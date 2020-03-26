 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Florida Man goes all Florida Man .... First I'm going to blow-up the Police Station, then the 7-11 and then maybe the car wash down the street, I think   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he threaten to put strychnine in the guacamole?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black was wearing work boots, jeans, a yellow construction vest and a white construction hard hat...

So, between him and the cop, they had 1/3 of The Village People.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justin DeMoronEh Black
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his chances with the corona will be greatly improved while in the psych ward.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the officer tried to drive him to jail..."

What a pleasant little euphemism for getting arrested.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer confirmed Black had placed the calls by having the dispatch center call him back, the report shows. Black had also called the agency from the same number earlier this month, believing he had a warrant out, the report said.

Holy hell, it was pure good luck that they caught this mastermind.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you'll get more cops if you blow up the donut shop too.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri Man attempted to do this too.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
florida man wouldn't blow up the 7-11, police station and car wash yeah
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And that's all I need.  To blow up the police station, the 7-11, and the car wash.  And that's it!

Wait, there's a Walmart.  I need to blow that up too.


The police station, the 7-11, the car wash, and the walmart.  That's all I need to blow up.
 
