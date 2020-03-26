 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   You know how that one annoying coworker doesn't know how "reply all" works? This is a similar type of email snafu, except people will die   (news.trust.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm guessing the EU have a "Member states" email group and the UK had been removed. Seems a bit odd something like this would be organised the way a coworker organises the office night out. Not one person thought to follow up and ask the UK if we really weren't interested?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

If he farking dies it will be farking Karma.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought they said Brexit means Brexit. Well they got a taste of Brexit, didn't they?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as people who use "reply to all."
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We don't wanna be part of your stupid union!  Oh, you have life saving equipment that would be hard to procure on our own?  Gimme some!  Wahhh!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uh oh.  I thought it said, "Reply, y'all!", meaning that I wanted to hear back
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
confirmed to Britain it was eligible for the schemes

Language on this statement is suspect
 
Superjoe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey guys, maybe this Brexit was a bad idea.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
>ma­jordom­o[nospam-﹫-backwards]dlrow­*f­k­d

unsubscribe covid_19
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

But it will be no remedy.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If only there was some way for the UK to avoid ending their membership in the European Union.
 
erik-k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"As the pandemic reaches its peak?"

Oh sweet honey child, if only the terrifying growth curves showed anything like that...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

If I see one more infinite "reply all" chain of idiots telling each other not to reply to all ... people will also die.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

There wasn't a way, both the referendumd and the last election after three years of arguing show pretty conclusively the true choice of the inhabitants of Brexitannia was GTFO.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Well you're no longer part of the EU so they probably figured you'd sort your own affairs out.
 
