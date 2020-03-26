 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   Tractor-trailer spills hundreds of rolls of toilet paper along Interstate. Is immediately cleaned up by local shoppers   (wsoctv.com) divider line
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 23: The toilet paper provides no nourishment. I feel that this might be my last journal entry.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonnova biatch! If i'd seen this earlier I could have helped with the cleanup.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Gastonia. The place from which free toilet paper come. Do you want to come?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2020, organized crime suddenly turned to a new highly-coveted commodity: toilet paper."
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are people still having trouble finding TP? I went to the grocery yesterday and they had plenty.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some kind of problem...

stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poetry
 
J.Weise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tractor operator locked up his rear but tragedy ensued now the toilet paper will be of little use while the state troopers measure the skid marks
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what caused the accident. Highway bandits! They're in every dystopian novel.
 
J.Weise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know if the Charmin is worth the squeeze
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DubtodaIll: are people still having trouble finding TP? I went to the grocery yesterday and they had plenty.


There's been no TP in my town for weeks. Paper plates are intermittent, but there are always paper towels.
 
Toilet Paper and Water
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hmm, that's not too terribly far from me. TP is still hard to find round here.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: are people still having trouble finding TP? I went to the grocery yesterday and they had plenty.


I don't know, I'm not going to have to buy more until sometime in 2021.
 
skinink
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
With all that toilet paper, there's no way the truck left skid marks.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a cousin in kind of a rural area in Texas. A cracked out lady walked onto his property and wanted to trade sex for a roll of toilet paper. He posted a video about it online.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: I have a cousin in kind of a rural area in Texas. A cracked out lady walked onto his property and wanted to trade sex for a roll of toilet paper. He posted a video about it online.


Pornhub?
 
J.Weise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What can I get for a wetnap?
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They always hire the shiattiest drivers to haul cargo that requires the most care.
 
skinink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: I have a cousin in kind of a rural area in Texas. A cracked out lady walked onto his property and wanted to trade sex for a roll of toilet paper. He posted a video about it online.


Difficulty: sex with her husband.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Causes?
(Insert random mad max chase scene gif here)
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For the first time I've been monitoring how much toilet paper I use and it's not much at all (unless I catch a cold and have to use it to blow my nose). I'm good for a few weeks and this hysteric phase should be over by then.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is a small quick mart 11 miles from where I live, away from the big stores, and civilization, actually. I called, they said we have lots, come on by! My first stop tomorrow morning.
 
70Ford
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Welcome to Gastonia. The place from which free toilet paper come. Do you want to come?


The only reasons to go to Gastonia are the Schiele and the Krispy Kreme on Franklin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TP'ing the highway is the ultimate flex?
 
nanim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
clipartbest.comView Full Size
 
