 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   'Most photographed' Wall Street trader reveals he has coronavirus, has 'never felt so sick in my life'. With pic of what a most photographed Wall Street trader might look like   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

2457 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 26 Mar 2020 at 3:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
penis goes where?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tiny violin and all that
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon hearing this news, SPY moons to 260.

V-shaped recovery intact.

All is well.

Don't look outside.

/Sarcasm.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like he enjoys his job. Get well traderman.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stonked.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the Stock Market has already Darwined itself.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to sell, biatch.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress


Providing capital for risk-takers is a dragon society
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like what Bernie Sanders would be if he was a capitalist instead of a democratic socialist.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the "most photographed" 'cus he looks like everyone's crazy uncle enjoying the game.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but he needs to take one for the team and be put down like the elderly as a sacrifice for the almighty Dollar.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it might be Santa's crazy brother.  All of the rest of those guys look like pasty, boring blobs.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful pic of what most photographed Wall Street trader looks like.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


/hope you're able to kick this thing in the junk bond
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, maybe I'm the only one...as I scrolled to the first picture, suddenly a Corona beer ad pops up...Is that ironic, sad, funny, or just outright inappropriate?

/No this is not my first day on Fark
//No, do not want a legit answer
///LOL
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be damned if I ever saw that squirrel before.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember there's was a lot of Gorbachev acid in the early 90s. Happier days.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress


What would be a superior way to allocate money to people who wish to create products and services?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress

What would be a superior way to allocate money to people who wish to create products and services?


Make it rain, mothaf*cka!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I always wondered about that guy.  Why do so many on-the-trading-floor photos seem to feature him, what his story is, etc.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress

What would be a superior way to allocate money to people who wish to create products and services?


Short, short version:  capitalism bad, let's try something else


/ I am aware that's completely unrealistic
// Greed isn't good
 
Johnny_Canuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More high 5's on the trade floor, yikes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Upon hearing this news, SPY moons to 260.

V-shaped recovery intact.

All is well.

Don't look outside.

/Sarcasm.


You kid, but according to WSJ we're in a new bull market. Recession's canceled, go back to work.
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress


At this point, I think is profession is likely more media and advertising than actually doing much. I'm sure he did more before almost everything digitized, but he's likely just an old guy enjoying himself on the floor.
 
gojirast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From most of those pictures, he seems unable to shut his farking mouth much past wide-open-seeking-flies.

I'm unsurprised he caught this.

Doesn't seem like the typical soul-less wall street douche though so I hope he gets through it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I really feel incredibly sorry for people this addicted to money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress

What would be a superior way to allocate money to people who wish to create products and services?


Every five years, make a plan, and stick to it, comrade!

/seriously though, if the Soviets had Amazon's or Walmart's  ability to use data and processing to match supply and demand, those crazy kids might have pulled it off
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress

What would be a superior way to allocate money to people who wish to create products and services?


I don't disagree.
But how about bonds?
Loans? Loans that are like bonds?
Or? Government loan?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: I really feel incredibly sorry for people this addicted to money.

[Fark user image image 459x306]


Paying the bills is a gateway drug to $$$$$$$ addiction
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whidbey: I really feel incredibly sorry for people this addicted to money.

[Fark user image image 459x306]

Paying the bills is a gateway drug to $$$$$$$ addiction


If anything, I'm noticing working in the insurance industry that millionaires can't pay their farking bills.
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Rapmaster2000: AquaTatanka: Well, bye.


/callous but, his entire profession is a drag on human progress

What would be a superior way to allocate money to people who wish to create products and services?

Every five years, make a plan, and stick to it, comrade!

/seriously though, if the Soviets had Amazon's or Walmart's  ability to use data and processing to match supply and demand, those crazy kids might have pulled it off


As f*cked up as Wall Street is, they are the most efficient way to allocate capital. What you need are politicians with balls to regulate them.

Those don't exist.

So, this is where we are.
 
shaggai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's no Wall Street wizard. No robe, no wand, and no pointy hat with stars and moons on it. Fake News!
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.