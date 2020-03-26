 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Subby is struggling to write a headline for this through the tears   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 3:26 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
forteblast [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank you Grady. Thank you Emory. Thank you WellStar. Thank you CHOA. Thank you Piedmont...
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was amazing.
 
PTP_Professor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My neighbors on each side are nurses. One is a NICU nurse at Wellstar, the other is a CCU nurse at Wellstar. I hope they stay safe.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

forteblast: Thank you Grady. Thank you Emory. Thank you WellStar. Thank you CHOA. Thank you Piedmont...


You forgot Northside and AMC.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My future sister-in-law is a nurse.

Is it selfish to say that I'm thankful she is on maternity leave?
 
PTP_Professor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, 2 bedroom apartments in the tower in the video are friggin $3000 a month for 1/3 the square footage of my house. So glad I don't live in the city.
 
forteblast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

not enough beer: forteblast: Thank you Grady. Thank you Emory. Thank you WellStar. Thank you CHOA. Thank you Piedmont...

You forgot Northside and AMC.


I did forget Northside, thanks for the reminder. WellStar owns AMC, though.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Also, 2 bedroom apartments in the tower in the video are friggin $3000 a month for 1/3 the square footage of my house. So glad I don't live in the city.


And the city people are happy you aren't there either. I've also graduated to the burbs myself, but had a fun time living downtown in my 20s.
This video was awesome btw subby, good find.
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was pretty cool.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh, literally got chills watching that.  Thanks Subby
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My wife is currently on a 12 hours shift in the NICU at one of the largest hospitals in the country.
She's been doing it for 43 years. They treat her like a fry cook at Mcdonalds.
Go ahead and get 50,000 ventilators and open up the Superdome.
Who's going to be working those machines for you?
Anyone. Bueller?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does this mean I have to be nice to the nurses in my family?
/I really am nice to them
// They took great care of me months ago
/// They have seen parts of me, dark parts of me
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is Piedmont Hospital, in Midtown Atlanta. I'm so proud of my neighbors, I can't stand it.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's cool I guess
 
Stratohead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this makes me think...  post 9-11 in NYC all the tourist stands that exist every 2 feet stock NYPD/FDNY apparel and toys and other junk... next time I fly through LaGaurdia it better be fully stocked with DRNY, NPNY, RNNY, EMTNY hats and tshirts is all I'm sayin.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lowlandr: My wife is currently on a 12 hours shift in the NICU at one of the largest hospitals in the country.
She's been doing it for 43 years. They treat her like a fry cook at Mcdonalds.
Go ahead and get 50,000 ventilators and open up the Superdome.
Who's going to be working those machines for you?
Anyone. Bueller?


I will never understand why people don't have adequate respect for nurses. In pretty much any scenario where you're hospitalized, they are the ones who are primarily taking care of you - checking in on you, administering necessary medicine, and minimizing complications.
 
PTP_Professor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Markoff_Cheney: PTP_Professor: Also, 2 bedroom apartments in the tower in the video are friggin $3000 a month for 1/3 the square footage of my house. So glad I don't live in the city.

And the city people are happy you aren't there either. I've also graduated to the burbs myself, but had a fun time living downtown in my 20s.
This video was awesome btw subby, good find.


Honestly, I get claustrophobia in Atlanta. In my 20s, I was going to school full time, working 40+ hours a week, and living with my mom to assist in her care after my parent's divorce. Took her about 5 years to put herself back together after that. After moving out, I still lived outside of 285, rarely venturing inside the perimeter. The first house I bought with my wife was on .81 acres and was 1800 sq. feet for $1100/ month. The new house is 2500sq feet plus unfinished basement for around $1300/ month.  It's only a 45 minute drive to Atlanta with no traffic.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
THAT is the America I love.

Well done.

I wish that wasn't the exception nowadays.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Look for the helpers"
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.