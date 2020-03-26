 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Lawyer urges saving the economy over protecting those who are 'not productive' from the coronavirus. Some tried to educate him, others invited him to go first, a few offered to help him leave this mortal coil (tag is for those who set him straight)   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Hero, Left-wing politics, Right-wing politics, French Revolution, Political spectrum, Centre-right, Liberalism, United States, Far right  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But they didn't set him straight. TFA says he hasn't changed his mind.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was miserable. He took his chloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that Trump kept talking up, hoping that it might protect him against the virus, though there is no evidence that it will. It makes him feel like crap. He lowered his dose, but he keeps taking it because, he said, maybe it does work.

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...


Depends on what he is taking. He probably has a doctor who got him a preschool for actual human medicine, not taking something for use in aquariums.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Depends on what he is taking. He probably has a doctor who got him a preschool for actual human medicine, not taking something for use in aquariums.

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...

Depends on what he is taking. He probably has a doctor who got him a preschool for actual human medicine, not taking something for use in aquariums.


Damn Autocorrect. Prescription. Not preschool.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...


The guy overdosed. Water will kill you if you take too much of it. Regardless of how well it works on Coronavirus, which real scientist are studying, they used to prescribe it just for leg cramps. Yeah, it's that dangerous.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah he hasn't learned anything. And his parents say they'll take one for the team for the grandkids too. Apple, tree, whatever. Pro-life party, ladies and gents.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"whether you like it or not," is "the analysis that will be performed by our political leaders and our medical personnel. If you doubt that, you need only look to Italy."

Republicans for death panels. Shocking.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't protect those who are non-productive says Mr. Productive.  Like the nation would cease to exist if there were one fewer lawyer.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Damn Autocorrect. Prescription. Not preschool.

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...

Depends on what he is taking. He probably has a doctor who got him a preschool for actual human medicine, not taking something for use in aquariums.

Damn Autocorrect. Prescription. Not preschool.


In this case, probably appropriate.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He took his chloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that Trump kept talking up

Robbing the people who need the drug for actual diseases. Holy crap what a parasite.
 
skinink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The thing about a lawyer, it's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When it comes at you it doesn't seem to be livin'... until he bills you, and those black eyes roll over white.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Preschool works fine though here.

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...

Depends on what he is taking. He probably has a doctor who got him a preschool for actual human medicine, not taking something for use in aquariums.

Damn Autocorrect. Prescription. Not preschool.


Preschool works fine though here.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's right you know.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I'm 46. I won't pay to read things. The reason? The real money is in advertising. Even went print was a thing. Never F##King mind paying doesn't reduced the amount of advertising. End in premium cable. Thus I have to take a hard stance on paying. Also, places like Jezebel say they don't need the readers and censor the hell out of comments. I don't read them anymore, after reading them for a very long time. Lastly, the only Media I'm going to pay for it uncensored media and right now that is only music and movies. Which reminds me, I've stopped buying Media from Walmart since in the 80s when I got stuck with a censored cassette of music. So I can/will/have stood my ground.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A lot of people got mad and talked shiat and nobody actually did anything. Modern America.
 
wax_on
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What most of these people don't understand is that the economy is going in the crapper regardless of whether we shop and dine out. The only difference will be the number of people who will die.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

He is a registered Democrat, fyi.


He is a registered Democrat, fyi.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

You don't have to update us everytime you don't read something.


You don't have to update us everytime you don't read something.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

You clearly have your life together.


You clearly have your life together.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: He was miserable. He took his chloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that Trump kept talking up, hoping that it might protect him against the virus, though there is no evidence that it will. It makes him feel like crap. He lowered his dose, but he keeps taking it because, he said, maybe it does work.

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...


He took a dose of fish tank cleaner.
 
redmid17
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: He was miserable. He took his chloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that Trump kept talking up, hoping that it might protect him against the virus, though there is no evidence that it will. It makes him feel like crap. He lowered his dose, but he keeps taking it because, he said, maybe it does work.

Hasn't that already killed a guy and hospitalized his wife? Sounds like he's solving his own problem...


He took chloroquine phosphate which is a fish tank cleaner or something. He and his wife thought it was the same
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wax_on: What most of these people don't understand is that the economy is going in the crapper regardless of whether we shop and dine out. The only difference will be the number of people who will die.


Actually. It's worse than that. No matter what the economy is going to be completely different after this. So I'm not sure what the rush is? It's going to be a blood bath, somethings will do really good. A big chunk of things are going away for good. And if enough people die, even more so . After putting enough loved ones in the ground, consumer spending habits will be different. Enough people die and things will have a marked black and white difference. I swear rich ppl are stupid. This is a turning point. They should not add their two cents. Or isn't cake for them. Not us.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd encourage him to go about his business, but he might risk infectiing innocent people.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Still a twat.

He is a registered Democrat, fyi.


Still a twat.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently no one offered to take this matter up with the California bar association. Yet.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Be careful, facts will get you a timeout here on Fark.

He is a registered Democrat, fyi.


Be careful, facts will get you a timeout here on Fark.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark's gone largely quiet on Darwinism.


Fark's gone largely quiet on Darwinism.
 
mdarius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not a zero sum game. If you have healthcare, there isn't less healthcare because someone else has healthcare.

Well, ok, technically there is, but there isn't less health. If less people get coronovirus, then the odds of you getting it and dying are less. Same thing with cholera, malaria or herpes.

Asshole probably doesn't wear condoms either.

And yes "useless eaters" was a term used by the Nazis so any blowback he's getting he has coming.

Society isn't collapsing, the economy is collapsing. If he wants to get Darwinist on this, sometimes nature kills economies that don't work for people too. And maybe we'll build a better one that protects us from bullshiat like this because obviously it's utterly failed considering how well other countries are dealing with it.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Yeah, it's that dangerous.


Not sure if sarcastic.
Have you looked at the mg/kg toxicity? 30-50 for a lethal dose.
That's moderately toxic. Water? 90,000 mg/kg.

Not saying it's farking botulinum toxin, but it's not harmless. It would be easy for a motivated idiot to poison themselves.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm sorry, I'm 46. I won't pay to read things. The reason? The real money is in advertising. Even went print was a thing. Never F##King mind paying doesn't reduced the amount of advertising. End in premium cable. Thus I have to take a hard stance on paying. Also, places like Jezebel say they don't need the readers and censor the hell out of comments. I don't read them anymore, after reading them for a very long time. Lastly, the only Media I'm going to pay for it uncensored media and right now that is only music and movies. Which reminds me, I've stopped buying Media from Walmart since in the 80s when I got stuck with a censored cassette of music. So I can/will/have stood my ground.


Do you want a cookie or a medal?
 
Millennium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mdarius: It's not a zero sum game. If you have healthcare, there isn't less healthcare because someone else has healthcare.

It doesn't have to be a zero-sum game, yet all the proposals out there seem to treat it as though it does, in fact, have to be. Anything that doesn't treat it as zero-sum is immediately rejected by the progressives as unsatisfactory. After a while, a person starts to think that tearing some people down is just as important to these folks as building other people up is.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mdarius: It's not a zero sum game. If you have healthcare, there isn't less healthcare because someone else has healthcare.

Well, ok, technically there is, but there isn't less health. If less people get coronovirus, then the odds of you getting it and dying are less. Same thing with cholera, malaria or herpes.

Asshole probably doesn't wear condoms either.

And yes "useless eaters" was a term used by the Nazis so any blowback he's getting he has coming.

Society isn't collapsing, the economy is collapsing. If he wants to get Darwinist on this, sometimes nature kills economies that don't work for people too. And maybe we'll build a better one that protects us from bullshiat like this because obviously it's utterly failed considering how well other countries are dealing with it.


If you think the economy collapsing wont take society with it you havent paid attention to any natural disaster. 

Look at the looting in Katrina... now Imagine no outside resources coming to help. 

I really hope I'm all doom and gloom and completely wrong but people are nasty farkers when it comes to survival
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Millennium: mdarius: It's not a zero sum game. If you have healthcare, there isn't less healthcare because someone else has healthcare.
It doesn't have to be a zero-sum game, yet all the proposals out there seem to treat it as though it does, in fact, have to be. Anything that doesn't treat it as zero-sum is immediately rejected by the progressives as unsatisfactory. After a while, a person starts to think that tearing some people down is just as important to these folks as building other people up is.


I think no more private ownership of Real Estate and Medicare available to buy by all and a Basic universe income, would lift all of humanity and even increase opportunities for wealth.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll go along if anybody who supports this concept kills themselves if they get infected. Free up capacity in the healthcare system, prevents another burden on the system, and avoids spreading the disease to others. Their positive test should be delivered with a coupon for one free rental at the gun stores they insist remain open.  I'm sure they'll follow through out of concern for the economy, right?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He should be careful what he asks for

"The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Apparently no one offered to take this matter up with the California bar association. Yet.


Oh they have according to some of the replies to the original tweet.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait until the food chain supplies go down. Most urban area have a couple of days of food in stores. When that is gone hungry people will not jus lie down and die. They will stream out of the cities and consume everything in their paths.
 
nanim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

He is a registered Democrat, fyi.
---
He is a registered Democrat, fyi.
---


i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Millennium: mdarius: It's not a zero sum game. If you have healthcare, there isn't less healthcare because someone else has healthcare.
It doesn't have to be a zero-sum game, yet all the proposals out there seem to treat it as though it does, in fact, have to be. Anything that doesn't treat it as zero-sum is immediately rejected by the progressives as unsatisfactory. After a while, a person starts to think that tearing some people down is just as important to these folks as building other people up is.

I think no more private ownership of Real Estate and Medicare available to buy by all and a Basic universe income, would lift all of humanity and even increase opportunities for wealth.


And the next question is...

Which rat would you like for dinner?
 
