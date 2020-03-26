 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The coronavirus pandemic is helping Nextdoor evolve from a social platform of white boomers worried that a brown guy is walking down their street to a social platform of quarantined people wanting to narc on their non-social-distancing peers   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Cyndi Lauper, Conspiracy theory, Twitter, Tom Petty, Social network service, Grocery store, Sociology, Social network  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to rename Nextdoor to "Karen."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nextdoor is for people who can't understand Facebook.  And that doesn't say much for either.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

enry: Nextdoor is for people who can't understand Facebook.  And that doesn't say much for either.


It's got benefits. It's got a lot of crazies, but being a more localized FaceBook is great. I don't want all of my FBV friends involved in what's going on in my neighborhood, and I don't want my neighbors all up in my friends and family's faces.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: enry: Nextdoor is for people who can't understand Facebook.  And that doesn't say much for either.

It's got benefits. It's got a lot of crazies, but being a more localized FaceBook is great. I don't want all of my FBV friends involved in what's going on in my neighborhood, and I don't want my neighbors all up in my friends and family's faces.


I think the crazies are more around than bend than on FB, if only because the crazies make their own group on FB and I can ignore them.

There's a proposal for an apartment building in town.  One person who's against it went on ND and said that he didn't want yuppies moving into town.  Another is tying COVID-19 to the project and claiming that higher density housing is far more dangerous.  And the proposed building is on the complete opposite end of the town, those neighborhoods aren't even in our section of ND.
 
softshoes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People still think FB is a good idea?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

enry: Nextdoor is for people who can't understand Facebook.  And that doesn't say much for either.


I used to have an account just to be entertained by the insane people who live around me. Then it turned into all arguing about homeless and any new construction and stopped being as amusing.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

enry: Mikey1969: enry: Nextdoor is for people who can't understand Facebook.  And that doesn't say much for either.

It's got benefits. It's got a lot of crazies, but being a more localized FaceBook is great. I don't want all of my FBV friends involved in what's going on in my neighborhood, and I don't want my neighbors all up in my friends and family's faces.

I think the crazies are more around than bend than on FB, if only because the crazies make their own group on FB and I can ignore them.

There's a proposal for an apartment building in town.  One person who's against it went on ND and said that he didn't want yuppies moving into town.  Another is tying COVID-19 to the project and claiming that higher density housing is far more dangerous.  And the proposed building is on the complete opposite end of the town, those neighborhoods aren't even in our section of ND.


I like it for local neighbors. We got rid of the 3 dozen leaf bags we filled, I found someone to do welding repairs on my trailer, and I've given out recommendations for snowblower/lawnmower repair and dog grooming. We've head people coordinate helping out with grocery runs and swapping names of handymen and kids doing lawn care and dog sitting.

So it's got it's benefits, but yeah, I mostly ignore the crazies...
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I only keep the app on my phone in case one of my animals gets out and is terrorizing the neighborhood.

Lately it's all been retirees freaking out because there was a cashier at the supermarket who coughed.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My fiance uses next door. For my neighborhood, there's some good info on it (especially for crime trends) but you have to wade through the posts about missing pets and people mistaking fireworks for gunshots.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My NextDoor neighborhood is nearly 100% sane and normal.
Found a lost dog
Anybody have a recommendation for a plumber
Free stuff
Stuff for sale
I'm a teenager who's looking for work as a petsitter
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: enry: Nextdoor is for people who can't understand Facebook.  And that doesn't say much for either.

I used to have an account just to be entertained by the insane people who live around me. Then it turned into all arguing about homeless and any new construction and stopped being as amusing.


I was on there for one day. I saw the suspicious brown person reports + general biatching about... well how people live life in general - it just didn't fit into my mental health regime.

Maybe nextdoor has its uses as a sort of outlet for these people. Kind of like shadow banning trolls. They can troll away to their heart's content - nobody will ever see their posts again, but they don't know that.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Paging the affiliates of pjkununderer to flag this as "hate speech".
 
wantingout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I did Nazi that coming.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm so out of touch that I had never even heard of next door.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JesseL: I only keep the app on my phone in case one of my animals gets out and is terrorizing the neighborhood.

Lately it's all been retirees freaking out because there was a cashier at the supermarket who coughed.


Keep your goddamned ocelot out of my yard.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: JesseL: I only keep the app on my phone in case one of my animals gets out and is terrorizing the neighborhood.

Lately it's all been retirees freaking out because there was a cashier at the supermarket who coughed.

Keep your goddamned ocelot out of my yard.


Babu!!!!!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For me:

- Suspicious people sitting outside an (empty) house casing the place so they can rob it.  Turned out they wanted to buy it and were waiting for the realtor to show up.

- Shawarma truck at the gas station like 3+ miles from where we actually live.  "OMG THE NEXT THING YOU KNOW THOSE MEXICANS WILL BE IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD."

But I did post something myself once.  "The next time you put your dog's poop in my empty garbage cans, I'm going to find you and deposit it back on your doorstep.  It's not my responsibility to store your dog's shiat in my garage for a week."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What about BackDoor? I hear that, once you get past the initial pain of getting started, it's really great, but I haven't tried it yet. My busy body aunt keeps raving about it.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I'm so out of touch that I had never even heard of next door.


this.

my neighbors probably talking about us

we got some flyer to join a facebbook group mostly because some folks down the road getting hosed by the company campus behind them with runoff.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diogenes: For me:

- Suspicious people sitting outside an (empty) house casing the place so they can rob it.  Turned out they wanted to buy it and were waiting for the realtor to show up.

- Shawarma truck at the gas station like 3+ miles from where we actually live.  "OMG THE NEXT THING YOU KNOW THOSE MEXICANS WILL BE IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD."

But I did post something myself once.  "The next time you put your dog's poop in my empty garbage cans, I'm going to find you and deposit it back on your doorstep.  It's not my responsibility to store your dog's shiat in my garage for a week."


That was actually ocelot shiat.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Admittedly, it's nice to have a social network purely for neighborly concerns. But some of the things neighbors complain about make me weep for humanity..
 
empres77 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got a notification this morning from someone posting which local store is stocked with TP, so it's not all bad.
 
ingo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The one for my neighborhood is mostly the usual lost pet and recommend a local plumber/electrician/etc.  Today I saw that MegaKaren had raised her ugly head and was instructing people in great detail on how to properly decontaminate groceries before putting them away.  E.G Wash hands, disinfect exterior of each item before putting it in fridge, put frozen foods in freezer without removing from bag and leave them for a day, wash hands again.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Diogenes: For me:

- Suspicious people sitting outside an (empty) house casing the place so they can rob it.  Turned out they wanted to buy it and were waiting for the realtor to show up.

- Shawarma truck at the gas station like 3+ miles from where we actually live.  "OMG THE NEXT THING YOU KNOW THOSE MEXICANS WILL BE IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD."

But I did post something myself once.  "The next time you put your dog's poop in my empty garbage cans, I'm going to find you and deposit it back on your doorstep.  It's not my responsibility to store your dog's shiat in my garage for a week."

That was actually ocelot shiat.


Oh.

Gleefully withdrawn, then!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: My fiance uses next door. For my neighborhood, there's some good info on it (especially for crime trends) but you have to wade through the posts about missing pets and people mistaking fireworks for gunshots.


Seems like a good place to report missing pets and reunite found pets with their families, can't understand why you seem to think this is a bad thing.
 
