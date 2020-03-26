 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You know that college student who sent out a picture of herself licking a toilet seat on an airplane. Well, she has learned her lesson. Just kidding she has doubled down. Dumbass tag and Fail tag fight each other   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
73
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here come the inevitable "selfish Millennial" facebook posts...
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And this is a problem how?
Ken's Law: Sometimes there really is no "good" side in a fight.
 
Scarlioni [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet she's really fun in bed...
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'd rather die hot than live ugly."

We accept your proposal.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
""I was, like, really annoyed that corona was getting more publicity than me," she said of her decision to lick the toilet seat in the now deleted TikTok." Has anyone told her about Hitler?

And if anyone is tempted to start ranting about millennials, keep in mind that she isn't one.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ava Louise, the aspiring singer whose TikTok of herself licking an airplane toilet seat was shared widely, has officially stirred the pot with Dr. Phil.

Here, I'll fix that lead sentence:

Ava Louise, the attention whore whose TikTok of herself licking an airplane toilet seat was shared widely by idiots, has launched a new attention whoring campaign designed around parasitically attaching herself to Dr. Phil with remarks that, to some particularly uninformed morons, sound controversial but to almost all other sentient beings are as obviously and artificially inflated as Ms. Louise's lips.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Came across my first red hat in the wild yesterday at a sub shop. The mentality of these people is frightening. She was babbling about touching everything, did the fake cough thing towards the lady running the shop, then sat down and started babbling about a "completely non-partisan" opinion thing she wrote and put on her Facebook wall which was apparently promptly removed.

There is no winning against this and it's why pissdude's approval numbers won't budge until C19 gets to work.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So just why are we giving this twit even more attention/exposure?  Her AWing will be evident to anyone who Googles her for a job app in the future.  No reason to give her even more clicks now...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Considering toilet seat girl believes she is "hot" shows how delusional she is. She is only hot if Lisa Simpson is the reference.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark her for being a selfish biatch.

Fark Phil for giving her a platform
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"If you infect one person that loses their life, is it worth it for you to have this attention?"
"Yeah," she replied.

I'm all out of evens...
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fact there is an article about this shows why she is doing this. She's getting attention.  Stop giving it to her
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I'd rather die hot than live ugly"

I would rather you be dead too but unfortunately for both of us youre alive and ugly.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zobear: "I'd rather die hot than live ugly."

We accept your proposal.


Die hot, huh? Well, burning at the stake could be considered a hot death, I suppose.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All this publicity should teach her a lesson!!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tell you what, cough on Dr Phil and Dr Oz and we'll call it even.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 503x496]

[Fark user image image 225x225]


I was going to ask, did she get stung by a bee on her lips?  Wtf?

Though I bet the feel like the softest and finest of pillows on something... if you know what I mean.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zobear: "I'd rather die hot than live ugly."

We accept your proposal.


She's super weird looking. Whoever decided that look is "hot" has odd tastes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Scarlioni: I bet she's really fun in bed...


Awww yeah, mmmm theres nothing hotter than pulling toilet seat pubes out of your girls mouth.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'd rather die hot than live ugly"

Cupcake, you're already living ugly.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Society creates some real monsters eh
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We need more Kim Kardashian types in this time of crisis
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

styckx: The fact there is an article about this shows why she is doing this. She's getting attention.  Stop giving it to her


The only purpose of these articles is to remind people that there are dangerously narcissistic idiots who care about nobody but themselves. That's important for any people out there who don't watch White House press briefings.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, how desperate for attention do you have to be, to lick a toilet seat? There are like 5000 other things I can think of to do before LICKING A TOILET.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Scarlioni: I bet she's really fun in bed...


Look, she's probably had this fetish all her adult life and thought she had the perfect chance to leverage it. She chose... poorly.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the lengths these people will go to to be 'internet famous'

daddy didn't give somebody enough attention
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She licks toilet seats and does not think she is living ugly?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: "If you infect one person that loses their life, is it worth it for you to have this attention?"
"Yeah," she replied.

I'm all out of evens...



Either she's deluded herself into thinking that it's cool and edgy to behave like a sociopath, or she actually is a sociopath.

The first case would partially be the fault of her parents, for having raised her without any sense of morality or propriety.

The second case would fully be the fault of her parents, for not having smothered her with a pillow at the age of 7 when she started to display symptoms.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dr Phil? Meh. Let them fight.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If she is licking toilet seats, then she is an absolute freak in the sack.

She can call me any time, but can't use my toothbrush.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm usually a pretty staunch supporter of the first amendment, but shiat like this make me think those oppressive dictatorships might be on to something.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zobear: "I'd rather die hot than live ugly."

We accept your proposal.


Yeah, it's definitely her time. Those ridiculous lips and eyebrows. I would not call that hot. Probably sharp knees unless she had those Botoxed too.
 
Linkster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look you entitled little shiat, Boomers are your Grand Parents, but if I, a GenX, was your Dad, you would get my Grannies Paddle board, the one with the holes in it, and swat your ass once for every like or whatever TitFuk gave you for your post.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Linkster: Look you entitled little shiat, Boomers are your Grand Parents, but if I, a GenX, was your Dad, you would get my Grannies Paddle board, the one with the holes in it, and swat your ass once for every like or whatever TitFuk gave you for your post.


Go on...
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Linkster: Look you entitled little shiat, Boomers are your Grand Parents, but if I, a GenX, was your Dad, you would get my Grannies Paddle board, the one with the holes in it, and swat your ass once for every like or whatever TitFuk gave you for your post.


Umm - I'm a boomer and I have a 6 year old girl.  yes, really.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Lisa


Hey now. You leave Lisa alone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She's an attention whore.
Stop helping her.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ser Bronn of the Blackwater was right....no cure for her
 
Linkster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Linkster: Look you entitled little shiat, Boomers are your Grand Parents, but if I, a GenX, was your Dad, you would get my Grannies Paddle board, the one with the holes in it, and swat your ass once for every like or whatever TitFuk gave you for your post.

Umm - I'm a boomer and I have a 6 year old girl.  yes, really.


Then raise them right, or they go to the pole or lick toilet seats.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Scarlioni: I bet she's really fun in bed...


Those lips look like they got stuck in a pool drain... So, kinda want?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The very best thing we could do to this person is just ignore her.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 503x496]

[Fark user image 225x225]


Rodney Dangerfield always makes my day. Thank you for that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember in 2004, when Dr. Phil was at the height of his Phil powers, and so both W and Kerry had to go on his show and answer homespun, folksy questions about spanking?

No?  Good.  I envy you.  This country somehow believes that talking like a rube gives you special insights about what's really important in life that book smart people with their fancy cars and big cities just don't understand.  Fark Dr. Phil.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: So just why are we giving this twit even more attention/exposure?  Her AWing will be evident to anyone who Googles her for a job app in the future.  No reason to give her even more clicks now...


That's it in a nutshell.  Now take your smart vote and move on.
 
amindtat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
College student? What farking college accepted this dumbass?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If she is licking toilet seats, then she is an absolute freak in the sack.

She can call me any time, but can't use my toothbrush.


Or give me a BJ.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ava Louise, the woman who coined the phrase "I'd rather die hot than live ugly"
You ain't that hot, you fat assed hooker.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Toilet-licking article trifecta is in play!
 
