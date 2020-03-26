 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Mexico building a wall to keep Americans out. Says America will pay for it   (bbc.com) divider line
36
    More: Ironic, Mexico, United States, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, Arizona, southern border crossing, US state of Arizona, Mexican protesters, Mexican general election, 2006  
•       •       •

1214 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 9:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000.

"Confirmed" cases?  Okay whatever. That's because there is not widespread testing being done because it isn't available. I bet the number of people who have it is way higher for both countries.

That being said, if the virus starts spreading in Mexico City, we will pay for the wall.  20 million people trying to GTFO is bad news.  I say we build a moat along the entire border filled with lava. I'd like to see them Mexicans swim across that!
 
falconne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But Mexico is where all the Corona is made.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, the labor is cheaper on that side of the border!

/But that's exporting jobs...
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to the big beautiful gate? Did that get subcontracted to Russia?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a trip to Puerto Vallarta this weekend, I would be there right now, but why the hell would I do that to a wonderful city during an outbreak like this. Also, from what friends have told us, the city is on lock down, businesses, restaurants, all at reduced capacity.  Also things are ramping up around here, at the hospital it is like feeling an earthquake and waiting on the tsunami.  All hands will be needed.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without a scrap of awareness, Donnie will say they're being nasty and that it's immoral and illegal for a country to prohibit visitors based on nationality.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000.

"Confirmed" cases?  Okay whatever. That's because there is not widespread testing being done because it isn't available. I bet the number of people who have it is way higher for both countries.

That being said, if the virus starts spreading in Mexico City, we will pay for the wall.  20 million people trying to GTFO is bad news.  I say we build a moat along the entire border filled with lava. I'd like to see them Mexicans swim across that!


Yeah, you nailed it. Every single person in Mexico wants to move to the US and are just waiting for an excuse. We have to prepare to murder 20 million people in order to protect the human rights and freedom that America is known for.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American virus cartels will just tunnel under.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we're this close to having a DMZ between us.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your donkey shows while you can!
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Get your donkey shows while you can!


No thanks. We get a jackass show on TV every day now.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Without a scrap of awareness, Donnie will say they're being nasty and that it's immoral and illegal for a country to prohibit visitors based on nationality.


Of course he wouldn't, he'd celebrate his promise for a wall that Mexico paid for and conveniently ignore which side the locks were on or why it's there.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What goes around, comes around isn't THE golden rule, but it is a rule.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

falconne: But Mexico is where all the Corona is made.


They've built up an immunity to it.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a thing in some crappy disaster movie?
 
limboslam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's just flat-out racist.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At first, I was all, that's right.  It is a sovereign country.  They have every right.  Public health issues don't recognize borders.

Then, the reality is that the border community is both Mexico and the US.     The Mexican states even have a special license plate for you if you live within 20-50 miles of the border.  Mexico is specific about the frontier.  The US has the real border checkpoints further inland too.    The border is much wider than a fence.

When someone sneezes in El Paso, someone catches cold in Ciudad Juarez.   Or Covid19.  Or Cedar fever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wall to the south.  Troops on the northern border.  Shipping and airlines shut down.

Definitely a nice little Nationalist government you've got going on...

What do the history books usually say about those again?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Wall to the south.  Troops on the northern border.  Shipping and airlines shut down.

Definitely a nice little Nationalist government you've got going on...

What do the history books usually say about those again?


And the trade wars... forgot about those.....
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: The American virus cartels will just tunnel under.


They don't have the money for it. All their counterfeit goods and fentanyl precursors come from China, and they can't get them right now

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busi​n​essinsider.com/coronavirus-trade-restr​ictions-affect-mexican-criminal-group-​finances-2020-3%3famp
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Whatever happened to the big beautiful gate? Did that get subcontracted to Russia?


No, that's for when we give Alaska back for a refund of the original price.
 
camarugala
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this. Any chance we have to get the narcos to stay where they are is fine with me. Sure they'll just shake down people locally to try and stay afloat like any other business but that may egg on the Federales to stop using the silver or lead standard and start cleaning their own house. Some honesty might come from this.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Mark Ratner: Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000.

"Confirmed" cases?  Okay whatever. That's because there is not widespread testing being done because it isn't available. I bet the number of people who have it is way higher for both countries.

That being said, if the virus starts spreading in Mexico City, we will pay for the wall.  20 million people trying to GTFO is bad news.  I say we build a moat along the entire border filled with lava. I'd like to see them Mexicans swim across that!

Yeah, you nailed it. Every single person in Mexico wants to move to the US and are just waiting for an excuse. We have to prepare to murder 20 million people in order to protect the human rights and freedom that America is known for.


I'm not advocating murdering 20 million people. Why did you think I was saying that?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: falconne: But Mexico is where all the Corona is made.

They've built up an immunity to it.


You mean this whole thing is about watery beer?  JFC people are dumb.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Much like the American's talked Texans into stealing Texas From Mexico.


oh no, those poor, innocent Mexicans!

You do know that Mexico was built on just as big a pyramid of rape, murder, disease and colonization as the US was?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We aren't sending our best ...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Mark Ratner: Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000.

"Confirmed" cases?  Okay whatever. That's because there is not widespread testing being done because it isn't available. I bet the number of people who have it is way higher for both countries.

That being said, if the virus starts spreading in Mexico City, we will pay for the wall.  20 million people trying to GTFO is bad news.  I say we build a moat along the entire border filled with lava. I'd like to see them Mexicans swim across that!

Yeah, you nailed it. Every single person in Mexico wants to move to the US and are just waiting for an excuse. We have to prepare to murder 20 million people in order to protect the human rights and freedom that America is known for.

I'm not advocating murdering 20 million people. Why did you think I was saying that?


Yes, wanting to watch people swim in a lava filled moat isn't something a sociopath would say.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Canada will probably hire Mexicans to build that wall between it and the US
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Es como el Sinergismo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Mark Ratner: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Mark Ratner: Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000.

"Confirmed" cases?  Okay whatever. That's because there is not widespread testing being done because it isn't available. I bet the number of people who have it is way higher for both countries.

That being said, if the virus starts spreading in Mexico City, we will pay for the wall.  20 million people trying to GTFO is bad news.  I say we build a moat along the entire border filled with lava. I'd like to see them Mexicans swim across that!

Yeah, you nailed it. Every single person in Mexico wants to move to the US and are just waiting for an excuse. We have to prepare to murder 20 million people in order to protect the human rights and freedom that America is known for.

I'm not advocating murdering 20 million people. Why did you think I was saying that?

Yes, wanting to watch people swim in a lava filled moat isn't something a sociopath would say.


I dare the US and Mexico to make the border a DMZ. LOL. ROFLMAO. Enjoy no crops. Enjoy the farm hands of Mexico finally taking the nation away from corrupt leaders.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: The American virus cartels will just tunnel under.


Because Mexico has very precious TP.  Us 'Muricans need TP for our bungholes!
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Mark Ratner: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Mark Ratner: Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000.

"Confirmed" cases?  Okay whatever. That's because there is not widespread testing being done because it isn't available. I bet the number of people who have it is way higher for both countries.

That being said, if the virus starts spreading in Mexico City, we will pay for the wall.  20 million people trying to GTFO is bad news.  I say we build a moat along the entire border filled with lava. I'd like to see them Mexicans swim across that!

Yeah, you nailed it. Every single person in Mexico wants to move to the US and are just waiting for an excuse. We have to prepare to murder 20 million people in order to protect the human rights and freedom that America is known for.

I'm not advocating murdering 20 million people. Why did you think I was saying that?

Yes, wanting to watch people swim in a lava filled moat isn't something a sociopath would say.


I just read what I wrote, and I feel shame. I'm sorry, but I meant to say Lava soap!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thread is weird.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: This thread is weird.


That's what she said
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WillJM8528: This thread is weird.


Normal weird or the kind of weird you get when you eat the worm in the bottom of the bottle?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.