(Twitter)   Virus or no virus, rent is due next week. Y'all got 401k's, right? Start withdrawing
21
    Obvious, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For a lot of people taking out a loan against their 401(k) is a viable option, but it shouldn't be your first one considering that most of them are currently down 1/3 of their value from a month ago.

They are actually giving solid advice, if submitter had bothered to actually read things. Or did they just think that property owners' mortgage payments have been suspended?
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was going to respond with all the reasons why that is horrible, then I noticed who I was responding ti.

Threat shiat in the bobbies.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They currently have a 1.9/5 on Google.

This is not with a review bomb (last review was a month ago), they're just a shiatty complex in general.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So get money out of your 401k when its down 30%. Great plan bro
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not a good idea to keep insulting people who have nothing to lose.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how they define "We will get through this together" as "pay me, you scumbags!"

Togetherness: there's a food bank in town and dumpster food is still good for ya!
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But you must pay the rent!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nicely worded " Fl_lck you , pay me!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: For a lot of people taking out a loan against their 401(k) is a viable option, but it shouldn't be your first one considering that most of them are currently down 1/3 of their value from a month ago.

They are actually giving solid advice, if submitter had bothered to actually read things. Or did they just think that property owners' mortgage payments have been suspended?


My mortgage company keeps sending this:

M&T is here for you.
As the pandemic continues to affect the way we live, work, and interact, we know many of our customers have been impacted in some way and may be facing financial hardship. 

We understand that you might be having difficulty making your scheduled payments so M&T is taking the following actions for all customers (no action required):
Waiving late fees for all mortgage payments due in April 2020
Suspending negative credit reporting for all customers through the end of May 2020
Mortgage Payment Assistance.
If you are able, we encourage you to continue to make your monthly payments. If you find that you need additional assistance, we can help. Those financially impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to complete an online hardship assistance form to start the process for additional assistance options.
Completing the online form will ensure an M&T Bank representative will contact you shortly regarding available options for assistance.
Information is being updated on our website daily. Please reference this page regularly for the latest information about hardship assistance.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christ, what a bunch of assholes
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Your mortgage company appears to be nicer than mine. So far I haven't seen squat from them.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

croesius: [Fark user image 850x612]


Oh, that's glorious.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Depending on where you live it takes a court order to get you evicted from an apartment.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

croesius: [Fark user image image 850x612]


When did Pizza Rat become such a choad?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm in Quebec, the major provincial association of landlords (not sure how it translates to english, sorry) went out to the press today to remind people that they're better off talking with their landlord than just withholding payment for april. 

Around here 2/3 of rental properties are 2-3 units, so the landlord doesn't make most of his money from renting, but still needs it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not a good idea to keep insulting people who have nothing to lose.


Burning the place down is probably the plan all along.  This way they can blame it on disgruntled tenants and fool the insurance company.  It would be criminal to burn the place down with people still living there.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like how they talk about some companies not being assholes and yet don't mention other apartment complexes not being assholes.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

croesius: [Fark user image image 850x612]


Pizza rat is a NY thing right?

So this guy owns a building with 32 units.

In NY?

So he probably gets 100-150k in income a month?  Won't make it if he doesn't get a months rent?

Yeah.  Umm.

F*ck him.
 
