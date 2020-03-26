 Skip to content
(Telegraph)   Thought anti-vaxxers would see the error of their ways with the pandemic? You sweet summer child. They have coronavirus conspiracy theories now   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
From hoax to conspiracy in just a few weeks.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've seen CCP Virus getting some traction in a couple of places.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: From hoax to conspiracy in just a few weeks.


The pace of the modern world is frightening sometimes
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The only people who could not see this coming also have resumes submitted to the Trump administration.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One post ... suggested hand sanitiser causes cancer and a "probiotic yogurt suppository" was recommended as a cure.

GoGurt, Greek style.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love antivaxxers.

If you knock them up, you only have to pay child support for 4 years.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Instead of encouraging her to get her child tested or to seek medical advice, they discouraged her from doing so and advised instead rubbing lemon oil down the child's spine to draw the fever from the brain, and placing slices of onion at her feet".

That poor child, not only is the mother getting advice that could end up killing the child, the poor child has a mother seeking medical advice from strangers on a Facebook group..  That kid is so farked no matter what..
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm kind of on the fence with the "culling the elderly" one. I would also add "inner city poors" if the GOP was involved.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No vaccine for Corona so...checkmate! they were right all along. We'll all die from the virus, but at least their kids didn't get the autisms first.
 
Nullav
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone please remind me why some of these degenerates still have children. It's a fatal accident cult.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nullav: Someone please remind me why some of these degenerates still have children. It's a fatal accident cult.


Because a certain asshole German nationalist, in addition to ruining a perfectly good style of mustache, also made it forever impossible to even suggest that maybe, just maybe, some people are manifestly unfit to have and care for helpless children.

Children of antivaxxers die, and yet afterward, we still can't even require them to take a weekend-long workshop on Why You Should Not Effectively Murder Your Own Children before they reproduce again, and go on to repeat the same stupid, lethal mistakes.

Something is very wrong with this. If I drive drunk and kill someone, my license will be taken away.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probiotic Yogurt Suppository is my Dead Milkmen tribute band name.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 420x345]


That graphic works on two levels, as the average antivaxxer probably really does believe in woo like Ouiji boards.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some of those conspiracy theories were right here on Fark a few weeks ago.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Probiotic Yogurt Suppository is my Dead Milkmen tribute band name.


It reeeeaaaaally sounds like a tongue-in-cheek euphemism for "anal creampie".

"Hey, baby, don't forget this is our probiotic yoghurt suppository weekend."

*licks lips suggestively*
 
Cormee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gubbo: edmo: From hoax to conspiracy in just a few weeks.

The pace of the modern world is frightening sometimes


These rumours spread like a v... no, wait.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Nullav: Someone please remind me why some of these degenerates still have children. It's a fatal accident cult.

Because a certain asshole German nationalist, in addition to ruining a perfectly good style of mustache, also made it forever impossible to even suggest that maybe, just maybe, some people are manifestly unfit to have and care for helpless children.

Children of antivaxxers die, and yet afterward, we still can't even require them to take a weekend-long workshop on Why You Should Not Effectively Murder Your Own Children before they reproduce again, and go on to repeat the same stupid, lethal mistakes.

Something is very wrong with this. If I drive drunk and kill someone, my license will be taken away.


Things which Hitler unfairly discredited: the toothbrush moustache, Nordic paganism, the Swastika.

Things which Hitler very fairly discredited: the belief that the state should control reproduction to purify  and elevate the race by ensuring only those genetic lines the state prefers may survive, and the belief that a person's genetic fitness can be deduced from whether or not you agree with them politically.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These morons are like all conspiracy theorists, every time you disprove their bullshiat they just claim the conspiracy is deeper than they thought.  They share a lot with apocalypse cults.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Nullav: Someone please remind me why some of these degenerates still have children. It's a fatal accident cult.

Because a certain asshole German nationalist, in addition to ruining a perfectly good style of mustache, also made it forever impossible to even suggest that maybe, just maybe, some people are manifestly unfit to have and care for helpless children.

Children of antivaxxers die, and yet afterward, we still can't even require them to take a weekend-long workshop on Why You Should Not Effectively Murder Your Own Children before they reproduce again, and go on to repeat the same stupid, lethal mistakes.

Something is very wrong with this. If I drive drunk and kill someone, my license will be taken away.


And because we were sterilizing poor, troublesome, and above all Black and Native women into the 80s because they were "obviously unfit" to have children. Yes, right here in Murca. People got outraged, so they stopped for now. But it is still legal because Buck v Bell has never been overturned by law or court case.
 
Nullav
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wasn't expecting to poke that particular beehive, but you can still definitely seize children and imprison people for...god damn what was that, like Dark Ages medicine? Either way, it's definitely somewhere on the child endangerment spectrum.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Some of those conspiracy theories were right here on Fark a few weeks ago.


There are half a dozen trolls here still saying it's a hoax and all the peons need to go back to work quick before their portfolio takes any more hits.
 
Victoly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

koder: One post ... suggested hand sanitiser causes cancer and a "probiotic yogurt suppository" was recommended as a cure.

GoGurt, Greek style.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Go on...

/ As in keep going
// Because a single suppository of yoghurt isn't nearly enough
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

