 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Poke (UK))   Man who makes role-playing games criticizes map for being too "unrealistic." Difficulty: Map of New Orleans   (thepoke.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Vintage, 2008 singles, American films, English-language films, Holy cow, Map, Ocean, fantasy maps, Going-to future  
•       •       •

1562 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 26 Mar 2020 at 4:16 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes.. there are train tracks in the middle of the bridge.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aaand im wrong... wrong bridge :)
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And why would they talk like that?
It sounds like Foghorn Leghorn with downs syndrome.
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It is truly a land of madness.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His commentart was quite amusing.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake.


Money. And time, which is money.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Po​n​tchartrain_Causeway
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's only a model.
 
palelizard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: JohnnyApocalypse: I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake.

Money. And time, which is money.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Pon​tchartrain_Causeway


Going around takes forever.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Gone viral" is an unfortunate choice of words to use in regards to NOLA right now.
 
NEDM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know it's just for laughs, but him going off on the ITCW was silly.  Humanity has had the ability to dig canals since farking Antiquity.  A canal would certainly be perfectly fine in a medieval-tech fantasy setting that also has access to things like golems and farking magic.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: 'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.


Depending on ocean water levels and shoreline erosion, it could easily have been a lake in the past when it was named.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Game designer doesn't get out much."  Would've been a far better headline.  Or maybe, "Fantasy is not real."
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.


I've driven across that bridge just to say I've driven across it.  And now I've said it.  Mission accomplished.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake.


White flight.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: His commentart was quite amusing.


We already have amusing commentarts on Fark.

I've farkied many of them.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: JohnnyApocalypse: I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.

I've driven across that bridge just to say I've driven across it.  And now I've said it.  Mission accomplished.


Man, how awkward would it be to break down on that thing.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Excelsior: JohnnyApocalypse: 'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.

Depending on ocean water levels and shoreline erosion, it could easily have been a lake in the past when it was named.


Erosion.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Bo​r​gne
 
wingnut396
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: jtown: JohnnyApocalypse: I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.

I've driven across that bridge just to say I've driven across it.  And now I've said it.  Mission accomplished.

Man, how awkward would it be to break down on that thing.


They have their own patrol that will help either get you going asap or just tow you to the other side.
 
NEDM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Excelsior: JohnnyApocalypse: 'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.

Depending on ocean water levels and shoreline erosion, it could easily have been a lake in the past when it was named.


That is indeed the case.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


It was already turning into an estuary before we got there, though.  Once the river changed course away from it, there was no silt to replace the land being eroded by the Gulf.  And it's been that way for at least 118 years now  According to the wikipedia page on the lake, Mississippi got into a USSC-level squabble with Louisiana 1902 over exactly where the border between them was since the lake was now a lagoon.
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For anyone wondering, the river formation is a result of the massive amount of sediment being moved by the river being dumped out at the delta at the mouth of the river. During flood stages in undeveloped areas the water rises above the banks and out beyond depositing the sediment collected during a flood and building landmass. Then as a result of human intervention where we build levees on the banks to make that new sediment landmass useable it lengthens the river and results in building that odd feature.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NEDM: I know it's just for laughs, but him going off on the ITCW was silly.  Humanity has had the ability to dig canals since farking Antiquity.  A canal would certainly be perfectly fine in a medieval-tech fantasy setting that also has access to things like golems and farking magic.


Even in medieval world, digging a canal down the center of a narrow neck of land with deep water on both sides seems like man trying to spite the waters.

/Double spite points for no straight canals dug across that same neck where one would expect them.
//Boating around New Orleans must be interesting
///I am sure there are reasons, and the reasons involve money
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
New Orleans was a giant theme park built in 1943 by the Disney Corporation to convince US troops that they were stationed in France.

Not many people know that, but with Fark's help, this can be rectified.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hush. Hush. Mum's the word. Don't you tell anybody this silly conspiracy theory, now.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TIL there are standards of critique in the world of fantasy map-making.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine what a large hurricane would do to a city so positioned.


CSB: I once drove across the Ponchartrain Causeway during a bad thunderstorm.  Thank god for vinyl seats, the car would have smelled like R. Kelly's sheets forever.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: New Orleans was a giant theme park built in 1943 by the Disney Corporation to convince US troops that they were stationed in France.

Not many people know that, but with Fark's help, this can be rectified.


/they gon' sick the voodoo on ya'
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dyhchong: jtown: JohnnyApocalypse: I'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.

I've driven across that bridge just to say I've driven across it.  And now I've said it.  Mission accomplished.

Man, how awkward would it be to break down on that thing.


Funny you should say that.  This was during my Wandering Vagrant days.  My original plan for leaving NOLA was to head out across the causeway.  Over 50' of RV and towed vehicle.  A couple days before I left, I called out a mobile mechanic to change the oil in the RV.  It was either change it a little early in New Orleans or change it a little late in Memphis.  I opted for early.  Fired up the engine to warm up the oil before draining it.  We saw a trickle of fluid running down the side of the engine.  Turns out a clamp on a coolant hose had failed.  If I hadn't changed the oil early, I wouldn't have seen the leak and I probably would have run out of coolant somewhere on the causeway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thrasherrr: Even in medieval world, digging a canal down the center of a narrow neck of land with deep water on both sides seems like man trying to spite the waters.

/Double spite points for no straight canals dug across that same neck where one would expect them.
//Boating around New Orleans must be interesting
///I am sure there are reasons, and the reasons involve money


Yes and no.  They do involve money because involves commerce.   That canal isn't for the lake; that canal is the Intracoastal Waterway.  They dug it from Brownsville all the way to Boston, so that most coastal traffic could safely transit without having to worry about open ocean hazards.  It was also partially because of how much merry Hell U-boats played with marine traffic in the Gulf of Mexico in 1942; you can't shoot a torpedo at a tug and barge if they're travelling up a canal behind a sandbar.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Being able to transit the Gulf Coast and East Coast safely without having to worry about storms and currents and swells has been a MASSIVE boon for interstate trade.

/also, it goes without saying that it's open to all marine traffic; if you wanted to paddle a canoe the entire length of it you could.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NEDM: Excelsior: JohnnyApocalypse: 'm sure there are reasons... for the bridge across the largest part of lake. But the lake that's really a small bay? I don't even.

Depending on ocean water levels and shoreline erosion, it could easily have been a lake in the past when it was named.

That is indeed the case.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x709]

It was already turning into an estuary before we got there, though.  Once the river changed course away from it, there was no silt to replace the land being eroded by the Gulf.  And it's been that way for at least 118 years now  According to the wikipedia page on the lake, Mississippi got into a USSC-level squabble with Louisiana 1902 over exactly where the border between them was since the lake was now a lagoon.


Thank you for that.  Saved.

/archaeocartophile
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thrasherrr: ///I am sure there are reasons, and the reasons involve money


Yes.  New Orleans has always been one of the most important ports in North America.  The idea of not making massive amounts of fark-you money has always driven its development.  Every problem is met with one concern "Will the money needed to make this immediate problem go away be less than the amount of money we will make in the meantime?"  Since the answer has always been "Yes", they do things that confuse us later.

And this boy has never ever looked at any actual real-world city ever.  No one - excluding Paris and New York - has ever pre-planned a city beyond the next decade or so (pre-planned capitals don't count because they are all amazing clusterfarks deserving nothing but infinite scorn).  You build and then you wait to see what sort of random bullshiat fate will throw at you, and then you build around that.  Any medieval/Renaissance city that doesn't look like you dropped spaghetti on the carpet and then smushed it around a good deal is so absurdly unrealistic as to defy human understanding.  If your medieval fantasy city has a road running straight for more than three blocks (and has square blocks) and doesn't have half the infrastructure competing directly with the other half for right-of-way, you've modernized the living hell out of it.  Go look at a map Central London.  Now realize that the modern city is as regular and modernized as Manhattan is compared to what it was even three hundred years ago.  That's a realistic city, not Ye Olde Burg with a perfect rectilinear street plan.
 
NEDM
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: thrasherrr: ///I am sure there are reasons, and the reasons involve money

Yes.  New Orleans has always been one of the most important ports in North America.  The idea of not making massive amounts of fark-you money has always driven its development.  Every problem is met with one concern "Will the money needed to make this immediate problem go away be less than the amount of money we will make in the meantime?"  Since the answer has always been "Yes", they do things that confuse us later.

And this boy has never ever looked at any actual real-world city ever.  No one - excluding Paris and New York - has ever pre-planned a city beyond the next decade or so (pre-planned capitals don't count because they are all amazing clusterfarks deserving nothing but infinite scorn).  You build and then you wait to see what sort of random bullshiat fate will throw at you, and then you build around that.  Any medieval/Renaissance city that doesn't look like you dropped spaghetti on the carpet and then smushed it around a good deal is so absurdly unrealistic as to defy human understanding.  If your medieval fantasy city has a road running straight for more than three blocks (and has square blocks) and doesn't have half the infrastructure competing directly with the other half for right-of-way, you've modernized the living hell out of it.  Go look at a map Central London.  Now realize that the modern city is as regular and modernized as Manhattan is compared to what it was even three hundred years ago.  That's a realistic city, not Ye Olde Burg with a perfect rectilinear street plan.


Paris shouldn't count.  They preplanned the fark out of it too; they just preplanned it with the mindset of "Okay, how wide do we need to make these streets so they can't build barricades across them easily every 10 years."
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.