(Democratic Underground)   Christian "Musical Evangelist" dies of mass hysteria   (democraticunderground.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those libruls just don't give up, do they?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, didn't he see the cats and dogs living together?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christian pastor who thought COVID-19 is just 'mass hysteria' is among the first in Virginia to die

I'm turning into such a cynic. I read it as "first virgin to die."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


If we're lucky it will destroy the cult.

Nah, who am I kidding. They'll double down.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If we're lucky it will destroy the cult.

Nah, who am I kidding. They'll double down.


Then they can all be called home to their King.   Isn't that what they want anyway?  Don't they tell everyone they should rejoice that their dead loved ones - the Christian ones at any rate - are in Heaven?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actually couldn't CV be considered the Rapture?

I mean, it is just some of their magical opinions that it was going to be bodies floating up to the sky... could just be all dying of some crazy virus.

I'm surprised some nutjobs haven't pushed that this is the Rapture yet and that anyone who dies should be "honored".
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe someone should have used an analogy to explain to him the dangers of COVID-19. Something like, say, a twinkie.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dletter: I'm surprised some nutjobs haven't pushed that this is the Rapture yet and that anyone who dies should be "honored".


That's pretty close to what the Lieutenant Governor of Texas said.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: dletter: I'm surprised some nutjobs haven't pushed that this is the Rapture yet and that anyone who dies should be "honored".

That's pretty close to what the Lieutenant Governor of Texas said.


Well, his point (along with others) was more you should be "honored" because you saved the economy, not that you would be "Biblically" saved.

Maybe next week we'll get to "CV is the Rapture!".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If we're lucky it will destroy the cult.

Nah, who am I kidding. They'll double down.


No shiat. His followers will tell you God called him home after doing such a great job of fighting the hoax.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: dletter: I'm surprised some nutjobs haven't pushed that this is the Rapture yet and that anyone who dies should be "honored".

That's pretty close to what the Lieutenant Governor of Texas said.

If there's a silver lining to this, it's going to be fewer god botherers.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. That's a shame
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been trying to do my part by posting this in the comments where boomers can reed it.  

I have it on good authority that the next big hoarding item is going to be brussel sprouts. Once people find out how important pyridoxine is, a chemical found in brussel sprouts, at helping the bodies immune system, those babies are going to be flying off the shelves. Hopefully you will all be responsible, and none of you will run out and try to corner the market by buying up all of these vital green miracle sprouts.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelists call it service not mass, but it does seem like hysteria if you listen to how much they want the end of the world
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm extremely sorry that this made me laugh I sincerely feel horrible that this made me laugh I know that laughing at this is going to send me to hell and apparently c-19 might be the breaking point for my one way ticket to Hell such is life

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😞
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I have been trying to do my part by posting this in the comments where boomers can reed it.  

I have it on good authority that the next big hoarding item is going to be brussel sprouts. Once people find out how important pyridoxine is, a chemical found in brussel sprouts, at helping the bodies immune system, those babies are going to be flying off the shelves. Hopefully you will all be responsible, and none of you will run out and try to corner the market by buying up all of these vital green miracle sprouts.


Sounds like you need to add "Brussels sprouts farmer" to your profile.
 
AirForbes1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I have been trying to do my part by posting this in the comments where boomers can reed it.  

I have it on good authority that the next big hoarding item is going to be brussel sprouts. Once people find out how important pyridoxine is, a chemical found in brussel sprouts, at helping the bodies immune system, those babies are going to be flying off the shelves. Hopefully you will all be responsible, and none of you will run out and try to corner the market by buying up all of these vital green miracle sprouts.


Medical expert: I have some bad news and I have some good news. The bad news is, COVID-19 is likely to kill you. The good news is, you can prevent this death by eating Brussels sprouts.

Me: Well, it's been nice knowing you all!

/hates Brussels sprouts
//might be my last chance to use slashies
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did one of those handwash posters with the music lyrics several weeks ago when we weren't on home-mode.  Finally found one that worked perfectly with "Another One Bites The Dust".

Just leaving with the though here because I think that meme is pretty played out. But...

/another one bites the dust
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As long as I walk in the light of that law [of the Spirit of life], no germ will attach itself to me,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he wasn't pious enough. Lesson learned, pray much harder to your sky wizard!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad that someone believed that only the severest of lies, in the most banal of deliveries, was what he needed to be heard and have some effect on other people.  Then there's this guy too.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: Actually couldn't CV be considered the Rapture?

I mean, it is just some of their magical opinions that it was going to be bodies floating up to the sky... could just be all dying of some crazy virus.

I'm surprised some nutjobs haven't pushed that this is the Rapture yet and that anyone who dies should be "honored".


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NelsonHaHa.jpg
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If we're lucky it will destroy the cult.

Nah, who am I kidding. They'll double down.


If the black death didn't dissuade the Christians from their faith, I am sure Covid19 will not.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Evangelists call it service not mass, but it does seem like hysteria if you listen to how much they want the end of the world


He is lucky in that it ended for him. Now he gets a rebirth and a do over. I hope it works out better this next time. I have no problem with dying, it is this rebirth crap that scares ME to death. (pun intended)
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a pastor doing at Madrid Gras?

Is he a disciple of Jerry Falwell jr?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


Yeah, because the plague, smallpox, polio, and measles weren't enough to convince them before. Face it, there is no amount of dying  that will convince the religious that their opinions should be discarded for facts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sorry. He's taking people with him that believed his bs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForbes1: winedrinkingman: I have been trying to do my part by posting this in the comments where boomers can reed it.  

I have it on good authority that the next big hoarding item is going to be brussel sprouts. Once people find out how important pyridoxine is, a chemical found in brussel sprouts, at helping the bodies immune system, those babies are going to be flying off the shelves. Hopefully you will all be responsible, and none of you will run out and try to corner the market by buying up all of these vital green miracle sprouts.

Medical expert: I have some bad news and I have some good news. The bad news is, COVID-19 is likely to kill you. The good news is, you can prevent this death by eating Brussels sprouts.

Me: Well, it's been nice knowing you all!

/hates Brussels sprouts
//might be my last chance to use slashies


I hate them too, and I am not a farmer or anything.  I am just trying to get old boomers to hoard them into things we actually need like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I have been trying to do my part by posting this in the comments where boomers can reed it.  

I have it on good authority that the next big hoarding item is going to be brussel sprouts. Once people find out how important pyridoxine is, a chemical found in brussel sprouts, at helping the bodies immune system, those babies are going to be flying off the shelves. Hopefully you will all be responsible, and none of you will run out and try to corner the market by buying up all of these vital green miracle sprouts.


Dammit, why would you do that? I have been overjoyed by the fact that I can be sure that there will be fresh brussel sprouts when everything else is gone.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes before I fall asleep at night I think that after I die my spirit will slowly descend to Hell as Christian spirits stand there looking at me the way that Melissa McBride was looking at Thomas Jane at the end of The Mist. If that happens and this guy's spirit is there I'm gonna say "Hell is too hot for COV-19 biatches!" as I sink down.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: cretinbob: swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If we're lucky it will destroy the cult.

Nah, who am I kidding. They'll double down.

If the black death didn't dissuade the Christians from their faith, I am sure Covid19 will not.


Weren't they also just fresh from being subjected to thumb screws, the rack, gibbets and all other interesting paraphernalia from the SF Armory.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Yeah, because the plague, smallpox, polio, and measles weren't enough to convince them before. Face it, there is no amount of dying  that will convince the religious that their opinions should be discarded for facts.


It's odd. I believe in God. But, I would take medication if I had that kind of money.  I would get a blood transfusion if I needed one. I would donate my organs if they was useful. Way I see it, if God really has an issue, he will do something or I will answer for it later. ...... thus what does it have to do with right f&&king now? Seriously. God doesn't like gay? So? That's for being delt with later. I come on. Don't do the crime if can't do the time. Wellllll that means let ppl gamble what they wish. It's their damn after life and their right now. Bugger off.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: dletter: I'm surprised some nutjobs haven't pushed that this is the Rapture yet and that anyone who dies should be "honored".

That's pretty close to what the Lieutenant Governor of Texas said.


"I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me - I have six grandchildren - that's what we all care about. ... And I want to live smart and see through this, but I don't want the whole country to be sacrificed. And that's what I see," he added."

THEN WHY HAVE YOU BEEN IGNORING CLIMATE CHANGE AND LEAVING YOUR KIDS WITH TONS OF DEBT, YOU FARKING WANKSTAIN?!?!?
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: winedrinkingman: I have been trying to do my part by posting this in the comments where boomers can reed it.

I have it on good authority that the next big hoarding item is going to be brussel sprouts. Once people find out how important pyridoxine is, a chemical found in brussel sprouts, at helping the bodies immune system, those babies are going to be flying off the shelves. Hopefully you will all be responsible, and none of you will run out and try to corner the market by buying up all of these vital green miracle sprouts.

Dammit, why would you do that? I have been overjoyed by the fact that I can be sure that there will be fresh brussel sprouts when everything else is gone.


Nothing but cockroaches and brussel sprouts. Who should choose to live in such a world?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Evangelists call it service not mass, but it does seem like hysteria if you listen to how much they want the end of the world


talk sense to me baybaaayyyy :D
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since the lunatics brought up the sacrifice life for the economy option to the table. I believe is only fair and honorable they congregate on their spacious temples and sequester themselves until they go to a better life.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Unfortunately, there's going to be a bunch more people that are going to learn that faith in jesus isn't going to do a goddamned thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


That's because god is punishing them for allowing transsexuals to use the wrong bathroom.  God never forgets that kind of shiat.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: What's a pastor doing at Madrid Gras?

Is he a disciple of Jerry Falwell jr?


Probably one of these jackasses, that show up to spoil the fun, but only succeed in galvanizing the party . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Madrid
 
Trayal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "As long as I walk in the light of that law [of the Spirit of life], no germ will attach itself to me,"

[Fark user image 225x225]


The lesson here is that he was in the closet. Better inform his followers.
 
Trotline [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He DIED of corona virus?  That's hysterical.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: What's a pastor doing at Madrid Gras?

Is he a disciple of Jerry Falwell jr?


Yeah. He most definitely was out there getting his freak on.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This douche dying certainly can be seen as proof that there is no God. On the other hand, it might be proof that God has a sense of humor.
 
