 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Like its German neighbors, the Netherlands have got a handle on the COVID19 outbreak. Still, no cure for windmill cancer   (marketwatch.com) divider line
22
    More: Cool, Netherlands, front of the Dutch Parliament, Jaap van Dissel, possible explanation, head of the Netherlands National Institute of Health, Dutch people, number of cases, Germany's population  
•       •       •

849 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 11:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The biggest difference between the US and Germany and the Netherlands is simply both countries and have universal health care and a competent and not an abundance of  curropt  officials in office. The Germans and the Dutch have  "Gemütlichkeit" towards their fellow countrymen, in the US about 40% of Americans simply do not care about their fellow humans.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The biggest difference between the US and Germany and the Netherlands is simply both countries and have universal health care and a competent and not an abundance of  curropt  officials in office. The Germans and the Dutch have  "Gemütlichkeit" towards their fellow countrymen, in the US about 40% of Americans simply do not care about their fellow humans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be a "Mediterranean Diet" article.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the countries with stable leadership are doing fine.  All the countries with half wits leading them are a farking disaster
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They rake their forests?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The exponential growth of the outbreak has in all probability been brought to a halt," with the infection only being passed on at a rate of one infected person to one other person.

That is not as bad, but that is definitely not under control.  That still means 100% of the population will be infected.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The biggest difference between the US and Germany and the Netherlands is simply both countries and have universal health care and a competent and not an abundance of  curropt  officials in office. The Germans and the Dutch have  "Gemütlichkeit" towards their fellow countrymen, in the US about 40% of Americans simply do not care about their fellow humans.


Doesn't Italy have universal healthcare?
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mjbok: eurotrader: The biggest difference between the US and Germany and the Netherlands is simply both countries and have universal health care and a competent and not an abundance of  curropt  officials in office. The Germans and the Dutch have  "Gemütlichkeit" towards their fellow countrymen, in the US about 40% of Americans simply do not care about their fellow humans.

Doesn't Italy have universal healthcare?


I bolded the important bit for you.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Is the answer "testing"?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jaap van Dissel

We all knew Vin was related to royalty.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They just know how to follow orders?
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Netherlands has natural immunity because the virus isn't deadly at below sea level. Germany is doing well because they spoke some harsh German at the virus and scared it into submission.
 
mjbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: I bolded the important bit for you.


Fair enough
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: "The exponential growth of the outbreak has in all probability been brought to a halt," with the infection only being passed on at a rate of one infected person to one other person.

That is not as bad, but that is definitely not under control.  That still means 100% of the population will be infected.


Not necessarily; that R is for the present conditions. As more people gain antibodies, any given potential transmission contact is less likely to be successful, dropping the rate below 1 without infecting the whole population. Of course, that's assuming the current social distancing is maintained. If things are loosened up, the rate will increase, perhaps more quickly than it's dropped by the increasing herd immunity.
 
raulzero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I suppose the virus isn't specifically attracted to the nether regions.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: ...  The Germans and the Dutch have  "Gemütlichkeit" towards their fellow countrymen, in the US about 40% of Americans simply do not care about their fellow humans.

Doesn't Italy have universal healthcare?

I bolded the important bit for you.


I bolded an important bit.  The feeling of national community is also important.  Germany, the Scandinavian nations, and the Netherlands consider the value of the society over the value of the individual, and, a sense of social order.  This is the opposite of America, where the individual is a lone mercenary against a government and society that cannot be trusted.


/  yes, i am a bit of a socialist
//  okay, a lot of a socialist
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dry rot?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: mjbok: eurotrader: The biggest difference between the US and Germany and the Netherlands is simply both countries and have universal health care and a competent and not an abundance of  curropt  officials in office. The Germans and the Dutch have  "Gemütlichkeit" towards their fellow countrymen, in the US about 40% of Americans simply do not care about their fellow humans.

Doesn't Italy have universal healthcare?

I bolded the important bit for you.


Now explain France and Spain.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: "The exponential growth of the outbreak has in all probability been brought to a halt," with the infection only being passed on at a rate of one infected person to one other person.

That is not as bad, but that is definitely not under control.  That still means 100% of the population will be infected.


The Dutch have 7400 active cases. A little over 1000 just yesterday. Their active cases per million population according to World of Meters was in the 400s. US was at 258. They do not have it under control. Nor Germany. Nor France. But everybody blames the US and we didn't start this farking problem.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: RogermcAllen: ...  The Germans and the Dutch have  "Gemütlichkeit" towards their fellow countrymen, in the US about 40% of Americans simply do not care about their fellow humans.

Doesn't Italy have universal healthcare?

I bolded the important bit for you.

I bolded an important bit.  The feeling of national community is also important.  Germany, the Scandinavian nations, and the Netherlands consider the value of the society over the value of the individual, and, a sense of social order.  This is the opposite of America, where the individual is a lone mercenary against a government and society that cannot be trusted.


/  yes, i am a bit of a socialist
//  okay, a lot of a socialist


The door didn't kick you too hard did it?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: The feeling of national community is also important. Germany, the Scandinavian nations, and the Netherlands consider the value of the society over the value of the individual, and, a sense of social order.


This sometimes backfires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This text is now purple:

I refuse to click funny on this.

/ I felt bad even thinking about it
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.