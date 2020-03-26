 Skip to content
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It'll be 2000 by Saturday
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: It'll be 2000 by Saturday


Narrator: it's already way over 2000, we just haven't been testing for it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thought that was the stock market for a moment, then I remembered that the GOP values money over human lives.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have begun planning which of my neighbors's skull to bash open to feast upon the goo inside.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So then, according to stats, 550 of those casualties supported Trump's handling of the COVID-19 situation? yeah...
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I have begun planning which of my neighbors's skull to bash open to feast upon the goo inside.


Make sure it is the smart one.
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And thanks to Trumps "10/10" handling of the pandemic, that he was calling a pandemic long before anyone else, the USA will likely pass Italy and China in number of total reported cases tomorrow!  Can we all send a big thank you to poor donnie? He's been so mistreated in all this mess...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: It'll be 2000 by Saturday


A week ago I predicted 2,000 per day by April 1st. We are still on schedule.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Subtonic: I have begun planning which of my neighbors's skull to bash open to feast upon the goo inside.

Make sure it is the smart one.


I've been randomly quizzing them with basic math questions. I hope they aren't growing suspicious.
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I have begun planning which of my neighbors's skull to bash open to feast upon the goo inside.


I hope we don't live close. I have a very large noggin.
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Better shut down more stuff for great grandma's sake. A 92 year old should expect to live forever.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's all good, because it was the 1000 people Trump hated the most.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I have begun planning which of my neighbors's skull to bash open to feast upon the goo inside.


This. If I'm going to die, I hope it's from the laughing sickness. It's not just for Papua New guinea headhunters any more.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: So then, according to stats, 550 of those casualties supported Trump's handling of the COVID-19 situation? yeah...


I'd wager that the approval rating for Trump's response isn't even across geographic areas. The disease is currently disproportionately impacting populated metro areas because that's where it can spread the fastest and where quality healthcare exists to identify it. I'd bet not a whole lot of the imbeciles who approve of Trump's response live in those areas.

It's just like after 9/11 where you had dipshiats in the midwest and deep south scrambling for draconian responses to the attacks that happened nowhere near them. Conservatives are always pushing ideas that they don't have to actually be accountable for or directly impacted by, because they're cowards and assholes.
 
toetag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1140 according to:
https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/​

/ it's amazing how fast information can be compiled now-a-days.
// sad that it's use is the above tracker.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eKonk: And thanks to Trumps "10/10" handling of the pandemic, that he was calling a pandemic long before anyone else, the USA will likely pass Italy and China in number of total reported cases tomorrow!  Can we all send a big thank you to poor donnie? He's been so mistreated in all this mess...


At almost 6x the population of Italy and the fact that China basically made up their numbers that isn't surprising.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: I have begun planning which of my neighbors's skull to bash open to feast upon the goo inside.


I've been eating the neighbours since work sent me home.
/running out of neighbours
 
