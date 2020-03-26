 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Old & stale: cruise ships harboring coronavirus. New hotness: Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt harboring coronavirus, 5000+ seamen samples to be tested   (businessinsider.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
5000? Your mom is going to be goddamned hero.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's long, hard, and full of Coronavirus?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 5000? Your mom is going to be goddamned hero.


While I am sorry I was late to get the mom joke in, I am happy and appreciative I was beaten (heh) by such a quality post
 
Gaboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In the Navy
Yes, you can get COVID-19
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doesn't national security dictate that we not actually know this is happening?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Allll righty then

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's gotta be a seamen joke in there somewhere....
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, no giggity tag? Really?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
5000 seaman samples on board?  Should be renamed the USS Sasha Grey
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
oh gods I may just puke. How the F*CK did that damn thing get on board?
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
5000?  In a row?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All of the carrier's seamen need to stay on the carrier and sort this out among themselves.  Is Bangkok a port city?  Might be a good place to port in.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a lot of seamen.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subbys mom last seen licking her lips, thinking this will be like a Costco free sample.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 5000? Your mom is going to be goddamned hero.


Women and seamen don't mix.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hopefully a fair amount of them are asymptomatic.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They gonna turn around or tough it out?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: oh gods I may just puke. How the F*CK did that damn thing get on board?


I believe it had a port call just before the brown stuff entered the airconditioning. So my guess is someone unkowingly picked it up and went back on board none the wiser and hey presto, here we are.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who's sampling the seamen and where do I sign up?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rum, covid-19, and the lash?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We were just following federal guidelines...

_Trade Is the Antidote to Conflict_

The South China Sea? Why are its international waters guarded? From what?
China's annexation of surrounding territory is problematic for a nation granting exception to the Monroe Doctrine for reasons only lobbyists are given access. Why did Bezos call his company Amazon? If not for its inter-continental aspiration?

China's annexation is problematic for indigenous populations conflicted by what terms economic development will transform the lives of their children. When I arrived to China in 2014, a series of religiously motivated stabbings (because guns, the mechanism of escalation) were only growing in occurrence.

Vast rural areas of people craving every consumer comfort westerners promote, but by what margins of profit and participation will its people realize through malls and franchisee licenses? What does it mean to be a stake-holder versus an owner? An employee. A regulator?

South Korea to China's north and VietNam to its south were strategic escalations of civil war now enshrined in the Pentagon Papers-- a domino theory yet exposed to be conclusion the trade of western nations could not achieve desired margins of profit if China's vast population diluted western valuation of "disposable" labor.
 
oldfool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We are FU€kED!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
addendum: (because guns, the mechanism of escalation, are absent)
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear America, you guys are really hosed now, you soon may not be able to mount a decent armed force and your economic system and health system are heading deep into the abyss.  The only credible weapons you can mount are missiles and you have an Orange shiatGibbon as your President and Commander in Chief.

China knows this and as it recovers it will flex its muscle.  Taiwan is likely farked as is most of the South China Sea.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Dear America, you guys are really hosed now, you soon may not be able to mount a decent armed force and your economic system and health system are heading deep into the abyss.  The only credible weapons you can mount are missiles and you have an Orange shiatGibbon as your President and Commander in Chief.

China knows this and as it recovers it will flex its muscle.  Taiwan is likely farked as is most of the South China Sea.


Want to bet?
 
rga184
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: We Ate the Necco Wafers: 5000? Your mom is going to be goddamned hero.

While I am sorry I was late to get the mom joke in, I am happy and appreciative I was beaten (heh) by such a quality post


If they need more semen samples, Mr Hawks girlfriend is recently able to provide some.

\ wasn't too late for that!
 
bigdanc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
giggity
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfool: We are FU€kED!


Most of us are going to get the virus. All we can do now is spread out the transmission over time so hospitals are less overwhelmed, and every other sector can manage the number of sick workers..
 
