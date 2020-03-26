 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Number of COVID-19 cases tops 510,000 worldwide   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 million by April 1. bet on it
 
mathamagical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scale

0 to 100K - 67 days
100K to 200K - 11 days
200K to 300K - 4 days
300K to 400K -  3 days
400K to 500K - 2 days

I don't think we'll hit 600K tomorrow, but I'm not willing to put money on it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!


China is probably way, way, way ahead in reality. Don't worry, we will catch up.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
510,000*

*that have been reported
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: 1 million by April 1. bet on it


It's probably over 1 million now they just haven't been tested
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumor has it Trump has folks writing revised guidelines to relax social distancing already.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ought to clear right up by next week, on track for worshipping the golden calf at Easter. Victory is ours!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Rumor has it Trump has folks writing revised guidelines to relax social distancing already.


Yep. He needs that market to go up up up.

Fark it, let's do it. I mean, what's a million or so more dead?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sorta got outta hand. I'm sorry guys. All I wanted to do to was infect Prince Andrew and extend the summer for the school-age kiddos.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!

China is probably way, way, way ahead in reality. Don't worry, we will catch up.


But China!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: lolmao500: 1 million by April 1. bet on it

It's probably over 1 million now they just haven't been tested


True dat. It was probably a million in january in china alone.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey's numbers just came in. Yesterday they were +970ish, today, +2474.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!


We can do it! Get over here!

*COUGH*
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: 1 million by April 1 Monday bet on it


FTFY

Cases are doubling every 3-4 days
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Peki: Rumor has it Trump has folks writing revised guidelines to relax social distancing already.

Yep. He needs that market to go up up up.

Fark it, let's do it. I mean, what's a million or so more dead?


And when the market does improve with a million dead, they'll just say those million were slackers at consumerism and weren't pulling their weight anyway.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like the 6 feet distance,
i am a fall hazard and i am 6'1".
so that is the clearance i /you need.
i have not fallen, but if i do, this is great...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Intrepid00: mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!

China is probably way, way, way ahead in reality. Don't worry, we will catch up.

But China!


Yes, clearly a but China when pointing out we will catch up.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
510K diagnosed.
At least that number of slackjaws walking around, picking their noses and using the pinpad at the store.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i aint going anywhere.  im working from home, getting it done, and i dont give a shiat...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Scale

0 to 100K - 67 days
100K to 200K - 11 days
200K to 300K - 4 days
300K to 400K -  3 days
400K to 500K - 2 days

I don't think we'll hit 600K tomorrow, but I'm not willing to put money on it.


There is over 600k cases in the US today, the only reason the reported number is Soo low is a lack of testing.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: lolmao500: 1 million by April 1. bet on it

It's probably over 1 million now they just haven't been tested


Quite possibly it's a lot higher than a million. The problem is we really have no idea.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Rumor has it Trump has folks writing revised guidelines to relax social distancing already.

[Fark user image 761x1361]


If you read that using Trump's voice in your head it sounds like the stupidest thing ever.

If you read that with Obama's voice in your head, it sounds like we already beat it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that half million or billion?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

freakay: i aint going anywhere.  im working from home, getting it done, and i dont give a shiat...


Well good for you.

At least I have my streaming services and porn.
 
mathamagical
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Scale

0 to 100K - 67 days
100K to 200K - 11 days
200K to 300K - 4 days
300K to 400K -  3 days
400K to 500K - 2 days

I don't think we'll hit 600K tomorrow, but I'm not willing to put money on it.

There is over 600k cases in the US today, the only reason the reported number is Soo low is a lack of testing.


That's cuz trump is such a master poker player. He doesn't want gyna to know how close we are to catching them or they'd probably speed up. That's why the tests were so "perfect" in the way they failed, we are going to sneak ahead like a freight train and gyna won't be able to catch up. Take that liberalos! Your precious ccp is no match for the mighty trump train when it comes to spreading a pandemic, TOOT! TOOT! ALL ABOARD THE DJT MEMORIAL EXPRESS PLAUGEBRINGER!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

coronavirus: This sorta got outta hand. I'm sorry guys. All I wanted to do to was infect Prince Andrew and extend the summer for the school-age kiddos.


I heard Prince Charles got it from eating an old bat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's made her a little horse
//ba-dum-tss!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

patrick767: ultradeeg: lolmao500: 1 million by April 1. bet on it

It's probably over 1 million now they just haven't been tested

Quite possibly it's a lot higher than a million. The problem is we really have no idea.


Oh, yes, we do. There are millions of people infected and there will ultimate be tens, if not hundreds of millions infected.

We don't exactly how many, no, but we know it's several times the identified number. The virus has a several days lead time before symptoms show and, for a significant chunk of the infectious population, no symptoms ever show.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The real number is orders of magnitude larger than 500,000.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Peki: Rumor has it Trump has folks writing revised guidelines to relax social distancing already.

[Fark user image 761x1361]

If you read that using Trump's voice in your head it sounds like the stupidest thing ever.


Especially if you slur every once in a while. . 

If you read that with Obama's voice in your head, it sounds like we already beat it.

That. . was not cool.
 
ironpig
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

entangl3d: The real number is orders of magnitude larger than 500,000.


500million
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skozlaw: patrick767: ultradeeg: lolmao500: 1 million by April 1. bet on it

It's probably over 1 million now they just haven't been tested

Quite possibly it's a lot higher than a million. The problem is we really have no idea.

Oh, yes, we do. There are millions of people infected and there will ultimate be tens, if not hundreds of millions infected.

We don't exactly how many, no, but we know it's several times the identified number. The virus has a several days lead time before symptoms show and, for a significant chunk of the infectious population, no symptoms ever show.


Take Germany's hospitalized. Compare to Germany's infected. 

Take US hospitalized. Extrapolate using the % from Germany.

That's probably our best guess.

/but even still, that only matters if the US is testing in the hospital, and there are definitely patients who are sick and recovering or dying who are not being counted
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: coronavirus: This sorta got outta hand. I'm sorry guys. All I wanted to do to was infect Prince Andrew and extend the summer for the school-age kiddos.

I heard Prince Charles got it from eating an old bat.
[Fark user image 600x399]
/it's made her a little horse
//ba-dum-tss!


I was going to say "Boo this man!", but obviously that won't work here.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Peki: That's probably our best guess.


Can someone else run this math?? 'Cause I don't believe the number I just got. . .
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: New Jersey's numbers just came in. Yesterday they were +970ish, today, +2474.


Do they break them down by exit?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!

China is probably way, way, way ahead in reality. Don't worry, we will catch up.


I have way more confidence in the accuracy of China's numbers than the USA.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a lot. Are they all dead?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peki: Peki: That's probably our best guess.

Can someone else run this math?? 'Cause I don't believe the number I just got. . .


Pour yourself a drink and stay around the house because the number you got was still probably on the low side.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Peki: Peki: That's probably our best guess.

Can someone else run this math?? 'Cause I don't believe the number I just got. . .

Pour yourself a drink and stay around the house because the number you got was still probably on the low side.


Over 39 million.

A stiff drink ain't gonna cut it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Intrepid00: mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!

China is probably way, way, way ahead in reality. Don't worry, we will catch up.

I have way more confidence in the accuracy of China's numbers than the USA.


You should probably know that China is already hiding over 140k+ by not reporting symptom free patients and there are videos online of hospitals violently ejecting patients to keep their infection count at zero.

But please, put your faith an a totalitarian government is somehow going to be more "honest" on their numbers.
 
Dripdry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

His intuition will save us!
And his branding things!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: New Jersey's numbers just came in. Yesterday they were +970ish, today, +2474.

Do they break them down by exit?


Nice. We are dying by the Atlantic City bus load and you're making jokes. Remember this, funboy Bob, we are the GARDEN STATE!!! When every one in NJ is dead, where you gonna get yer veggies, huh? Didn't think of that, didja?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dripdry: [Fark user image 425x566]
His intuition will save us!
And his branding things!


I got that postcard yesterday
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peki: Atomic Jonb: Peki: Rumor has it Trump has folks writing revised guidelines to relax social distancing already.

[Fark user image 761x1361]

If you read that using Trump's voice in your head it sounds like the stupidest thing ever.

Especially if you slur every once in a while. . 

If you read that with Obama's voice in your head, it sounds like we already beat it.

That. . was not cool.


Now try it with Morgan Freeman.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Peki: eurotrader: Peki: Peki: That's probably our best guess.

Can someone else run this math?? 'Cause I don't believe the number I just got. . .

Pour yourself a drink and stay around the house because the number you got was still probably on the low side.

Over 39 million.

A stiff drink ain't gonna cut it.


By end of April 160 million infected in the US is possible. So low compared to that. Thinking by mid April I will started with a breakfast blunt with my coffee. Around 70% with get it by end of year.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mathamagical: And usa in the top 3 soon to be #1 in reported cases!

USA! USA! USA!

#winning!


US could hit 2nd by day's end.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
oldfool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We've only just begun to die
White lace and promises
A kiss for luck and we're on our way
(We've only begun)
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Peki: eurotrader: Peki: Peki: That's probably our best guess.

Can someone else run this math?? 'Cause I don't believe the number I just got. . .

Pour yourself a drink and stay around the house because the number you got was still probably on the low side.

Over 39 million.

A stiff drink ain't gonna cut it.

By end of April 160 million infected in the US is possible. So low compared to that. Thinking by mid April I will started with a breakfast blunt with my coffee. Around 70% with get it by end of year.


My worst case when this started put it at 1 billion dead after 2 years, assuming multiple waves. 

I think I ran some numbers back when we hit 100 cases, assuming a 33% increase. I wish I could find those projections now and compare. . .
 
