 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Caption this online ordering mistake   (the-sun.com) divider line
20
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 12:00 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 15 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Original:
the-sun.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
"Well, shiat."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The Incredible Shrinking Toilet Paper. ... Coming to a theater near you this fall.
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
In an effort to ensure toilet paper is available to everyone, manufacturers have reduced the amount of paper in each roll.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
♪ Cushelle... the hell?... These are words that go together well... ♪
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is you're family sheltering-in-place and the kids are starting to act like little a**holes?  Give them Cushelle!
 
Cache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your stimulus toilet paper has arrived.

/now with voting
//that box should be default on
///three slashie limit observed
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Out of toilet paper? Try holding it in until later with new Cushelle Ass Tampons!
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cushelle: for the world's smallest violin player.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ken is so going to get laid.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reading the fine print:

Expanding toilet paper, just add water.
 
miopinion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She said  "jump online and get us a little toilet paper...."  Mission Accomplished!

/added vote-ability
 
LF1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just won the American Ninja, coronavirus edition in order to win a package of toilet paper.  Here's my prize.
 
gojirast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is this? Toilet paper for ants?
 
Lillya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Accessory for new Coronavirus Barbie
 
Sid_the_sadist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So that's what Mr. Whipple was trying to prevent!
 
OneBrickShort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone got change for a roll?(Now with voting goodness.)
 
drlcb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well shiat.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What the fark is this? Bung fodder for ants?
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Finally, a toilet paper you can throw across your bonsai tree.
 
Skipped 15 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.