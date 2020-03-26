 Skip to content
(Twitter) U-S-A. U-S-A. We're number one. We're number one
246
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain
1 hour ago  
That's not what epicenter means.
 
BagofOtters
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Alley Rat
1 hour ago  
Well that escalated quickly. I wasn't expecting that until the end of next week.
 
BizarreMan
1 hour ago  
I don't know if I believe the Chinese numbers.  I believe they have been under-reported.  Then again, our numbers are screwed due to not testing enough people.

I was reading one of the links earlier today and the comment being that people were being turned down for tests in the last few weeks because they hadn't been out of the country or in contact with a known infected person.   By now, I think it's safe to say that damn near everyone is possibly infected so those criteria need to be cut out.
 
Markoff_Cheney
1 hour ago  
Wait till Florida is reporting in full!
We are so farked.
 
swaniefrmreddeer
1 hour ago  
But, but, but, it's going away before Easter because of jesus or something I was told.
 
BigBurrito
1 hour ago  

Sadly, it is not unexpected, nor will the 160,000 cases be on Monday, or 300,000 on Friday. Though I hope we see some positive effects before Friday.

Hope.
 
OldRod
1 hour ago  
13,000+ cases in one day?  Holy shiat!
 
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  
And we are also now further along in knowing we had cases in the US than NOT knowing we had cases, so the whole "WHY DINT THEY TELL US SOONRZ!?!?" Trump bullshiat is just that, utter bullshiat.

By his own admission yesterday, he was bragging that the US had done more tests last week than S. Korea did since they started testing, forgetting the fact that they started testing EIGHT WEEKS AGO very aggressively.

Even today he's still pushing the whole Open Up by Easter narrative.

He needs to be sedated and left in the WH basement while the few remaining experts he hasn't fired do their jobs.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
But I was told moments ago here on Fark that China is #1 and always will be and China. China!!!
 
fortheloveofgod
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
1 hour ago  
Don't worry, it'll peak in a few weeks and then we see how bad things can get.
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  
He was right. I am tired of winning.
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
Pretty impressive for a hoax to get Trump, don't you think?
 
king of vegas
1 hour ago  
I assume the China numbers are low and I also assume the USA numbers are low, but for different reasons.

Having said that, think about the USA vs. China numbers in terms of percentage of population. 

We're about to show the world what a fully armed and operational virus petri dish America can truly be.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
1 hour ago  
thelibertarianrepublic.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
1 hour ago  
Again, I still think China isn't quite being honest with their numbers.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  

China, from their own admission, didnt count the asymptomatic cases in their total.

I bet more than 300-400 000 people were infected in China and way more died.
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  
Well done everybody!!
 
physt
1 hour ago  
I blame Trump for late and ineffectual response. Republicans and the right wing will deny that it's a problem until a million people die.
 
Samfucious
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
1 hour ago  
AMERICA F*#K YEAH! MUSIC VIDEO - Team America World Police THEME SONG
Youtube U1mlCPMYtPk
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

EVERYBODY's numbers are underreported. South Korea's are probably the least underreported.

China has stated that they cannot in any way assume the count they have is completed, and have said that since the beginning.
 
Mr.Hawk
1 hour ago  
My GF got testes 5 days ago because her next door neighbor had it (Appt building), she still doesn't have her results yes. None of her building does. Those number aren't real. Its a lot worse...
 
Outshined_One
1 hour ago  

It took us a farking month, but we finally have testing somewhat operational on a national level and enough symptomatic people are getting tested that this increase was bound to happen.  If Italy's a reasonable model, we'll start to see the death rate start going up significantly starting next week.  It's not like people are being diagnosed and dying the next day; this thing can take weeks before it kills.

This is going to get worse before it gets better.
 
Spermbot
1 hour ago  
Abramson needs to cite and link to his data source(s) when he presents statistical info. about the CV-19 virus. That's the only way to create trust in the presentation.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
1 hour ago  
Thus, Trump will push harder to relax the stay at home orders.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
1 hour ago  
The Americaronavirus.
 
EvilElecBlanket
1 hour ago  

kinky
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  

More people are getting tested. The virus is highly contagious and a lot more people have it than we can show.

So if you aren't showing symptoms, you're still a vector though you don't show up in the graph. But if you start showing symptoms, then you get the test and show up in the graph.

If we had the capability to test everyone once every three days, we could get a much better picture of the actual infection rate (which we can only estimate) and recovery vs death rate (which we can only estimate). The number of carriers who are not getting tested is the big external factor that increased testing will help solve. Of course, when the only people getting tested are those who are already clearly sick, then the numbers will remain low.

The disease is likely a lot less deadly than we see based on the cases vs deaths ratio. But it's a pretty terrible disease and definitely something we need to stamp out.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
1 hour ago  
Wait until we get back to work like Trump wants, we'll get those numbers to a million before the end of that week.

/Assuming we're not at a million already.
 
AquaTatanka
1 hour ago  

Republicans and the right wing will deny that it's a problem until even if/after a million people die.


FFTY
 
Mr.Hawk
1 hour ago  

tested FTFM


/NOT testes unfortunately
// Mine I mean
///Slashies!
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  

I was reading one of the links earlier today and the comment being that people were being turned down for tests in the last few weeks because they hadn't been out of the country or in contact with a known infected person.   By now, I think it's safe to say that damn near everyone is possibly infected so those criteria need to be cut out.


I don't think anyone's numbers are accurate, certainly not ours. No way to know how many people have this, unless you're just counting cases severe enough to warrant a test. I'm actually kind of hoping I have it because whatever it is my wife, son, and I are experiencing, it's very very mild and I'd like the immunity, if that's even a thing at this point. We are self quarantining, haven't been anywhere where we're in close contact with others, just in case.
 
sithon
1 hour ago  

Umm..
 
AquaTatanka
1 hour ago  

Thanks Obama!
 
nyseattitude
1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: And we are also now further along in knowing we had cases in the US than NOT knowing we had cases, so the whole "WHY DINT THEY TELL US SOONRZ!?!?" Trump bullshiat is just that, utter bullshiat.

By his own admission yesterday, he was bragging that the US had done more tests last week than S. Korea did since they started testing, forgetting the fact that they started testing EIGHT WEEKS AGO very aggressively.

Even today he's still pushing the whole Open Up by Easter narrative.

He needs to be sedated and left in the WH basement while the few remaining experts he hasn't fired do their jobs.



Trump knew in January and ignored the intelligence reports.

He should be charged and sued for criminal negligence, same as every other piece of shiat Republican that didn't take it seriously.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

No, they're real. They're a lower bound, but they are real. Those cases actually exist, those people have died in the US from the disease. Ask the people who caught it how real...if they can answer.
 
Someone Else's Alt
1 hour ago  
Yeaa! I knew we could do it!

All Red Hats please report to the nearest church/Cracker Barrel/Republican town hall/KKK meeting and hug all of your fellow Trump supporters in celebrating kicking this Lib/media conspiracy to undermine Trump in the nuts.

/A$$holes
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  

This is a side effect I had not heard of.
 
quasimodem
1 hour ago  

It's doubling every 2-3 days, so 160,000 by Saturday, 320,000 by Monday or Tuesday.
 
DittoToo
1 hour ago  
I haven't checked today but yesterday some of my states numbers were close to twice the previous days.
 
TheManofPA
1 hour ago  

You all do you. I mean in this isolated times, sometimes one has to mix it up a little more.
 
AquaTatanka
1 hour ago  

Perhaps you shouldn't call her your girlfriend any longer?
 
X-Geek
1 hour ago  

And if my aunt had testes she'd be my uncle.
 
jjorsett
1 hour ago  

I don't think we can trust anybody's numbers for anything at this point. China's aren't reliable for obvious reasons. Italy is playing some kind of game where if you die from any cause but are positive for COVID-19, they attribute it to that. Our death numbers reportedly are either lagging or not getting submitted at all. I think everybody everywhere is either cooking the books or have systems that are just breaking down and overwhelmed.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


