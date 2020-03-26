 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IFL Science)   You're already stoned, just mute the meeting and head over to the Grand Canyon of Mars. Whoa, dude   (iflscience.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Mars, Spectacular images, High-Resolution Imaging Experiment, Valles Marineris, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, first image, result of streambeds, bottom two-thirds of the image  
•       •       •

1212 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 8:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got me subby, I'm pretty buzzed.

*stares at first picture

*stares at second

*goes back to first for a bit

Ok, you got any more?

*stares at first pic again
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If there's a Grand Canyon on Earth, and a Grand Canyon on Mars, doesn't that PROVE that God exists?

Check and mate, libmeisters!
 
oldfool
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The sun has gone down
And I am drunk
The world is on fire
And I am fine
Sad to see you go
I'm missing you already
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The sun has gone down
and the moon has come up
and long ago somebody
left with the cup
but he's driving - and striving
and hugging the turns
and thinking of someone
for whom he still burns

/don't let the sun go down on me
 
Knockers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Veronica has a smaller one
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I swear that little bastard in corner is flipping us off.
 
tuxq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not a truth is out there kind of guy but that looks an awful lot like an old, eroded strip mine.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay, listen up: Here's the thing I like about marijuana..................

...Dude! Wait?... What?
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And here was are in the middle of Valles Marineris looking at the side.  Just look at those cliffs.... They are over the horizon.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn.iflscience.comView Full Size

This looks like inside the cap of a super old jar of marinara that I found in my fridge.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mars needs guitars.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

morg: [cdn.iflscience.com image 850x637]
This looks like inside the cap of a super old jar of marinara that I found in my fridge.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel so called out by this headline lol
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: [cdn.iflscience.com image 850x637]
This looks like inside the cap of a super old jar of marinara that I found in my fridge.


It's a schooner!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.