(SFGate)   "I think it all boils down to Mardi Gras"   (sfgate.com) divider line
9
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they had boiled Mardi Gras, they wouldn't be in this mess, subby.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to think people in New Orleans are kind of stupid. I guess living in a sinking basin would be the first clue.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm starting to think people in New Orleans are kind of stupid. I guess living in a sinking basin would be the first clue.


Look at the map. The gulf coast is a circle for a reason. The whole gulf coast should be made into a wildlife refuge.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well damn. All we need to do is get a time machine, go back to before Feb. 25 and cancel carnival. Problem solved!

/do they still have the mardi gras parade in albany, ny with two limos and a fire engine?
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm starting to think people in who go to New Orleans for Mardi Gras are kind of stupid.


FTFY

/residents take a vacation from the city during february
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm starting to think people in New Orleans are kind of stupid. I guess living in a sinking basin would be the first clue.


This is what happens when you stop flooding from spreading silt and organic matter into a river basin.

New Orleans started this outbreak with a deficit of ICU beds which doesn't help.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Feb 25, so just 3 days before the cheeto dust colored dipshiat tried to claim it's a hoax.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At Mardi Gras, one should observe distancing and stick to watching flashers on the balconies.

/You can toss the necklaces six feet.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I doubt this will be wrapped up before the Hajj.
 
