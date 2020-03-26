 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   America has officially lost 500,000 of its millionaires to the coronavirus pandemic. No, they haven't died -- they're just not millionaires anymore. Which is, of course, worse. Do you see, old people, why you need to sacrifice yourselves?   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously they were barely millionaires anyway.
▶ Gary Gulman - In This Economy - Donald Trump and Bill Gates
Youtube A1hP9M0MNdo
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess those were the "technically" millionaires on paper?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darthaegis: I guess those were the "technically" millionaires on paper?


Probably 90% of millionaires are only such "on paper".  Even very wealthy folks don't usually keep $1M in their checking account - it's usually invested in some sort of risk assets that could theoretically become worthless (and I guess that even applies to their checking account...)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OptionC: darthaegis: I guess those were the "technically" millionaires on paper?

Probably 90% of millionaires are only such "on paper".  Even very wealthy folks don't usually keep $1M in their checking account - it's usually invested in some sort of risk assets that could theoretically become worthless (and I guess that even applies to their checking account...)


I think the definition for millionaire ought to be "yearly income of a million or more." Any middle class person retiring better be a paper millionaire these days or it's not going to be any fun.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure the value of their life skills will being them right back soon.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In other words these are people who just had their 401k's and IRA's wiped out.  I hope they aren't retired or planning on it soon.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're called unrealized gains for a reason.  fark yo paper.
 
Gooch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eff those assholes. LOL
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bootstraps for sale!  Get your bootstraps right here!  Found yourself a temporarily embarrassed millionaire?  I've got the bootstraps to pull yourself up by, right here!  Bootstraps for sale!
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cough on the rich.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I lost a million in the market.
It was in my wallet and it must have fallen beyond some canned goods when I was wrestling an old lady for a pouch of wet wipes.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moriel: In other words these are people who just had their 401k's and IRA's wiped out.  I hope they aren't retired or planning on it soon.

The idea of retirement for many is dying at work, or dying quickly after finally being booted out of the workforce.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what game changer means.  You'd think that a leader who was very aware of this December discovery would have used the power and treasure is the United States government to get right on it -- consulting and heeding experts -- developing tests, stockpiling material, alerting and forming advance teams, and coordinating the immense talent and mechanisms of agencies.

A millionaire might have some reason to see that done.  Everyone loses wealth in such as disaster.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Any middle class person retiring better be a paper millionaire these days or it's not going to be any fun.


Sh*t; anyone in the workforce now better have a million set aside for post-retirement healthcare alone...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A million dollars is not that much money. If you're 70 and it was your retirement, life just got a whole lot uglier right now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Should have diversified their bonds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OptionC: darthaegis: I guess those were the "technically" millionaires on paper?

Probably 90% of millionaires are only such "on paper".  Even very wealthy folks don't usually keep $1M in their checking account - it's usually invested in some sort of risk assets that could theoretically become worthless (and I guess that even applies to their checking account...)


FDIC protects funds in banks to a certain extent.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What!?!? You can't just crash like that and lose all my money!!!

HaHa, index go doooowwwwnnnnn
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope Im making at least some of you smile with memes, because if I wasn't memeing I'd be screaming.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OptionC: become worthless (and I guess that even applies to their checking account...)


Good ole money market account
 
otherideas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Moriel: In other words these are people who just had their 401k's and IRA's wiped out.  I hope they aren't retired or planning on it soon.
The idea of retirement for many is dying at work, or dying quickly after finally being booted out of the workforce.


Sure, if they live beyond their means and don't save for retirement.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: That's what game changer means.  You'd think that a leader who was very aware of this December discovery would have used the power and treasure is the United States government to get right on it -- consulting and heeding experts -- developing tests, stockpiling material, alerting and forming advance teams, and coordinating the immense talent and mechanisms of agencies.

A millionaire might have some reason to see that done.  Everyone loses wealth in such as disaster.


Not if you use insider information to sell off a massive amount of assets first.    Our esteemed elected representatives were very smart to move their investments in such a timely manner.
 
otherideas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: That's what game changer means.  You'd think that a leader who was very aware of this December discovery would have used the power and treasure is the United States government to get right on it -- consulting and heeding experts -- developing tests, stockpiling material, alerting and forming advance teams, and coordinating the immense talent and mechanisms of agencies.

A millionaire might have some reason to see that done.  Everyone loses wealth in such as disaster.


Yeah, imagine if we'd have done all this damage to the economy with SARS, or bird flu, or swine flu.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I too like to celebrate the economic ruin of others just because they have more than I do.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: OptionC: darthaegis: I guess those were the "technically" millionaires on paper?

Probably 90% of millionaires are only such "on paper".  Even very wealthy folks don't usually keep $1M in their checking account - it's usually invested in some sort of risk assets that could theoretically become worthless (and I guess that even applies to their checking account...)

FDIC protects funds in banks to a certain extent.


A measly 100K
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AquaTatanka: OptionC: darthaegis: I guess those were the "technically" millionaires on paper?

Probably 90% of millionaires are only such "on paper".  Even very wealthy folks don't usually keep $1M in their checking account - it's usually invested in some sort of risk assets that could theoretically become worthless (and I guess that even applies to their checking account...)

FDIC protects funds in banks to a certain extent.

A measly 100K


It's been 250k PER ACCOUNT  For a while now.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm one of them!  I had around $900k in retirement plus $100k in savings/personal investment.  I just got my top hat and monocle and everything and now I have to turn it all back in.

I'm currently back to my bowler hat and walking umbrella, although I'm fully expecting to have to break out the cloth cap and fingerless gloves any time now.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, did the housing market collapse?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone of those used to millionaires is welcome to trade lives with me. 🤣😂🙄🤸🤸🤸👯👯👯👯👯🤸👯🤸👯
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moriel: In other words these are people who just had their 401k's and IRA's wiped out.  I hope they aren't retired or planning on it soon.


Wiped out is an overstatement. I have a 401k from a random office job I had for a few years back in the early 2000s... it lost less than 15% of its value in the crash. Tbh, I have no idea how the money is allocated.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let them eat cake
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pehvbot: I'm one of them!  I had around $900k in retirement plus $100k in savings/personal investment.  I just got my top hat and monocle and everything and now I have to turn it all back in.

I'm currently back to my bowler hat and walking umbrella, although I'm fully expecting to have to break out the cloth cap and fingerless gloves any time now.


Might be time for an upgrade.
swordsdirect.comView Full Size
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would say that I was one of them, but I was a paper millionaire only briefly, when the DOW was flirting with 30K back in January. But it hardly matters whats happening now, I don't retire for another decade. I will continue to put my monthly allotment into my 403B (and my employer will continue to match part of it) and I will look at the quarterly statements and either smile or frown and drop them into the filing cabinet.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First world percent problems
 
Rucker10
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My foreman went on a cry baby rant about losing $100,000 out of his TSP the last handful of weeks. I'm not good at math but I think that means his TSP has a shiatload of money in it, considering I lost $14,000 out of mine.

I have a hard time feeling bad.
 
King Something
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: I lost a million in the market.
It was in my wallet and it must have fallen beyond some canned goods when I was wrestling an old lady for a pouch of wet wipes.


Did you get the wipes because if so that's a wash.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm one of those. I was just about feeling like I had fark you money and now this.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 720x556]

[Fark user image 824x1500]

[Fark user image 500x757]

I hope Im making at least some of you smile with memes, because if I wasn't memeing I'd be screaming.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A million is not a lot.  Especially when you're talking about your 401k, which is probably where most of the low-end millionaires have lost it from.

... this from a guy who's present net worth consists entirely of his house and 3 cars, a total of under 200k.
 
