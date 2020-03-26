 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to ye first ever Fartist Friday contest. This week's theme: MSPaint your pet or your dream pet. Come show us your skills (or lack thereof)
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to the first ever Fartist Friday! Come hither and show off your mad skills while we practice socially distancing together, votinate for your favorites.

The contest is posted on Thursdays and is open to entries from Friday til Monday. All works must be original; as the kids say, GISing is BSing.

Be sure to enable voting for your entries, with a max allowed of 3 entries per person please and thank you.

Fartist Fridays will be multi-media weekly contests with themes about social distancing a plus. Not just MSPaint but video, artsy craftsy, etc. Got some great ideas for future contests, send 'em along to Farkback: https://www.fark.com/feedback

This week's theme: MSPaint your pets or your dream pets, and feel free to show us their Before picture along with your masterpiece. Unicorns, wombats and other mythical creatures encouraged.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the NNL!
We're open to better names for the contest too, post any stupendous ideas.

Remember: You can do anything with Fartist Friday. Anything at all. The only limit is yourself...and the theme.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/could also double as username self-portrait
 
gonzoduke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My daughter drew an octopus. Sorry. We are bored.
 
