but no significant long-term effects on the country.

Well, there it is. . . the dumbest take I'll read all day.  And I was in an antivax thread earlier this morning.
 
