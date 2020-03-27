 Skip to content
(The Green Goblin)   Spider Man, Spider Man robs a restaurant as fast as he can   (kold.com) divider line
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a restaurant. More like the Green Gobblin', am I right?
/runs
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It's a restaurant. More like the Green Gobblin', am I right?
/runs


No. No you're not right.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was that a really tardy Spiderman, or did they play video in slow motion?
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Peter Porker? You gonna eat that?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Police suspect the man was a Buddhist, because he asked the pizza employees... wait for it...

to make him one with everything.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I TOLD YOU HE WAS A MENACE!!!

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
