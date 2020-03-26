 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Cruise lines may be left of stimulus bill. I think I speak for most when I say meh?   (cnbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, United States, Cruise ship, shares trade, Cruise lines, Ship, Request for Comments, Royal Caribbean, Shares of Carnival  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 8:00 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your flag of convenience is no longer so convenient, now is it?
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Banner in other countries to avoid taxes.

Come begging for tax money from us.

No. Fark off. Go beg the country you're bannered in for a break.

/jackasses
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah

Ringshadow: Banner in other countries to avoid taxes.

Come begging for tax money from us.

No. Fark off. Go beg the country you're bannered in for a break.

/jackasses


Agree. Fark off.  We're not bailing out Air France either.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why would a non-American company get support from the American government?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope they sue and tie up all the corporate bailout money in court.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cruise lines may be left of stimulus bill.

That's just not right.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only give bailouts to American companies, thank you.

My Navy vet brother says they should only get a percentage of bailout in proportion with the number of ships they have flagged in the U.S.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"left of"?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not only should they not be bailed out, since they sail under other flags, they should be told to take their corona contamination to their home country.  Or be sunk.  Just farking have the Navy start firing on these farkers.  Sink them  and mop up any survivors with the deck guns.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
(•_•)
Looks like....
( •_•)>⌐■-■
....that ship has sailed.
(⌐■_■)
.....yeaAHHH!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
wut?
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, may I add, if you can run one of the largest commercial navies in the god damn world, you should have some money in savings for tough seasons.

Maybe you shouldn't have bought that iphone, cruise industries.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tough break, but I'm sure Panama, Mauritius, and Liberia will come through for you guys.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's interesting there was money enough to have this kind of business. And, yet, Medicare available for purchase by all is a road too far. But, there are pet hospitals. But, good schools for all is insane. But, life insurance for all first responders is ridiculous. But, basketball pays millions. But, a hospital bed for all is impossible. Okay. Meh. Trump is who we deserve back to work we will go, apparently. here's a novel idea no one go back to work until the government changes. No more of this b.s. everyone should be able to buy Medicare. And rent control nation wide at a minimum. And, 15 an hour minimum wage. And a universal basic income.
Otherwise ppl died for not much.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should've flown the most beautiful flag in the world.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Rest Are Bait [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sleze: YeahRingshadow: Banner in other countries to avoid taxes.

Come begging for tax money from us.

No. Fark off. Go beg the country you're bannered in for a break.

/jackasses

Agree. Fark off.  We're not bailing out Air France either.


Nothing left to say.  Fark off.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.