(News.com.au)   While they were still pretending there was no problem, China ordered a Chinese government-backed company to pillage Australia's supplies of masks, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial wipes and ship them to China   (news.com.au) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"Three million surgical masks, 500,000 pairs of gloves and bulk supplies of sanitiser and wipes were bought up in Australia and other countries"

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No surprise. It will happen here too. And we wouldn't know unless the media was paying attention.

So the numbers are a lie. Oh boy.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So...they behave like capitalists, you say?

Why warn the seller that demand will soon skyrocket?

And if you are fighting for the lives of your countrymen, would we do any less?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

the ccp should be held accountable. they won't be. but they should be.

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.


the ccp should be held accountable. they won't be. but they should be.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be easier to get outraged about this if we had done anything at all even after the entire global medical community tried to grab us by the lapels and should "DO SOMETHING YOU MORONS".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also turned around ships that were on their way to other countries with those things. That was reported at the time and that's when we should have realized the problem was far worse than they had let on.
 
anti-riaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It actually takes one to read the article. Purchases were made in January and February, so when the outbreak was as its worst and the rest of the world just sat and watched
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Given the information available, the government did everything it should have done. Now is not the time to assign blame (even though there is really no blame to be assigned).


Given the information available, the government did everything it should have done. Now is not the time to assign blame (even though there is really no blame to be assigned).
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three million surgical masks, 500,000 pairs of gloves and bulk supplies of sanitiser and wipes were bought up in Australia and other countries where Greenland operates.

While the bulk purchases and shipping were perfectly legitimate,

Capitalists doing capitalist things. Everyone got paid and there is no tomorrow.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "Three million surgical masks, 500,000 pairs of gloves and bulk supplies of sanitiser and wipes were bought up in Australia and other countries"

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.


In most cases, buying up something that is desperately needed while telling the rest of the world that everything is fine here, situation normal, we're all okay here... is blatantly illegal on multiple counts.  Insider trading, wire or mail fraud, and probably a few more.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: gopher321: "Three million surgical masks, 500,000 pairs of gloves and bulk supplies of sanitiser and wipes were bought up in Australia and other countries"

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.

In most cases, buying up something that is desperately needed while telling the rest of the world that everything is fine here, situation normal, we're all okay here... is blatantly illegal on multiple counts.   Insider trading, wire or mail fraud, and probably a few more.


That doesn't really make any sense, those laws wouldn't apply. Insider trading? What?

And there is nobody to enforce them even if they did.

If the Australians saw the Chinese desperately building hospitals and locking down their entire nation and chose to not pay attention to this, it's kind of their problem.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original article linked in this one is a lot less 'omg they're secretly stealing supplies' and more 'we made no secret that we legally bought supplies and shipped them to China'.
 
Horizon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The rest of the world sat and watch because China lied their asses off about the problem.


The rest of the world sat and watch because China lied their asses off about the problem.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insider trading? Just stop talking Proud Boy. You continually embarrass yourself.

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.

In most cases, buying up something that is desperately needed while telling the rest of the world that everything is fine here, situation normal, we're all okay here... is blatantly illegal on multiple counts.  Insider trading, wire or mail fraud, and probably a few more.


Insider trading? Just stop talking Proud Boy. You continually embarrass yourself.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Citation?

The rest of the world sat and watch because China lied their asses off about the problem.


Citation?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you saying China is being less than honest about this pandemic?  The nerve of you, good sir!

So the numbers are a lie. Oh boy.


Are you saying China is being less than honest about this pandemic?  The nerve of you, good sir!
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

pkjun: It would be easier to get outraged about this if we had done anything at all even after the entire global medical community tried to grab us by the lapels and should "DO SOMETHING YOU MORONS".


You mean the same global medical community aka the WHO that said on January 31st that travel restrictions weren't necessary and is led by an incompetent in fake doctor Tedros?
 
Creidiki
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If the epidemic there is already over, then why does China need to buy basic medical supplies, which they are already largest manufacturer of, from Australia?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

pkjun: It would be easier to get outraged about this if we had done anything at all even after the entire global medical community tried to grab us by the lapels and should "DO SOMETHING YOU MORONS".


+1 social credit
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

If the state paying farmers for crops/to fallow crops is pointedly referred to as "socialism", then the state buying medical supplies is also socialism.

While the bulk purchases and shipping were perfectly legitimate,

Capitalists doing capitalist things. Everyone got paid and there is no tomorrow.


If the state paying farmers for crops/to fallow crops is pointedly referred to as "socialism", then the state buying medical supplies is also socialism.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creidiki: If the epidemic there is already over, then why does China need to buy basic medical supplies, which they are already largest manufacturer of, from Australia?


Same reason you order a pizza even though you've got one already in the freezer.

In other words, they believed the CCP was telling the truth. Whose fault is that?

The rest of the world sat and watch because China lied their asses off about the problem.


In other words, they believed the CCP was telling the truth. Whose fault is that?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like insider trading unethical? That kind of unethical? Or trying to protect your people unethical?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It's weird that sensible policy is always referred to as socialism.

While the bulk purchases and shipping were perfectly legitimate,

Capitalists doing capitalist things. Everyone got paid and there is no tomorrow.

If the state paying farmers for crops/to fallow crops is pointedly referred to as "socialism", then the state buying medical supplies is also socialism.


It's weird that sensible policy is always referred to as socialism.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our own dipshiat in chief tried to buy an exclusive-use vaccine from German scientists, refuses to use use federal powers to ramp up production of necessary medical supplies while health care workers and reduced to wearing trash bags for protection, and lies daily to American citizens about the scale of the problem. We should worry about solving our own country's horrifying ethical failures before getting worked up about China.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't news.com.au another of Murdoch's publications?
You're surprised that it's mongering hate thru fear?
This is the same rag that tried to downplay the New Zealand terrorist attack, IIRC.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's why everyone (not just individuals but institutions like hospitals as well as governments) are trying to get their hands on every remotely relevant supply (i.e. masks, sanitizer, etc.) even if it means keeping it from someone (i.e. another country) that needs it: If you look at the rate of increase they're still picking up. I've set the charts to logarithmic, which should show a  flat line if the increase is 10x the previous total, but its an upward curve, not as steep as the linear one, but still upward. If it were a day or two I'd ignore it as case reporting timing, but it isn't, its consistent. What this is saying is "THIS IS BAD" in graph form.

(From here)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: In most cases, buying up something that is desperately needed while telling the rest of the world that everything is fine here, situation normal,

At the time China had locked down cities like Wuhan (pop.10 million). We were reading about them building hospitals in days because of the demand.
You only thought it was hidden because you were listening to Trump and Fox News deny there was any problem.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Moopy Mac:

Insider trading? Just stop talking Proud Boy. You continually embarrass yourself.

People who say it's racist to blame China are dumber than shiat and I actually hope they--you-- catch this shiat and die. We'll all be better off without your type.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: If the state paying farmers for crops/to fallow crops is pointedly referred to as "socialism", then the state buying medical supplies is also socialism.


The article is about a real estate company, not "the state".
 
RonRon893
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amazing, the sudden increase in Farkers just casually pushing this idea that the US's pitiful lack of preparation and the accompanying death toll is China's fault. This is Trump's standard game.

You'll see it everywhere on the Internet that comments can be made this past few days. They need to increase the number of times you come across someone suggesting that it's China's fault. The more often you "randomly" come across someone else suggesting this, the more likely you are to accept it as fact a few weeks from now when the shiat REALLY hits the fan. This isn't random. These people are posting here intentionally, with a plan, just like everywhere else they post.

Whenever you see someone here posting that it's terrible in the US because of China, just remember - China wasn't making the decisions regarding YOUR health. Your president, who believes himself to be smarter and more well-informed than all of his professional advisors, is making those decisions.

The more the professional posters flood all venues with this notion that it was in ANY way China's responsibility and not 100% Donald J. Trump's, the more commonplace that suggestion becomes, the more likely it will be accepted by the majority as fact in a short while. The people posting this KNOW IT and that's why they're doing it. Far more people will see their posts than will see these warnings. Give it another week. Mark my words. It is already becoming common knowledge that this is the "Chinese Virus". More and more smart people are starting to say "Well, ok, maybe it was partially China's fault..." Bull-pucky!

The governments and leaders of each country affected by this worldwide pandemic are individually responsible for their country's response. It has absolutely NOTHING to do with what ANY other country did or didn't do. The deciding factor for the severity of this disease in each country will come down to the LEADERSHIP of each country, no matter HOW much they whine that it was someone else's fault.

Every death from Covid-19 in every country is directly at the hands of that country's leadership. Period.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yeah, that's just emotional bias getting in the way of logical thought.

It's really not socialism. The means of production is privately held, so it cannot be socialist, because that's anathematic to socialism. Nor is it here.

What this is is just antisocial.

While the bulk purchases and shipping were perfectly legitimate,

Capitalists doing capitalist things. Everyone got paid and there is no tomorrow.

If the state paying farmers for crops/to fallow crops is pointedly referred to as "socialism", then the state buying medical supplies is also socialism.

It's weird that sensible policy is always referred to as socialism.


Yeah, that's just emotional bias getting in the way of logical thought.

It's really not socialism. The means of production is privately held, so it cannot be socialist, because that's anathematic to socialism. Nor is it here.

What this is is just antisocial.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
China sucks long time. They will pay for hiding this from the world.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oh look, it's a new account that's in the form of noun+number.

Now your handler has to shoot you. So sorry.


Oh look, it's a new account that's in the form of noun+number.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now your handler has to shoot you. So sorry.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Down with ccp!
/ yeah you know me

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.

the ccp should be held accountable. they won't be. but they should be.


Down with ccp!
/ yeah you know me
 
RonRon893
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: RonRon893: Amazing, the sudden increase in Farkers just casually pushing this idea that the US's pitiful lack of preparation and the accompanying death toll is China's fault.

Oh look, it's a new account that's in the form of noun+number.

[Fark user image 492x900]

Now your handler has to shoot you. So sorry.


Huh? Sorry, I don't know what any of that means. (Was it an insult? Compliment? I don't get it.) As for my account...I had the same paid account at Fark for more than 20 years. When they started protecting the obvious troll accounts for their money here, I decided I didn't want to give them mine anymore. So I made a new account.

So... sorry to make you explain your thing, but... what did you mean?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehighesttree: Moopy Mac:

Insider trading? Just stop talking Proud Boy. You continually embarrass yourself.

People who say it's racist to blame China are dumber than shiat and I actually hope they--you-- catch this shiat and die. We'll all be better off without your type.


Racist piles of shiat are in charge of all of this failure. They had their shot and they blew it.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

By who?

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.

the ccp should be held accountable. they won't be. but they should be.


By who?
 
Insertwitty Namehere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

While still claiming "there was no problem",if true, puts it pretty farking close to bioterrorism.

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.


While still claiming "there was no problem",if true, puts it pretty farking close to bioterrorism.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Illegal by whose laws? Under US law? UK law?

They didn't send a team of commandos to steal shiat. They bought it legally. It was still unethical as hell not to warn everyone else of course.

In most cases, buying up something that is desperately needed while telling the rest of the world that everything is fine here, situation normal, we're all okay here... is blatantly illegal on multiple counts.  Insider trading, wire or mail fraud, and probably a few more.


Illegal by whose laws? Under US law? UK law?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RonRon893: This text is now purple: RonRon893: Amazing, the sudden increase in Farkers just casually pushing this idea that the US's pitiful lack of preparation and the accompanying death toll is China's fault.

Oh look, it's a new account that's in the form of noun+number.

[Fark user image 492x900]

Now your handler has to shoot you. So sorry.

Huh? Sorry, I don't know what any of that means. (Was it an insult? Compliment? I don't get it.) As for my account...I had the same paid account at Fark for more than 20 years. When they started protecting the obvious troll accounts for their money here, I decided I didn't want to give them mine anymore. So I made a new account.

So... sorry to make you explain your thing, but... what did you mean?


Chinese censors autodeleted Winnie the Pooh memes a while back because some people were using them to make fun of Xi Jinping.

This is part of the eternal cat-and-mouse between censors and dissidents, where both want to push against the other but neither wants to provoke the other too badly. Dissidents come up with euphemisms for things they want to criticise; censors shut down anything that gets too popular; dissidents find more obscure euphemisms; censors shut them down once they get too popular. However, many in the international community found the thought of "banning Pooh" to be comical, so the story became more widespread.

People who dislike China, not quite understanding the situation, seem to have concluded from this episode that Communists are triggered into an enraged, murderous, irrational fury by images of Winnie the Pooh.
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 1 minute ago  

This isn't capitalism. It's a an inept authoritarian government taking supplies from other nations and not telling the world how bad this virus was from the beginning.

While the bulk purchases and shipping were perfectly legitimate,

Capitalists doing capitalist things. Everyone got paid and there is no tomorrow.


This isn't capitalism. It's a an inept authoritarian government taking supplies from other nations and not telling the world how bad this virus was from the beginning.
 
