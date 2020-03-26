 Skip to content
(MSN)   One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer: This is America dammit, we're in a crisis over here   (msn.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't got the rent
So out I went
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
6 x the scotch, drop the bourbon and beer.
 
bigfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Put a bottle in every room come Friday night.


Do the 'Rona bar hop!
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My mouth is feeling dry
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I said, I know, everybody funny.  Now subby's funny too.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baka-san: I ain't got the rent
So out I went


She was screaming about the front rent... she'll be lucky to get any back rent.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some of us are going to come out way better cooks and some of us are going to come out of this with a serious drinking problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
corgimommy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They shut down the liquor stores in Vegas. But gun stores are essential.

Go figure...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

corgimommy: They shut down the liquor stores in Vegas. But gun stores are essential.

Go figure...


The NRA is cackling madly thinking about the nationwide surge in gun sales.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hit Safeway yesterday and they were out of a lot of stuff but not alcohol. Plenty of that and no limits.

*burp*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigfire: Put a bottle in every room come Friday night.


Do the 'Rona bar hop!


I like the cut of your jib
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our liquor stores are considered essential, so they're still open.  Can't get a haircut, but at least I can drink enough to forget I'm gonna turn into a toilet paperless hippie.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: corgimommy: They shut down the liquor stores in Vegas. But gun stores are essential.

Go figure...

The NRA is cackling madly thinking about the nationwide surge in gun sales.


They're having their own problems
 
