(AL.com)   Alabama Lt. Gov. Whitmire defies his boss and his party, produces a PSA asking Alabama residents to protect themselves and their loved ones and demanding the Alabama COVID-19 task force do its damned job   (al.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitmire is the name of the columnist.  Ainsworth  is the name of the Lt. Governor, Subby.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Forced to resign tomorrow, or will it take until Monday?
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, subby, you had one job
 
Yolanda Squatpump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama Man here. I have never agreed with ANY of Mr. Ainsworth's political opinions; he's a RWNJ poster boy.

But he's the only Alabama Republican showing any leadership today and may be the only one who understands exponential functions.

/he's gonna run for governor when our 75-year-old, MIA Gov. Aunt Bea keels over.

//his daddy made a billion $$$ selling railroad-related company. If not for the that, Will would be selling used cars in Albertville Alabama today.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary thing is the missippi thing.  And I've ran out of farks to give.  States like New York, illinois, and California will stay closed despite what president says.  So they can just go right ahead back to work, but they won't be coming to where I live so if they want to be idiots, it is on them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is he a member of a Party that he disagrees with?
That doesn't make sense. The point of a political Party is that you agree with the Party platform.
Must be the money that he likes.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yolanda Squatpump: Alabama Man here. I have never agreed with ANY of Mr. Ainsworth's political opinions; he's a RWNJ poster boy.  But he's the only Alabama Republican showing any leadership today and may be the only one who understands exponential functions.


After this he will most likely be a former RWNJ poster boy.

But good for him for doing this, politics aside.  Optimistically, other like him will step up...though he must be a bit nervous looking to the west.  Mississippi seems to be going full suicide pact.  I should say the MS governor is doing that, against the will of his smarter residents.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why is he a member of a Party that he disagrees with?
That doesn't make sense. The point of a political Party is that you agree with the Party platform.
Must be the money that he likes.


Having a little R next to your name makes it easier to get elected then an I D L or G in Alabama?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: The scary thing is the missippi thing.  And I've ran out of farks to give.  States like New York, illinois, and California will stay closed despite what president says.  So they can just go right ahead back to work, but they won't be coming to where I live so if they want to be idiots, it is on them.


But they will come to your state. Florida is trying to keep people from certain states out right now, demanding that they be quarantined for two weeks upon entering FL, which will buy them a little time, but in the long run they'll likely lose a court challenge. You won't be able to keep people from other states out or forcefully quarantine them.

These farkwits are endangering everyone.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

patrick767: dkulprit: The scary thing is the missippi thing.  And I've ran out of farks to give.  States like New York, illinois, and California will stay closed despite what president says.  So they can just go right ahead back to work, but they won't be coming to where I live so if they want to be idiots, it is on them.

But they will come to your state. Florida is trying to keep people from certain states out right now, demanding that they be quarantined for two weeks upon entering FL, which will buy them a little time, but in the long run they'll likely lose a court challenge. You won't be able to keep people from other states out or forcefully quarantine them.

These farkwits are endangering everyone.


Hotels are closed and will be closed, etc.  Where will they go?  What will they do?  Drive around?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Why is he a member of a Party that he disagrees with?
That doesn't make sense. The point of a political Party is that you agree with the Party platform.
Must be the money that he likes.


Literally every politician disagrees with some of the positions his/her party takes.

There is no Republican Party platform that says "Stop trying to keep people from dying from this pandemic".

The point of a political part is to gather folks with similar goals to support each other - financially, organizationally, administratively, procedurally.

Looking at his political donations, he is a largely self-funded candidate. He supplied over $800,000 of the $2.8 million he's received in donations. The largest donation from official Republican party sources was about $8,000 from the Madison County Republican Commission. So approximately 99.7% of his political donations came from someone OTHER than the Republican Party.
 
blondambition
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: [i.imgflip.com image 773x500]


Go now and die in whatever way seems best to you.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Begoggle: Why is he a member of a Party that he disagrees with?
That doesn't make sense. The point of a political Party is that you agree with the Party platform.
Must be the money that he likes.

Literally every politician disagrees with some of the positions his/her party takes.

There is no Republican Party platform that says "Stop trying to keep people from dying from this pandemic".


Not officially, anyway
 
Gooch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is Alabama one of those states where the Lt. Gov doesn't necessarily answer to the Gov? Texas is like that. We've had Gov and Lt Govs of different parties in the past.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: meanmutton: Begoggle: Why is he a member of a Party that he disagrees with?
That doesn't make sense. The point of a political Party is that you agree with the Party platform.
Must be the money that he likes.

Literally every politician disagrees with some of the positions his/her party takes.

There is no Republican Party platform that says "Stop trying to keep people from dying from this pandemic".

Not officially, anyway


No - it is just a bunch of folks who all:

1) Enjoy sucking farts out of Trump's ass so they do whatever he tells them.
2) Are skeptical of anything a scientist or media professional tells them.
3) Value the economy over people's lives.

So when you add those together, it makes sense for most of them to behave the way they have been behaving with a few notable exceptions (like Lt. Gov. Ainsworth and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb). And frankly we should be absolutely praising those Republican leaders who are actually leading and trying to save the lives of their constituents.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good for him!

I am a geographer, and I have been making maps by county of this virus using data from the NYT.

Alabama Yesterday:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alabama Today:
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Darker RED the county, the more cases.

If a County is BLUE, there are no cases (as yet reported)
 
meanmutton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gooch: Is Alabama one of those states where the Lt. Gov doesn't necessarily answer to the Gov? Texas is like that. We've had Gov and Lt Govs of different parties in the past.


Alabama's Lieutenant Governor is elected separately from its Governor.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Literally every politician disagrees with some of the positions his/her party takes.

There is no Republican Party platform that says "Stop trying to keep people from dying from this pandemic".


Sweet summer child, you seem to really believe this.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. Forced to resign tomorrow, or will it take until Monday?


Who is going to force him to resign?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: There is no Republican Party platform that says "Stop trying to keep people from dying from this pandemic".


No, but there has been an alarming tendency to dismantle emergency response functions within the government. I don't know if it's just small-government ideology, FEMA conspiracy theories, or what, but it's pretty disturbing.

It's like they learned nothing from Katrina...
 
