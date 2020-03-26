 Skip to content
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
professional_vampire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay, Caturday!  Hai, everyone!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday everyone!
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Aww, only the one pic?!

booo
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cat Mathing: Part Deux

A few days ago Salem finally finished his calculations & jumped from the microwave to the top of the cabinet. Foolishly thinking that would thwart him, I put a large storage tub on top of the cabinet. It didn't and he was on top of the tub sniffing the sprinkler system pipes.

I've now resorted to putting his carrier on top of the storage tub and he hasn't tried to jump up there again, SO FAR.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I accidentally put one of Andrew's legs on backwards what am I going to do :-)
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Introducing Nyx... newest member of the family.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: Introducing Nyx... newest member of the family.

[Fark user image 850x850]


wow, so cute!
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks.  Tell that to Kittü, who is not quite thrilled with the new fuzzy interloper.

The queen is not amused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: Thanks.  Tell that to Kittü, who is not quite thrilled with the new fuzzy interloper.

The queen is not amused.

[Fark user image 720x960]


That looks like an attitude kitty :-)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got to visit Sally Cat yesterday. She seems to be wondering where all the people have gone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: Introducing Nyx... newest member of the family.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Welcome to The Clowder, Nyx!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
How to entertain and exercise cat: https://imgur.com/gallery/AfkkuZ​K
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai, guys! We're still in quarantine, our local police is actually enforcing a curfew and I'm gettin' FAT! lol

Well, I'm not getting fat yet, but I'm apparently sure gonna try.

Anyway, I sponsored someone for TF  the other day who was having a rough time and the isolation was making it worse, and told 'em to pop in here if  they'd like. I know a bunch of other Farkers  stepped up to provide support too, so I dunno if they will or not, but if they do I know there's a whole slew of you guys who go through some rough stuff yourselves and you'll totally have his back. It's just one of the reasons why I love you all so much. ♥

Now I've gotta decide if I want vegetable spaghetti and meatless balls or if I'm just going to eat a giant bowl of popcorn with extra butter and that cheesy powder sprinkle stuff and a pint of ice cream again.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/both?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hai everbuddy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x678]I accidentally put one of Andrew's legs on backwards what am I going to do :-)


Turn him around and put that sucker in reverse!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: Introducing Nyx... newest member of the family.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Welcome Nyx!  Did ur hoomin bring cookies?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fireproof: Got to visit Sally Cat yesterday. She seems to be wondering where all the people have gone.

[Fark user image 425x318]


How is she doing?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another Votey In Favour of CATURDAY!!! 3.19.17 fetch purrformed by Mudd's woman.  Purrsonally Pleased to be here once more!
UnDocumented Feline Achievement due to inability to use camera in either newish phone (at least 1 ought accept cable to down/cross load) after old camera totally quit.  Lanky Yakko flew over my head en route downstairs yesterday.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I know that a bunch of the regs and lurkers and assorted other Farkers will be trickling in, so as you pop in, please let us know how you are doing - even if you usually don't. I think it would be nice for everyone to know that we're OK-ish, in our own ways. :-) If we're not, we got that too in our own way.

Socially Distant Hugs for everyone!

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]


That's gonna be me on Tuesday. lol
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, thanks to Munden, who gifted me a month of TF, this is my earliest Caturday appearance yet!

It's been a month since Primo went to the Rainbow Bridge and two weeks sheltered in place (I started voluntarily a few days before our county made the announcement). Dulce and I have adjusted, thanks to the support I received here! I'm not sure how he'll react when life finally gets back to normal, but I'm enjoying the time we have together. He likes to sleep on his various cat beds and rarely bugs me for lap time anymore, but that lets me get some work done.

Anyway, thank you, Caturday Crowd! I have been assimilated :-)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a pic of them from about ten years ago. They look so cute, but I originally grabbed my camera because they were fighting over the cat bed. As soon as I pointed it at them, they were like, "What?" :-)
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/been a long time since I've seen these
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Well, thanks to Munden, who gifted me a month of TF, this is my earliest Caturday appearance yet!

It's been a month since Primo went to the Rainbow Bridge and two weeks sheltered in place (I started voluntarily a few days before our county made the announcement). Dulce and I have adjusted, thanks to the support I received here! I'm not sure how he'll react when life finally gets back to normal, but I'm enjoying the time we have together. He likes to sleep on his various cat beds and rarely bugs me for lap time anymore, but that lets me get some work done.

Anyway, thank you, Caturday Crowd! I have been assimilated :-)

[Fark user image 640x423]

Here's a pic of them from about ten years ago. They look so cute, but I originally grabbed my camera because they were fighting over the cat bed. As soon as I pointed it at them, they were like, "What?" :-)


How DARE you accuse two such obviously innocent kittehs of fighting! "What?" indeed.


Two of mine were fighting over hair ties. That they stole from my son.  Who stole them from me.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/pretty sure the cats own everything anyway
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fireproof: Got to visit Sally Cat yesterday. She seems to be wondering where all the people have gone.

[Fark user image 425x318]

How is she doing?


She seems to be doing okay. There's enough staff at the hotel where she lives that she seems well taken care of. She kept doing this weird thing where she would walk just out of petting range when I'd sit down to pet her, but I guess that's normal cat behavior. She finally let me give her skritches under her chin before we left and loved it.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x678]I accidentally put one of Andrew's legs on backwards what am I going to do :-)

Turn him around and put that sucker in reverse!


:-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage: So how is DLC doing??
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Well, thanks to Munden, who gifted me a month of TF, this is my earliest Caturday appearance yet!

It's been a month since Primo went to the Rainbow Bridge and two weeks sheltered in place (I started voluntarily a few days before our county made the announcement). Dulce and I have adjusted, thanks to the support I received here! I'm not sure how he'll react when life finally gets back to normal, but I'm enjoying the time we have together. He likes to sleep on his various cat beds and rarely bugs me for lap time anymore, but that lets me get some work done.

Anyway, thank you, Caturday Crowd! I have been assimilated :-)

[Fark user image 640x423]

Here's a pic of them from about ten years ago. They look so cute, but I originally grabbed my camera because they were fighting over the cat bed. As soon as I pointed it at them, they were like, "What?" :-)

How DARE you accuse two such obviously innocent kittehs of fighting! "What?" indeed.


Two of mine were fighting over hair ties. That they stole from my son.  Who stole them from me.


[Fark user image 300x300]
/pretty sure the cats own everything anyway


That kitteh pic reminded me... a few years ago, Dulce had to have some teeth removed, including his upper fangs. So, now he occasionally looks like Elvis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Well, thanks to Munden, who gifted me a month of TF, this is my earliest Caturday appearance yet!

It's been a month since Primo went to the Rainbow Bridge and two weeks sheltered in place (I started voluntarily a few days before our county made the announcement). Dulce and I have adjusted, thanks to the support I received here! I'm not sure how he'll react when life finally gets back to normal, but I'm enjoying the time we have together. He likes to sleep on his various cat beds and rarely bugs me for lap time anymore, but that lets me get some work done.

Anyway, thank you, Caturday Crowd! I have been assimilated :-)

[Fark user image 640x423]

Here's a pic of them from about ten years ago. They look so cute, but I originally grabbed my camera because they were fighting over the cat bed. As soon as I pointed it at them, they were like, "What?" :-)

How DARE you accuse two such obviously innocent kittehs of fighting! "What?" indeed.


Two of mine were fighting over hair ties. That they stole from my son.  Who stole them from me.


[Fark user image 300x300]
/pretty sure the cats own everything anyway

That kitteh pic reminded me... a few years ago, Dulce had to have some teeth removed, including his upper fangs. So, now he occasionally looks like Elvis.

[Fark user image 227x230]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Real Women, sorry didn't do as you asked before you asked.  Plumbicon tells me not to answer anticipated query sted wait for actual one.
Went out for rations for all last week when there were still valid coupons for items the grocery still had.  Pl experienced panic re inadequate-he-thought cat chow, raced out & bought more.  He's gone out since ShelterInPlace announced but I haven't.  Thought might have to on medical grounds for meter readings the specialist wants.  One of 'em I can do remotely tho he prefers I don't; the other isn't in service now as am out of device that feeds it info (he needs authorise more, they're shipped by either FedEx or UPS).
Wow, time for me to go to EchoLink net, BBL.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

found on FarceBork sometime Ago
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Well, thanks to Munden, who gifted me a month of TF, this is my earliest Caturday appearance yet!

It's been a month since Primo went to the Rainbow Bridge and two weeks sheltered in place (I started voluntarily a few days before our county made the announcement). Dulce and I have adjusted, thanks to the support I received here! I'm not sure how he'll react when life finally gets back to normal, but I'm enjoying the time we have together. He likes to sleep on his various cat beds and rarely bugs me for lap time anymore, but that lets me get some work done.

Anyway, thank you, Caturday Crowd! I have been assimilated :-)

[Fark user image 640x423]

Here's a pic of them from about ten years ago. They look so cute, but I originally grabbed my camera because they were fighting over the cat bed. As soon as I pointed it at them, they were like, "What?" :-)


woohoo - glad you're enjoying it!

Trip finds my desk is now the best spot to watch movies from

Fark user imageView Full Size


Slip would rather get pets on the couch though

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: Introducing Nyx... newest member of the family.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Hai Nyx!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hai, guys! We're still in quarantine, our local police is actually enforcing a curfew and I'm gettin' FAT! lol

Well, I'm not getting fat yet, but I'm apparently sure gonna try.

Anyway, I sponsored someone for TF  the other day who was having a rough time and the isolation was making it worse, and told 'em to pop in here if  they'd like. I know a bunch of other Farkers  stepped up to provide support too, so I dunno if they will or not, but if they do I know there's a whole slew of you guys who go through some rough stuff yourselves and you'll totally have his back. It's just one of the reasons why I love you all so much. ♥

Now I've gotta decide if I want vegetable spaghetti and meatless balls or if I'm just going to eat a giant bowl of popcorn with extra butter and that cheesy powder sprinkle stuff and a pint of ice cream again.

[Fark user image 300x229]
/both?


I'm sorry, but I'm glad you are getting a little time off.  You work too much, and don't eat enough!  Have you killed your family yet??  :)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I got to go to the barn today. Yes, you can social distance there..I have my own tack and brushes, so no worries about grabbing something with germs on it. Oh gosh it felt sooo good to ride. Finally have a horse that I can work on my posture with! He thought that it was too warm to work out..he's still in shed mode. I need to get a shedding blade and add that to my toolkit.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! Glad to see you all getting on and staying healthy. Isaac seems to have accepted us being at home and had been cuddling up more with us.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The roommate and Isaac fell asleep during our movie time the other day, she is the blue fuzzy lump and you can see Isaac's lump too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Well, thanks to Munden, who gifted me a month of TF, this is my earliest Caturday appearance yet!

It's been a month since Primo went to the Rainbow Bridge and two weeks sheltered in place (I started voluntarily a few days before our county made the announcement). Dulce and I have adjusted, thanks to the support I received here! I'm not sure how he'll react when life finally gets back to normal, but I'm enjoying the time we have together. He likes to sleep on his various cat beds and rarely bugs me for lap time anymore, but that lets me get some work done.

Anyway, thank you, Caturday Crowd! I have been assimilated :-)

[Fark user image 640x423]

Here's a pic of them from about ten years ago. They look so cute, but I originally grabbed my camera because they were fighting over the cat bed. As soon as I pointed it at them, they were like, "What?" :-)


Fark user imageView Full Size

We're happy to have you here!
 
