 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Let's check in and see what the Best Ex-President has to say   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Hero, Carter Center, Jimmy Carter, Dracunculiasis, Jason Carter, behaviors of COVID-19, chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees, former Democratic president, Atlanta  
•       •       •

1382 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA: Guinea worm disease

I was told ethnic slurs in disease names were a no-no.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And it only took 39 years to get there from "History's Greatest Monster".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So what does Dubya have to say? What country should we invade?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: So what does Dubya have to say? What country should we invade?


He wants you to take up painting and forgetting about his war crimes.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: TFA: Guinea worm disease

I was told ethnic slurs in disease names were a no-no.


Worm is not an ethnicity.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Jimmy Carter the last of the true southern gentlemen?

/not an accusation
//just a question
///would gladly welcome examples that answer that question with a resounding "No"
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good thing he had to sell off his peanuts - imagine how powerful he would be today if he had kept them. Meanwhile, in today's world, a stimulus package actually has to have language in it specifically banning our president from profiting off of it (which won't actually stop him, but the thought was nice).
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks


He was the first person I ever cast a vote for for president. Alas, it was for his second term. farkin' ronnie...
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Carter outlived Prince.

If you had said, when Prince's first album came out in 1979, that President Jimmy Carter would outlive Prince, you would have been challenged to a duel. But now it's a cold fact.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: good thing he had to sell off his peanuts - imagine how powerful he would be today if he had kept them. Meanwhile, in today's world, a stimulus package actually has to have language in it specifically banning our president from profiting off of it (which won't actually stop him, but the thought was nice).


He can do whatever he wants because he knows the senate will never remove him from office.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: And it only took 39 years to get there from "History's Greatest Monster".


He knows what he did.

/Because I don't.
//Maybe someone else does.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: good thing he had to sell off his peanuts - imagine how powerful he would be today if he had kept them. Meanwhile, in today's world, a stimulus package actually has to have language in it specifically banning our president from profiting off of it (which won't actually stop him, but the thought was nice).


I thought that line about Trump profits was "accidentally" omitted from the final version of the bill...
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is Jimmy Carter the last of the true southern gentlemen?

/not an accusation
//just a question
///would gladly welcome examples that answer that question with a resounding "No"


You might argue that Dubya wasn't genteel, and I personally think he's a war criminal - but I never doubted his intentions. Just his implementations.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please run for President one more time.

You're our only hope.
 
mdemon81
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

starsrift: fragMasterFlash: Is Jimmy Carter the last of the true southern gentlemen?

/not an accusation
//just a question
///would gladly welcome examples that answer that question with a resounding "No"

You might argue that Dubya wasn't genteel, and I personally think he's a war criminal - but I never doubted his intentions. Just his implementations.


I think the primary intentions driving Dubya was the Bush 'legacy'. He wanted to make pappy proud.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: johnsoninca: And it only took 39 years to get there from "History's Greatest Monster".

He knows what he did.

/Because I don't.
//Maybe someone else does.


He was what all the Evangelicals claimed to be, and it pissed them off and exposed them as the hypocrites they were. And they HATED him for it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

He was the first person I ever cast a vote for for president. Alas, it was for his second term. farkin' ronnie...


Better then admitting you voted for a man who was in a movie with a monkey.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: johnsoninca: And it only took 39 years to get there from "History's Greatest Monster".

He knows what he did.

/Because I don't.
//Maybe someone else does.


He once wrecked Buddy Ebsen's credit rating.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the article:

In October, despite a fall in his homethat required stitches, Carter, 95, still traveled to Nashville that day to help with a week-long volunteer project building houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Even at 95 he's doing a better job than the current idiot in the White House.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Hey Nurse!: good thing he had to sell off his peanuts - imagine how powerful he would be today if he had kept them. Meanwhile, in today's world, a stimulus package actually has to have language in it specifically banning our president from profiting off of it (which won't actually stop him, but the thought was nice).

I thought that line about Trump profits was "accidentally" omitted from the final version of the bill...


You are correct.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is Jimmy Carter the last of the true southern gentlemen?

/not an accusation
//just a question
///would gladly welcome examples that answer that question with a resounding "No"


No.

There are plenty. They just aren't in the public eye. For reasons. As examples, I hold up my two sons. Damn proud of them, and the way they interact with the world.

/southern born, bread and buttered
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Hey Nurse!: good thing he had to sell off his peanuts - imagine how powerful he would be today if he had kept them. Meanwhile, in today's world, a stimulus package actually has to have language in it specifically banning our president from profiting off of it (which won't actually stop him, but the thought was nice).

He can do whatever he wants because he knows the senate will never remove him from office.


I just want to clarify that it should be obvious I was talking about Jimmy Carter...
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, I almost forgot what a total dumb-ass Trump is. Seriously, how stupid is our current President? How dumb do you have to be to support him? Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!!!!
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

He was the first person I ever cast a vote for for president. Alas, it was for his second term. farkin' ronnie...


Huh. I had you "farkied" as being born in 1969. Me, 1963...and would have voted for Carter, but I was a few months shy of voting eligibility.

One of my neighbors knew the guy. Like, long term close personal relationship. Discussion with him simply verified my already thoughts. Ol' Jimmy was the kindest, nicest person to ever serve as president.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks


I agree, and add Mr. Rogers to the list.  I'm an athiest, and those are the two men I think of when I need to remind myself that there is good to be found in religion.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, Jimmy's okay but I was hoping for zombie Millard Fillmore. Yeah, that's right, I'm a Whig.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iggie: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

I agree, and add Mr. Rogers to the list.  I'm an athiest, and those are the two men I think of when I need to remind myself that there is good to be found in religion.


+1 smart
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alechemist: Mugato: So what does Dubya have to say? What country should we invade?

He wants you to take up painting and forgetting about his war crimes.


Does he still clear brush?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's almost too decent of a person for humanity...WE don't deserve people like Carter and Mr. Rodgers
when we have people that choose disgusting scum like Trump and Cheney...
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Iggie: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

I agree, and add Mr. Rogers to the list.  I'm an athiest, and those are the two men I think of when I need to remind myself that there is good to be found in religion.


He killed thousands as a marine core sniper though.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Iggie: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

I agree, and add Mr. Rogers to the list.  I'm an athiest, and those are the two men I think of when I need to remind myself that there is good to be found in religion.

+1 smart


At this point in time, the comment you replied to has 0 smart votes.  I just find it sort of funny that you took time to make a post saying you were going to + 1 smart but didn't actually click on smart.

And about 5 seconds after I post this it will have at least one smart
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Iggie: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

I agree, and add Mr. Rogers to the list.  I'm an athiest, and those are the two men I think of when I need to remind myself that there is good to be found in religion.

He killed thousands as a marine core sniper though.


When he and Brian Williams were in the same platoon, right?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Richard Saunders: Iggie: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

I agree, and add Mr. Rogers to the list.  I'm an athiest, and those are the two men I think of when I need to remind myself that there is good to be found in religion.

+1 smart

At this point in time, the comment you replied to has 0 smart votes.  I just find it sort of funny that you took time to make a post saying you were going to + 1 smart but didn't actually click on smart.

And about 5 seconds after I post this it will have at least one smart


Or maybe I don't refresh my page enough
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone get this man a bubble until this all blows over.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Smackledorfer: Iggie: AquaTatanka: I don't believe in sainthood but, Jimmy Carter Is fit for canonization in my book.

He walks the walk he talks

I agree, and add Mr. Rogers to the list.  I'm an athiest, and those are the two men I think of when I need to remind myself that there is good to be found in religion.

He killed thousands as a marine core sniper though.

When he and Brian Williams were in the same platoon, right?


They were all on Kerry's boat.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.