(Business Insider)   If you had Dick Kovacevich, the former CEO and chairman of Wells Fargo, as the first to unironically quote Lord Farquaad, please step up and claim your prize   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would put him straight to work cleaning NYC ER floors with his tongue.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just kidding, I'd chop his head off with Mme Guillotine.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Do you want to take an economic risk or a health risk? You get to choose."

Except, we don't get to choose.

/I think he should jump out a window and 'see what happens'
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, better to kill him, so he can't spread the disease.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That company is just a font of evil, isn't it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dallas Mavericks owner and venture capitalist Mark Cuban disagreed with Kovacevich and Blankfein, saying their advice should be disregarded.
"Ignore anything someone like me might say," he wrote in an email to Bloomberg News. "Lives are at stake."

Well, good for him.

As for the shiatstain Dick Kovacevich...meh, wood chi
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here is the thing... if we did "nothing", which is just about what these people are saying we should do, just go "back to normal" virtually everywhere... the virus spreads and we overtax our hospitals and 100s of thousands or possibly even millions die, many of whom are at working age, and also many millions more seriously ill and unable to work for lengths of time.

And all of that will cost a LOT of money in the economy, AND those people are still dead and sick.   The economic "savings" by not fighting the virus with containment is actually not as large as they claim.

But, I guess to them, any "savings" they can get is worth as many lives as possible.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo.

Evil at every level
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cough on him.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All of these CEOs need to lead by example. Also this dude looks like the type of asshole that shiats in the work bathroom, doesn't flush and walks out without washing his hands.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You guys really need to do something about all the completely unrepentant pieces of shiat floating around your country.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dletter: Here is the thing... if we did "nothing", which is just about what these people are saying we should do, just go "back to normal" virtually everywhere... the virus spreads and we overtax our hospitals and 100s of thousands or possibly even millions die, many of whom are at working age, and also many millions more seriously ill and unable to work for lengths of time.

And all of that will cost a LOT of money in the economy, AND those people are still dead and sick.   The economic "savings" by not fighting the virus with containment is actually not as large as they claim.

But, I guess to them, any "savings" they can get is worth as many lives as possible.


THIS. Damn, it.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dletter: Here is the thing... if we did "nothing", which is just about what these people are saying we should do, just go "back to normal" virtually everywhere... the virus spreads and we overtax our hospitals and 100s of thousands or possibly even millions die, many of whom are at working age, and also many millions more seriously ill and unable to work for lengths of time.

And all of that will cost a LOT of money in the economy, AND those people are still dead and sick.   The economic "savings" by not fighting the virus with containment is actually not as large as they claim.

But, I guess to them, any "savings" they can get is worth as many lives as possible.


This is a guy that hasn't thought beyond the current quarter since Reagan.
 
Trayal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You first.

/sociopaths top the 'expendable' list
 
mjg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmm. Douche.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we LET people make that decision, Lord Dickweed? That might be okay; if people want to come in and risk it they can, and if they want to stay home they can do that too.

But what YOU mean is that they MUST go to work, and if they don't, they'll be fired for cause so no unemployment, and if they get sick, unpaid sick leave. And you'll stay in your 89th floor corner office and let your secretary screen all your calls.
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This man belongs in front of a wall with nought but a blindfold and final cigarette, for a loooooooooooooooong list of reasons. Why the everloving fark is anyone giving this guy air time?
 
sswo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's secretly open up a couple of HDO (health draining accounts) for him.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Do you want to suffer more economically or take some risk that you'll get flu-like symptoms and a flu-like experience? Do you want to take an economic risk or a health risk? You get to choose."

And the majority of us have chosen economic risk and as we all know, in a democracy, the majority rules. But then maybe I'm mistaken about the democracy part.
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do your service to America: cough on the rich
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There are going to be lots of opportunities soon.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Dallas Mavericks owner and venture capitalist Mark Cuban disagreed with Kovacevich and Blankfein, saying their advice should be disregarded.

"Ignore anything someone like me might say," he wrote in an email to Bloomberg News. "Lives are at stake."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Interesting that Cuban has the self awareness that people like him - people who have the "suite of qualities" that allows one to rise to the top of large organizations - may not have the socially optimal perspective on dealing with this situation.

Very interesting.
 
Bowen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know, he's right. All you farking idiots should go back to work. I'll be here in my hidey hole if you need me.
 
saddestmanonearth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's more than him.   I asked the OCC to revoke Wells Fargo's charter years ago.   It did nothing.  Fark anyone that thinks it's OK to do business with them.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People like him seem to rarely get the big picture; they can't think pass the current fiscal quarter, and as long as money is flowing his way he'll personally throw each and every employee under the bus.

You know, so that they can "creating value for shareholders".
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zbtop: This man belongs in front of a wall with nought but a blindfold and final cigarette, for a loooooooooooooooong list of reasons. Why the everloving fark is anyone giving this guy air time?


Why waste a cigarette?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're telling me this guy is an asshole? I'd have never guessed that.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hear they're going to be bought out by Mesa Verde.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: People like him seem to rarely get the big picture; they can't think pass the current fiscal quarter, and as long as money is flowing his way he'll personally throw each and every employee under the bus.

You know, so that they can "creating value for shareholders".


Damn, I need to slow down with the drinking....

/Nah, it's the keyboard that's wrong
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Dewey Fidalgo: Dallas Mavericks owner and venture capitalist Mark Cuban disagreed with Kovacevich and Blankfein, saying their advice should be disregarded.

"Ignore anything someone like me might say," he wrote in an email to Bloomberg News. "Lives are at stake."

[Fark user image 432x280]

Interesting that Cuban has the self awareness that people like him - people who have the "suite of qualities" that allows one to rise to the top of large organizations - may not have the socially optimal perspective on dealing with this situation.

Very interesting.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

runwiz: "Do you want to suffer more economically or take some risk that you'll get flu-like symptoms and a flu-like experience? Do you want to take an economic risk or a health risk? You get to choose."

And the majority of us have chosen economic risk and as we all know, in a democracy, the majority rules. But then maybe I'm mistaken about the democracy part.


We aren't actually a democracy.  We're a republic.  If the majority ruled then we'd have a different president right now, since Clinton got about 2 million more votes than Trump.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thank you karma
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At my company: "The health of our employees is the most important priority."
At that company: "The size of my bonus check is the most important priority."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Thank you karma


Shiat I was sure he said people should go back to work and he just died of the virus.

Damn it.
 
snowjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I no longer voluntarily do any business with Wells Fargo or Bank of America. Moved my mortgage and credit cards to the local credit union I have my checking account with, and never looked back. The last time I had a mortgage with WF, their customer service person made an error setting up the auto-withdrawal from my Wells Fargo checking account, so it double pulled on the first payment, which led to a $25 overdraft fee on every transaction for like two weeks which is how long it took them to notify me there was a problem (this was about 20 years ago). After fighting with them for over a month and basically eating Top Ramen and PBJ sammiches to get by, they eventually acknowledged it was their fault and refunded about $600 in fees/charges, but... yeah. Fark those guys.

I feel like credit unions still treat their customers with respect, like they appreciate having customers and value them. Commercial banks treat their customers like resources to be exploited as efficiently as possible.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least he's named appropriately.
 
Froman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You guys really need to do something about all the completely unrepentant pieces of shiat floating around your country.


Wait for Easter. I have a feeling the streets will run red with the blood of martyrs of American capitalism on that fateful day. Does Québec have some loaner guillotines we could put to use? We're too broke to build them ourselves at the moment.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Dewey Fidalgo: Dallas Mavericks owner and venture capitalist Mark Cuban disagreed with Kovacevich and Blankfein, saying their advice should be disregarded.

"Ignore anything someone like me might say," he wrote in an email to Bloomberg News. "Lives are at stake."

[Fark user image image 432x280]

Interesting that Cuban has the self awareness that people like him - people who have the "suite of qualities" that allows one to rise to the top of large organizations - may not have the socially optimal perspective on dealing with this situation.

Very interesting.


Because he wasn't born into wealth. He earned it. People can argue all they want how he earned it, but he did and that brings a whole different perspective that someone else might now have.

Someone like, oh, I don't know.....
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, dickwad...

You can always restart a dead economy with live people.

You can't restart dead people with a live economy.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Hey, dickwad...

You can always restart a dead economy with live people.

You can't restart dead people with a live economy.


THIS!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cubicle Jockey: [Fark user image image 425x316]


BLOOD FOR THE MONEY GOD!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So what you're saying Mr. Ex-CEO is that you'd like us to go back to work because.....? So your stocks go up? So you can get back to making millions off our labor?

Yeah I'm not feeling it today. Ask me again tomorrow.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kovacevich, do you remember the 1990's when people in the metro LA area would break into spontaneous applause in response to news reports that employees (usually armored truck drivers or guards) were killed while wearing the Wells Fargo uniform or logo?

People like you are why that applause happened. Your ilk created that misdirected anger.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the former CEO and chairman of Wells Fargo

Why the hell is this guy not in jail with leg irons on?  He personally supervised the fraudulent plundering of customers at Well Fargo.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.