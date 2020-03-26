 Skip to content
How to drink alone at home responsibly: A primer for non-Farkers
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Son, the only thing you need to realize is that you can't drink all day if you don't start early.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just came up with a new drink :  Brio + tequila.

I call it a Hervé Wallbanger.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can hide two one-litre bottles of booze in a toilet tank without interfering with functionality. A handle also fits, but that's less booze. If somebody needs to fix the flapper, though, your cover is blown and everyone will know you're a sot.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Son, the only thing you need to realize is that you can't drink all day if you don't start early.


Truer words never spoke.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People who are severely addicted [to alcohol] would need a medical detox if they don't have liquor stores available to them," she said. "And we don't want to flood the ERs with that."

Do you want Carrie Nation coming back from the dead?  Because that's how you get Carrie Nation coming back from the dead.
 
Fark-N-Noodle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if I pour my liquor in a glass and hold out my pinkie, I am sure that will be the correct way to be responsible
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ypsifly: "People who are severely addicted [to alcohol] would need a medical detox if they don't have liquor stores available to them," she said. "And we don't want to flood the ERs with that."

Do you want Carrie Nation coming back from the dead?  Because that's how you get Carrie Nation coming back from the dead.


Pretty sure she started out as a zombie.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ypsifly: "People who are severely addicted [to alcohol] would need a medical detox if they don't have liquor stores available to them," she said. "And we don't want to flood the ERs with that."

Do you want Carrie Nation coming back from the dead?  Because that's how you get Carrie Nation coming back from the dead.


Haven't these people ever heard of mouth wash?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ypsifly: "People who are severely addicted [to alcohol] would need a medical detox if they don't have liquor stores available to them," she said. "And we don't want to flood the ERs with that."

Do you want Carrie Nation coming back from the dead?  Because that's how you get Carrie Nation coming back from the dead.


Define "severely addicted".  Asking for a friend.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: You can hide two one-litre bottles of booze in a toilet tank without interfering with functionality. A handle also fits, but that's less booze. If somebody needs to fix the flapper, though, your cover is blown and everyone will know you're a sot.


Keeps it somewhat chilled, too.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Step one. Get the gin.
Step two. Put a straw in the gin.
Step three. Drink the gin.
Step four. Repeat.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No drinking?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I need more caffeine - I first read TFH as How to dring alone at home non-responsibly: a primer for Farkers

As if we needed such a primer.

If you want to drink non-responsibly, you've come to the right place.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've been drinking alone at home for years. I'm pretty sure tfa can't teach me anything.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not alcoholism if it's champagne.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mikefinch: Step one. Get the gin.
Step two. Put a straw in the gin.
Step three. Drink the gin.
Step four. Repeat.


Even at the depths of my handle-a-day-no-food-drunk-around-the-​clock alcoholism, I still a) always drank out of a glass, and b) never bought vodak from the bottom shelf.

I may have been a hopeless alcoholic, but I still had my principles.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image image 500x209]


Go finish the book, George!!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have four dogs at home. I am not drinking alone.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Learn how to make your own alcohol. Wine is legal to make most places and requires a lot less in terms of special equipment, sanitation, and ingredients compared to beer. You can make hard iced tea (wine strength, not beer strength) for about $5-7 per gallon.

Also, you're not drinking alone if you're on FaceTime with someone else who is drinking.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Son, the only thing you need to realize is that you can't drink all day if you don't start early.


I did this one time, maybe, CSB.
I got paid picked up a suitcase of Naddy Daddy. (8.1 only 11$) started drinking. Drank maybe six beers. Nooded off.
Now, the rest of this is my best guess.
Apparently at some point I woke up and  started drinking again.
Because when I woke the next day, all the beer was gone. All 15. And there was only six empties left. So not only did I drink allllllll the beer and not recall I took out the trash and don't recall that. 😮
 
prekrasno
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are Farkers who drink alone at home, responsibly??
 
ypsifly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: ypsifly: "People who are severely addicted [to alcohol] would need a medical detox if they don't have liquor stores available to them," she said. "And we don't want to flood the ERs with that."

Do you want Carrie Nation coming back from the dead?  Because that's how you get Carrie Nation coming back from the dead.

Haven't these people ever heard of mouth wash?


I see your mouth wash and raise you one hand sanitizer with a can of sterno straight up.
 
Post-Pre-Boozehound
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have 5 gallons of Dunkelweizen & 5 gallons of Citra Hopped Cider cocked and loaded as well as the necessary ingredients to make 5 gallons more cider.

I should be good till Mayish? I hope..

I tell my coworkers that it's a good thing I'm not an alcoholic or they'd find me face down in a bathtub full of beer.

Making your own is responsible, no?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: You can hide two one-litre bottles of booze in a toilet tank without interfering with functionality. A handle also fits, but that's less booze. If somebody needs to fix the flapper, though, your cover is blown and everyone will know you're a sot.


EverClear, mint concentrate, food coloring, empty Mint Scoop bottle.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RTFA and wtfair?

No mention of the NUMBER ONE thing to remember if you're staying shiatfaced all day:

EAT SOMETHING

Don't skip food.  Even if you're not hungry.  Even if you try and you can't.  There's still ice cream, protein shakes and Ensure.

If you don't eat, you WILL wind up in intensive care.

/be safe farkers
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Learn how to make your own alcohol. Wine is legal to make most places and requires a lot less in terms of special equipment, sanitation, and ingredients compared to beer. You can make hard iced tea (wine strength, not beer strength) for about $5-7 per gallon.

Also, you're not drinking alone if you're on FaceTime with someone else who is drinking.


Ow. Ow, ow, ow.

Grape lady falls!
Youtube aMS0O3kknvk
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Learn how to make your own alcohol. Wine is legal to make most places and requires a lot less in terms of special equipment, sanitation, and ingredients compared to beer. You can make hard iced tea (wine strength, not beer strength) for about $5-7 per gallon.

Also, you're not drinking alone if you're on FaceTime with someone else who is drinking.


ocregister.comView Full Size
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If done right, drinking can provide Emotional Distancing, which according to the Pandemic Handbook, works better than the extreme physical distancing mentioned in TFA.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: RTFA and wtfair?

No mention of the NUMBER ONE thing to remember if you're staying shiatfaced all day:

EAT SOMETHING

Don't skip food.  Even if you're not hungry.  Even if you try and you can't.  There's still ice cream, protein shakes and Ensure.

If you don't eat, you WILL wind up in intensive care.

/be safe farkers


Last year I was eating once a day in the morning, quiche. Made with sausage and spinach and ricotta. And I'd only eat a big slice for breakfast and at noon I'd start drinking till night and pass out. Well, a week into this I was so constipated I went to the hospital. WTH.
Anyway csb? Odd.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: mattgsx: Learn how to make your own alcohol. Wine is legal to make most places and requires a lot less in terms of special equipment, sanitation, and ingredients compared to beer. You can make hard iced tea (wine strength, not beer strength) for about $5-7 per gallon.

Also, you're not drinking alone if you're on FaceTime with someone else who is drinking.

[ocregister.com image 600x450]


I've never seen pruno look like poop
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bughunter: RTFA and wtfair?

No mention of the NUMBER ONE thing to remember if you're staying shiatfaced all day:

EAT SOMETHING

Don't skip food.  Even if you're not hungry.  Even if you try and you can't.  There's still ice cream, protein shakes and Ensure.

If you don't eat, you WILL wind up in intensive care.

/be safe farkers

Last year I was eating once a day in the morning, quiche. Made with sausage and spinach and ricotta. And I'd only eat a big slice for breakfast and at noon I'd start drinking till night and pass out. Well, a week into this I was so constipated I went to the hospital. WTH.
Anyway csb? Odd.


Well, I was giving advice to avoid pancreatitis and cirrosis.

If you're prone to constipation, I recommend a warrior's drink.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PrivateCaboose: It's not alcoholism if it's champagne.


Mrs whack-a-mole says 🍾\o/🍾

/and promotes you to GeneralCaboose!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

+

Fark user imageView Full Size

+

Fark user imageView Full Size


=

Fark user imageView Full Size



/I'm prepared, I'll take my chances
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: waxbeans: bughunter: RTFA and wtfair?

No mention of the NUMBER ONE thing to remember if you're staying shiatfaced all day:

EAT SOMETHING

Don't skip food.  Even if you're not hungry.  Even if you try and you can't.  There's still ice cream, protein shakes and Ensure.

If you don't eat, you WILL wind up in intensive care.

/be safe farkers

Last year I was eating once a day in the morning, quiche. Made with sausage and spinach and ricotta. And I'd only eat a big slice for breakfast and at noon I'd start drinking till night and pass out. Well, a week into this I was so constipated I went to the hospital. WTH.
Anyway csb? Odd.

Well, I was giving advice to avoid pancreatitis and cirrosis.

If you're prone to constipation, I recommend a warrior's drink.

[i.imgflip.com image 360x270]


The thing is I'm not. Or at least I wasn't. I think it's my age. Don't know. All I know is, I have to take a week or two off from drinking or take meiralax which cost a F ton.
And, then all of a sudden, it it's not an issue and I have the runs, haven't had laxatives in months. Which is awesome. But I'm confused. Why was beer reliably causing constipation and now isn't????????? Please anyone chimed in with no jokes please.
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Second most important point of advice for Farkers maintaining their BAC levels:

Avoid Tylenol religiously.

Check any medications you purchase for acetaminophen (or paracetamol for you UK Farkers).  Try to find a version without it.  If you need a fever reducer, use good old aspirin.  If you need a pain reliever, use Aleve or Advil.

Tylenol is evil shiat.

/don't get me started on the history of aspirin v. tylenol marketing in the US
 
ComaToast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: ypsifly: "People who are severely addicted [to alcohol] would need a medical detox if they don't have liquor stores available to them," she said. "And we don't want to flood the ERs with that."

Do you want Carrie Nation coming back from the dead?  Because that's how you get Carrie Nation coming back from the dead.

Haven't these people ever heard of mouth wash?


Pro tip : if you're drinking mouthwash make sure to use the fluoridated kind so you don't get cavities in your liver.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: I have four dogs at home. I am not drinking alone.


Technically, for this to pass muster you must drink your toddy from a bowl.  Not necessarily a dog bowl, or a toilet bowl.  At least that what my dogs insist if I'm going to use that cover story.
 
saywhat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quote FTA - "Stay conscious of why you're drinking."

I first read that as "Stay conscious while you're drinking."
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bughunter: waxbeans: bughunter: RTFA and wtfair?

No mention of the NUMBER ONE thing to remember if you're staying shiatfaced all day:

EAT SOMETHING

Don't skip food.  Even if you're not hungry.  Even if you try and you can't.  There's still ice cream, protein shakes and Ensure.

If you don't eat, you WILL wind up in intensive care.

/be safe farkers

Last year I was eating once a day in the morning, quiche. Made with sausage and spinach and ricotta. And I'd only eat a big slice for breakfast and at noon I'd start drinking till night and pass out. Well, a week into this I was so constipated I went to the hospital. WTH.
Anyway csb? Odd.

Well, I was giving advice to avoid pancreatitis and cirrosis.

If you're prone to constipation, I recommend a warrior's drink.

[i.imgflip.com image 360x270]

The thing is I'm not. Or at least I wasn't. I think it's my age. Don't know. All I know is, I have to take a week or two off from drinking or take meiralax which cost a F ton.
And, then all of a sudden, it it's not an issue and I have the runs, haven't had laxatives in months. Which is awesome. But I'm confused. Why was beer reliably causing constipation and now isn't????????? Please anyone chimed in with no jokes please.


Well, I'm not a doctor, I'm an alcoholic.  (Not that those are mutually exclusive.)

But in my experience, alcohol caused me many symptoms similar to IBS and diverticulitis, even though tests for both of those revealed nothing.  Alternating miserable constipation with painful bouts of my gut attempting to void everything from the bellybutton down.

I found that drinking Kefir or eating active culture yogurt daily helped a lot.

Quitting alcohol made it go away.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ah...drinking the way it was meant to be...

at home,  alone,   in the dark....!
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Step 1: Step your game up, baby.
Step 2: Cheers.

OR

Step 1: Use weed instead.
Step 2: Cookies.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

saywhat: Quote FTA - "Stay conscious of why you're drinking."

I first read that as "Stay conscious while you're drinking."


Kind of defeats the purpose of drinking to forget things...
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Second most important point of advice for Farkers maintaining their BAC levels:

Avoid Tylenol religiously.

Check any medications you purchase for acetaminophen (or paracetamol for you UK Farkers).  Try to find a version without it.  If you need a fever reducer, use good old aspirin.  If you need a pain reliever, use Aleve or Advil.

Tylenol is evil shiat.

/don't get me started on the history of aspirin v. tylenol marketing in the US


I owned a T-shirt with:
"The liver is evil,
It must be punished."

From a bar, of course.

Even I won't use acetominophen in my many attacks I've done/currently doing to my liver.

/Occasionally use ibuprofen
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First you take a Whiskey drink, a Vodka drink a Lager drink, then a Cider drink and sing the songs that remind you of the good time
 
saywhat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
George Thorogood And The Destroyers - I Drink Alone
Youtube lpzqQst-Sg8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Lost Weekend (1945) - Don Birnam and the Elixir
Youtube 3cHvNjQ1lxA
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Step 1: Step your game up, baby.
Step 2: Cheers.

OR

Step 1: Use weed instead.
Step 2: Cookies.


Wise words.

If cannabis had been legal 30 years ago, I wouldn't have become an alcoholic.

And I'd be a lot fatter.
 
