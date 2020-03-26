 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Settle in with your favorite beverage and a warm blanket for short stories tonight told by pro storyteller and Farker Cyclometh. 6 PM Pacific, 9 PM Eastern. Tonight: Selected pieces by Mark Twain   (voxman.net) divider line
7
    More: Live  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll be streaming live at 6 PM Pacific via Twitch and YouTube. I'll post links here for when we go live.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor fella was cursed.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live stream link thingees:

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/voxmanvo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=rx797a​pY8WM
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jim Baker's Blue Jay Yarn is one of my all-time favorite pieces. I must have re-read it at least 10 times.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good show! Thanks a lot!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks. That was neat.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.