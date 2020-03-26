 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Doctors treating covid-19 patients are writing their own wills   (nytimes.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should.

A lot of doctors are old and most of them would probably survive being infected by the virus... but usually people are infected once by a few droplets and thats it...

Doctors and nurses are always around the virus and can be infected in massive doses of the virus, which makes a difference.

Its a lot like radiation... get exposed a little, you survive, get exposed to a lot, you die.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be more profitable to write the patients wills?  You could leave yourself quite a lot of money, I would imagine.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
O R they?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: They should.

A lot of doctors are old and most of them would probably survive being infected by the virus... but usually people are infected once by a few droplets and thats it...

Doctors and nurses are always around the virus and can be infected in massive doses of the virus, which makes a difference.

Its a lot like radiation... get exposed a little, you survive, get exposed to a lot, you die.


That and the whole using garbage bags and bandannas as PPE thing.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not to be callous, but anyone over the age of 21 should have a will anyhow.  it will make things a lot easier on weoever is your executor.

/Reminds me, I need to call my lawyer and see how mine is coming.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem solved.

/Take care EMTs/nurses/Drs/even farking receptionists.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How many doctors (not fresh out of med school) don't have wills already?  My wife and I wrote ours in our late 30s, but we're engineers and so less exposed to infectious diseases.  My father is a doctor, and even has a promise with his medical partner about what to do if either of them gets too disabled to express their own medical directives, inspired by a case from when they were residents.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Not to be callous, but anyone over the age of 21 should have a will anyhow.  it will make things a lot easier on weoever is your executor.

/Reminds me, I need to call my lawyer and see how mine is coming.


People don't like thinking about that stuff long enough to write a will
 
LindenFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The reason people are spurred to write a will now is sad, but everyone with assets should have one.
 
Devo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 666x375]


I know, right? How 'bout showing these fools what's up and becoming a candy striper?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Delete my browser history!!!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh. My wife and I did wills 15 years ago when we were in our 30s. There's no reason not to have one.
 
starlost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Meh. My wife and I did wills 15 years ago when we were in our 30s. There's no reason not to have one.


I'm so pissed off at my ex. We could have purchase Will software at Costco.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why did this get the [scary] tag? It should get the [sad] tag. It is not scary or unexpected.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Its a lot like radiation... get exposed a little, you survive, get exposed to a lot, you die.


That's not how virology works. That's not how any of this works.
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: They should.

A lot of doctors are old and most of them would probably survive being infected by the virus... but usually people are infected once by a few droplets and thats it...

Doctors and nurses are always around the virus and can be infected in massive doses of the virus, which makes a difference.

Its a lot like radiation... get exposed a little, you survive, get exposed to a lot, you die.


clickamericana.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jorgie: Why did this get the [scary] tag? It should get the [sad] tag. It is not scary or unexpected.


[Obvious] tag was out getting tested for Covid.  Seems it was exposed by [Facepalm].
 
NutSack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I googled the nurse and she's running for the senate https://auforga.com/ that was unexpected.
 
