(USA Today) You'd best start believin' in pandemic horror stories, Gov. DeSantis: You're in one
    Florida, Hospital, coronavirus tests, president of a community hospital, testing site, southwest Florida, testing kits, Sunshine State  
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Luckily, because of Coronavirus measures I am stranded 8000 miles away from my home in Florida so I don't have to see it all first-hand.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're all in The Mist. Democrats say the monsters are COVID-19, Republicans claim they're the economy.

Ending is the same, though.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida, home to millions of elderly residents, doesn't have enough coronavirus tests. Could it be the next epicenter?

Can we agree that this isn't the proper use of the term 'epicenter'?

/my suggestion would be 'locus'
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10 days?

My author friend in Oregon is up to 15 days waiting for her test results now. Her spouse is now just starting to show symptoms.
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: We're all in The Mist. Democrats say the monsters are COVID-19, Republicans claim they're the economy.

Ending is the same, though.


Carol survives?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should Stand Their Ground. I'm sure Glocks and AR15 can kill the hell out of C19. It's their right to kill. Right?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's headline made me laughingly chuckle and snort a bit in response...then I started coughing. I'm probably going to die now.

Thanks. Thanks a lot.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
March is just the prologue to this horror story we're living in.

April...man, things are gonna be f*cked, f*cked, f*cked.
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On lockdown in Orlando right now, definitely not getting a kick out of this.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.


For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since all this is absolutely killing my appetite, my stash of food is probably going to last twice as long. Leaning more and more to telling my "essential" work to suck it, cause I ain't going.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: We're all in The Mist. Democrats say the monsters are COVID-19, Republicans claim they're the economy.

Ending is the same, though.


Stupid false equivalence is false.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: They should Stand Their Ground. I'm sure Glocks and AR15 can kill the hell out of C19. It's their right to kill. Right?


You know, often times I find your comments entertaining. This is not one of those times.

Yeah, yeah, I know...welcome to Fark.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Florida, home to millions of elderly residents, doesn't have enough coronavirus tests. Could it be the next epicenter?

Can we agree that this isn't the proper use of the term 'epicenter'?

/my suggestion would be 'locus'


"Locusts it is!"
- God
 
erik-k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.


Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.


And so shall it be
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: 10 days?

My author friend in Oregon is up to 15 days waiting for her test results now. Her spouse is now just starting to show symptoms.


At this point why bother with a test?  Can't you just assume you are infected?  There is no treatment.  Self quarantine is the only course of action.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.


Because viruses have political inclinations.

/JFC
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Florida, home to millions of elderly residents, doesn't have enough coronavirus tests. Could it be the next epicenter?

Can we agree that this isn't the proper use of the term 'epicenter'?

/my suggestion would be 'locus'


Literally, "above the centre". It's perfectly cromulent for this context. "Locus" is actually a bit more vague, as its primary meaning is simply "location, place".

Also, Florida is proper farked.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!


Black Plague killed upwards of 60% of the population of Europe.  We are a far cry from there.

Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. That's going to be New Orleans, as if that city hasn't suffered enough.

Will it be the epicenter after them? Possibly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Saunders: waxbeans: They should Stand Their Ground. I'm sure Glocks and AR15 can kill the hell out of C19. It's their right to kill. Right?

You know, often times I find your comments entertaining. This is not one of those times.

Yeah, yeah, I know...welcome to Fark.


Sorry. I am, not over Florida letting a slob kill a child over b.s.

Call me sentimental and vindictive.

Yeah, hell, IS expecting me.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!

Black Plague killed upwards of 60% of the population of Europe.  We are a far cry from there.

It should be Medieval garb
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!


You are farking sick.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!


Dude. You're on the edge of being almost good at what you do.

Have fun...I guess.

/*sigh*
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Florida, home to millions of elderly residents, doesn't have enough coronavirus tests. Could it be the next epicenter?

Can we agree that this isn't the proper use of the term 'epicenter'?

/my suggestion would be 'locus'


"Hotspot" would also be acceptable, imo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Saunders: erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.

Because viruses have political inclinations.

/JFC


Will they do take the path of least resistance
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!

Black Plague killed upwards of 60% of the population of Europe.  We are a far cry from there.

It should be Medieval garb


You can wear whatever you want, it's a free country.*

*mostly free
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Richard Saunders: waxbeans: They should Stand Their Ground. I'm sure Glocks and AR15 can kill the hell out of C19. It's their right to kill. Right?

You know, often times I find your comments entertaining. This is not one of those times.

Yeah, yeah, I know...welcome to Fark.

Sorry. I am, not over Florida letting a slob kill a child over b.s.

Call me sentimental and vindictive.

Yeah, hell, IS expecting me.


Good for you, Mr. Altruism.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: <...snip...>

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population...


There would be enough for an extra two homes for the entire 1%!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: SurfaceTension: Florida, home to millions of elderly residents, doesn't have enough coronavirus tests. Could it be the next epicenter?

Can we agree that this isn't the proper use of the term 'epicenter'?

/my suggestion would be 'locus'

"Hotspot" would also be acceptable, imo.


Hot Zone also acceptable.  .
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

T Baggins: The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: <...snip...>

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population...

There would be enough for an extra two homes for the entire 1%!


Sigh....  This is actually what will happen.  Banks will auction them off and the rich will get richer.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Richard Saunders: erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.

Because viruses have political inclinations.

/JFC

Will they do take the path of least resistance


Admit it. You're bored, and trying to have fun. Really, "homes," I expected better from you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: waxbeans: Richard Saunders: waxbeans: They should Stand Their Ground. I'm sure Glocks and AR15 can kill the hell out of C19. It's their right to kill. Right?

You know, often times I find your comments entertaining. This is not one of those times.

Yeah, yeah, I know...welcome to Fark.

Sorry. I am, not over Florida letting a slob kill a child over b.s.

Call me sentimental and vindictive.

Yeah, hell, IS expecting me.

Good for you, Mr. Altruism.


You know a lot of people mistake me as a bleeding heart. Because of all the political things I support.
But I'm not. I'm just pragmatic.
Riots cost money.
Pandemics cost money.
Sick people cost money.
Good schools, health care for all, good wages, smart policing, fair justice, and kindness save money. Make money. And pervert waste. I believe investing in humanity. Because it's the smarter bet. Is the more efficient bet. The GOP gamble stupidly. Their Short sighted. And inefficient and wasteful.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And why should I care about anyone from florida - young or old?  They are from florida.  They voted for trump and gw bush.  F*ck them all.  I hope they die.

This their problem, they supported.  They should pay for it 100%.
If they consider themselves exempt because they didn't vote, I hope they die horribly.
If they consider themselves exempt because they voted for Hillary, clearly they didn't do enough and I hope they die quickly and not in pain.   See - I have sympathy.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Richard Saunders: waxbeans: Richard Saunders: waxbeans: They should Stand Their Ground. I'm sure Glocks and AR15 can kill the hell out of C19. It's their right to kill. Right?

You know, often times I find your comments entertaining. This is not one of those times.

Yeah, yeah, I know...welcome to Fark.

Sorry. I am, not over Florida letting a slob kill a child over b.s.

Call me sentimental and vindictive.

Yeah, hell, IS expecting me.

Good for you, Mr. Altruism.

You know a lot of people mistake me as a bleeding heart. Because of all the political things I support.
But I'm not. I'm just pragmatic.
Riots cost money.
Pandemics cost money.
Sick people cost money.
Good schools, health care for all, good wages, smart policing, fair justice, and kindness save money. Make money. And pervert waste. I believe investing in humanity. Because it's the smarter bet. Is the more efficient bet. The GOP gamble stupidly. Their Short sighted. And inefficient and wasteful.


Lotta words.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: waxbeans: Richard Saunders: erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.

Because viruses have political inclinations.

/JFC

Will they do take the path of least resistance

Admit it. You're bored, and trying to have fun. Really, "homes," I expected better from you.


That was just a sad fact. Diseases do take the path of least resistance. A nation with Medicare for all to buy would not be facing this to this degree. Not having everyone have health insurance is not free and is making this worse which waste money money we don't actually have I blame the GOP and their policies for this waste of money.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Richard Saunders: waxbeans: Richard Saunders: erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.

Because viruses have political inclinations.

/JFC

Will they do take the path of least resistance

Admit it. You're bored, and trying to have fun. Really, "homes," I expected better from you.

That was just a sad fact. Diseases do take the path of least resistance. A nation with Medicare for all to buy would not be facing this to this degree. Not having everyone have health insurance is not free and is making this worse which waste money money we don't actually have I blame the GOP and their policies for this waste of money.


Have you considered the possibility that you may be wrong?

(not looking for conflict, just simple disagreement)
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the bright side, just think of the glut of awesome Florida retirement properties that will soon take place.  I'm thinking of a nice canal front home on the west coast just south of Tampa and walking distance to the Gulf.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: On the bright side, just think of the glut of awesome Florida retirement properties that will soon take place.  I'm thinking of a nice canal front home on the west coast just south of Tampa and walking distance to the Gulf.


Things have changed since you left. Tell you what. Holler when you get there. I'd be glad to share a hot spot, or two.
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!

You are farking sick.


Want to cry about it?

I've watched this country go straight down the shiatter over the past 20 years. I've been virtually sold into slavery for the crime of wanting an education. I'll likely never own my own home for that little mistake.

I've been told that I should be shot for not believing in a magical sky daddy, or for the fact that I question endless wars against people who had nothing to do with a terrorist attack that killed 1/10 what auto accidents do every year in this country.

I'm totally fine with letting morons that more than quadrupled the national debt with oil wars and tax cuts for the least needy getting out of the way so that my generation can have OUR time. Let Florida rot. I realize it will get some people that didn't deserve it, but it rains on the holy and the wicked alike.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jurodan: Nope. That's going to be New Orleans, as if that city hasn't suffered enough.

Will it be the epicenter after them? Possibly.


Media designation as "epicenter of the outbreak" takes confirmed cases, which takes testing, which takes money and good labs.

New Orleans will be epicenter of mass coincidental unexplained deaths.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: waxbeans: Richard Saunders: waxbeans: Richard Saunders: erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.

Because viruses have political inclinations.

/JFC

Will they do take the path of least resistance

Admit it. You're bored, and trying to have fun. Really, "homes," I expected better from you.

That was just a sad fact. Diseases do take the path of least resistance. A nation with Medicare for all to buy would not be facing this to this degree. Not having everyone have health insurance is not free and is making this worse which waste money money we don't actually have I blame the GOP and their policies for this waste of money.

Have you considered the possibility that you may be wrong?

(not looking for conflict, just simple disagreement)


Sure I could be 90% wrong. But, I'm not incorrect about investing in people. Jailing as many people as we'd like isn't economically feasible. Period. Even some Republican governors and states are Starting to reform their ideas on mass incarceration.  Are they wrong too?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Brains: MrSplifferton: The Brains: Richard Saunders: The Brains: You know normally, I'd just grunt my ire.

But after what I've seen out of "God's Waiting Room" over the past 20 years it won't exactly bother me at this point if it gets cleaned out a bit.

Culling of the herd and all that.

For the sake of humanity in general, let's all hope that you're not serious.

Think of what it would do for the housing market if there was just a 2% drop in population... as far as easing the housing crunch, that is. Used cars. Jobs.

The Black Plague was the thing that ended serfdom in Western Europe and developed the new bourgeois middle class. Maybe Coronavirus will do the same for the US.

Hell, people might even start believing in science again!

You are farking sick.

Want to cry about it?

I've watched this country go straight down the shiatter over the past 20 years. I've been virtually sold into slavery for the crime of wanting an education. I'll likely never own my own home for that little mistake.

I've been told that I should be shot for not believing in a magical sky daddy, or for the fact that I question endless wars against people who had nothing to do with a terrorist attack that killed 1/10 what auto accidents do every year in this country.

I'm totally fine with letting morons that more than quadrupled the national debt with oil wars and tax cuts for the least needy getting out of the way so that my generation can have OUR time. Let Florida rot. I realize it will get some people that didn't deserve it, but it rains on the holy and the wicked alike.


Let's try this out for you 'Brains'.
2/3rds of the population need to get this to have herd immunity.  That's about 200 million Americans.
Half don't have symptoms.
So now we are at 100 million sick.
20% need hospitalization.
If treated there is a .6ish chance of death (like South Korea).
That is still 600k dead, if hospitals are overwhelmed we could be talking about 10+ million dead if we do nothing to flatten the curve.

During this year long horror episode, I hope you don't have any other health conditions or accidents, hospitals are going to be busy.
 
erik-k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: erik-k: Well, they voted a GOPer governor.

This is what they want, apparently.

Because viruses have political inclinations.

/JFC


No, but deliberately malicious incompetence in the carrying out of every government function is an all but official GOP policy that they don't even pretend to hide any more.

Florida has a government that is failing to take basic necessary actions to protect its people because, apparently, that's what enough of voters there wanted. *shrugs*
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But both the BBC and my local npr affiliate repeatedly played Trump's response to a question (paraphrased), "we are doing huge testing, the mostest, big-league, that's why we are now taking the lead in cases".

Surely a POTUS and his administration wouldn't just lie like that?
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This headline is bullshiat.

DeSantis isn't a bad governor, unlike Skeletor, who was the antichrist.

And I am more liberal leaning than most in the state. DeSantis looks a whole lot better than the alternatives we had before.

#YangGang
 
