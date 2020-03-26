 Skip to content
(Miami Herald)   Almost 200,000 Floridians live in nursing homes, so far, at least 33 have tested positive. GovernoR, what say you? *Crickets* GovernoR? *CRICKETS*   (amp.miamiherald.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry most of these old people will still vote GOP in november.

/well those still alive anyway
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I can somewhat understand why he isn't. If you were to name them, loved ones would try rushing into the facilities & trying to move their loved ones out of them. The problems are: how do you make sure they also don't have the virus, how sure are you that you aren't infected yourself, what about the ambulances needed to transport all of them & where do you move them to until you are sure those being moved aren't carriers or the people moving/looking after them aren't ill themselves? 

The best thing to do is move the ones you know are sick, isolate the rest where they are, test & sterilize the place and plan to slowly & quietly move them. Let the families know one by one BUT order they keep it on the QT until the governor decides to make things public. Remember, this is Florida we are talking about. The only thing more loved here than partying while disaster strikes, is getting up in arms with firearms. Well, those things and grifting off the public trust.

/has a parent in elder care here in Florida
//we can't visit him in person
///did "visit" with him thru his room window a day ago
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They can't be sick with Corona if you don't test them.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
mumble mumble... decrease the surplus population... mumble...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They can take our lives, but they'll never take...OUR JELLO PUDDING CUPS!!!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Florida: God's waiting room
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Honestly, I can somewhat understand why he isn't. If you were to name them, loved ones would try rushing into the facilities & trying to move their loved ones out of them. The problems are: how do you make sure they also don't have the virus, how sure are you that you aren't infected yourself, what about the ambulances needed to transport all of them & where do you move them to until you are sure those being moved aren't carriers or the people moving/looking after them aren't ill themselves? 

The best thing to do is move the ones you know are sick, isolate the rest where they are, test & sterilize the place and plan to slowly & quietly move them. Let the families know one by one BUT order they keep it on the QT until the governor decides to make things public. Remember, this is Florida we are talking about. The only thing more loved here than partying while disaster strikes, is getting up in arms with firearms. Well, those things and grifting off the public trust.

/has a parent in elder care here in Florida
//we can't visit him in person
///did "visit" with him thru his room window a day ago


I can't visit my mom here in Pittsburgh, either. It sucks. Can only call staff to have them get her cell phone out so I can call.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They can't be sick with Corona if you don't test them.


That's enough out of you, Mr. President.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"They were going to die soon enough anyway, but American has a hub here, we gotta get them flying again."
 
tnpir
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Harumph.
 
Andulamb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Republican party serves rich Republicans and no one else. They have no interest in answering to the people.
 
