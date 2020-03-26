 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Landlords to first responder tenants: Thanks for putting yourselves on the line to help save people from COVID-19, now GTFO
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for some land reform in this country.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is what politicians should focus on. Make it illegal now.

And add that lady's name to the "do not respond" list and add a DNR.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they were afraid that giving away health care, and eroding the private markets ability to enrich pharmaceutical and health care company execs would make people not want to be nurses and doctors.

...thank god we avoid that!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: THIS is what politicians should focus on. Make it illegal now.

And add that lady's name to the "do not respond" list and add a DNR.


My landlord used to get drunk and come into my apartment in the middle of the night, the cops said it's his place, he can do whatever he wants.

Maybe if your landlord tells you to leave, you don't if you don't want to.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
barnum was almost right.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For no reason whatsoever, I'm thinking of that scene in Roadhouse where over a dozen people were present when Ben Gazarra's character got killed but nobody saw anything...

Just a fun movie I guess.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That landlord is quite the Trump.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure you can't just throw someone like that. You need to go through the eviction process.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevada must have some farked up tenant rights laws if that is legal.

Otherwise make the landlord get an eviction order and challenge it
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aerate the heads of these landlords, transfer their property to the people they try to evict.

The world will be better off.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.


They have to ask mom first.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.


God you are just a coont in every way aint ya?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Pretty sure you can't just throw someone like that. You need to go through the eviction process.


Most of these seem to be AirBnB arrangements, not apartment leases, so there probably aren't the same protections you get from an apartment lease.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take in a nurse.  just saying.  I took in my 90 year old MIL to shelter in place.   having a nurse around could turn out pretty handy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: edmo: THIS is what politicians should focus on. Make it illegal now.

And add that lady's name to the "do not respond" list and add a DNR.

My landlord used to get drunk and come into my apartment in the middle of the night, the cops said it's his place, he can do whatever he wants.

Maybe if your landlord tells you to leave, you don't if you don't want to.


Where the fark do you live? 17th Century England?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PangolinPatientZero: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.

God you are just a coont in every way aint ya?


Truth hurts, doesn't it?  Everyone talks a big game around here, but judging by the comments around this place, I don't think farkers are going to rent a room in their home to someone working at a hospital right now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: For no reason whatsoever, I'm thinking of that scene in Roadhouse where over a dozen people were present when Ben Gazarra's character got killed but nobody saw anything...

Just a fun movie I guess.


That's because there were no cops in that town. Ben Gazaras goons drove a monster truck through a car dealership and zero police came around.
 
DocUi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This... this is horrifying.

Look the pendulum can swing from tenant rights to landlord rights, and by no means does Ontario get it right 100% of the time.

BUT fark THAT shiat WITH A RUSTY NAIL!*

Seriously, the Ontario Gov't (and I'm by no means a DoFo fan) has basically said that you can't evict anyone during this time.  For any reason short of criminal activity.  He's been on air saying, "Food or rent?  Buy the food."
 
DocUi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*no tetanus shot for you either.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Where's the compassion
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Pretty sure you can't just throw someone like that. You need to go through the eviction process.


Depends on the situation and more importantly, the state.

Last I check, in Cali, if you were a "lounger" (a single occupant renting a room in someone's house), you have no protections even if you have a lease agreement. 

And while individuals have been mandated on the eviction freeze, companies aren't. So if a landlord has a property in an LLC, you're farked again.

/our landlords have made it very clear through two notices that they expect rent on the 1st no matter what
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: edmo: THIS is what politicians should focus on. Make it illegal now.

And add that lady's name to the "do not respond" list and add a DNR.

My landlord used to get drunk and come into my apartment in the middle of the night, the cops said it's his place, he can do whatever he wants.

Maybe if your landlord tells you to leave, you don't if you don't want to.


Where the hell was that?  Where I live, when you rent an apartment it's your place, and a landlord who enters without consent (except in specified circumstances) is trespassing.  It's trickier with shared housing, though, where your landlord is your housemate.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want interaction or debate over this decision," the landlord wrote in emails reviewed by The Daily Beast. "I'm sorry for the abrupt notice, but given the situation, it's the choice I'm making to protect myself."
"Honestly, it's devastating," Jones told The Daily Beast this week. "I was just really heartbroken and just felt like, 'How could somebody treat me like this, all because I'm a nurse?'"


Your name and info has been submitted to all the hospitals and doctors in the area. You are now ineligible to receive treatment for any illness or condition. Sorry to break it to you so abruptly but we gotta protect ourselves from horrible people like you.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.


I'm sure there are.
Not you apparently.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: I'll take in a nurse.  just saying.  I took in my 90 year old MIL to shelter in place.   having a nurse around could turn out pretty handy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a few traveling nurses living in the RV park I am at. It makes sense really. They have their stuff no matter where their next contract sends them.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Nevada must have some farked up tenant rights laws if that is legal.

Otherwise make the landlord get an eviction order and challenge it


This sounds like a little old lady renting the second floor of her house out. It may not fall into the usual landlord/tenant category. It ain't right but I guess I understand especially if she falls into a  high risk group beyond her age.  On the other hand. My cynical side thinks since she probably just has the tenant so she has extra money to play the slots on the weekend I'm guessing now that she can't do that she figures why have a tenant.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.

I'm sure there are.
Not you apparently.


True.  Farkers like to pretend they're pretty smart.  They've stayed home, stocked up, and avoided human contact in an effort to not catch or spread corona and spent the last two weeks chastising others for not doing the same.  But that nurse needs a place to stay, so they'll rent him the spare bedroom.
 
orbister
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the UK it is illegal to evict anybody for any reason for the next three months. Yay socialism.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blah blah blah you've got one paranoid landlord and someone who's lost AirBnB bookings. But, this is the Daily Beast....
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Find them. Infect them. Fark them. This is the chance to clean out all the horrors of humanity. You wanna fark with the people saving everyone, you shouldn't be given quarter.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a great landlord, 25 years now. I moved where I live now three years ago when she told me my previous place was being redeveloped and she had one place available, and she chose me (she has about 65 tenants around town). After Irma, when all our apartments were destroyed, she rebuilt them all, kitchens, bathrooms, etc. And didn't raise the rent. She is not the evicting type unless it warrants it, i.e., found out it was a drug dealer.
 
Huracan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I always knew "Home of the brave" was just a marketing slogan.

Murica, home of the callous and easily scared.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: edmo: THIS is what politicians should focus on. Make it illegal now.

And add that lady's name to the "do not respond" list and add a DNR.

My landlord used to get drunk and come into my apartment in the middle of the night, the cops said it's his place, he can do whatever he wants.

Maybe if your landlord tells you to leave, you don't if you don't want to.


Most states have laws that force a landlord to give you at least 12 hours notice before entering the property.

/I had to keep reminding one of this
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Huracan: I always knew "Home of the brave" was just a marketing slogan.

Murica, home of the callous and easily scared.


9-11-2001.  Never forget!

/I think a lot of people already have
//Not Rudy!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: PangolinPatientZero: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.

God you are just a coont in every way aint ya?

Truth hurts, doesn't it?  Everyone talks a big game around here, but judging by the comments around this place, I don't think farkers are going to rent a room in their home to someone working at a hospital right now.


I'm not going to rent a room to anyone ever but I still have a nurse living in my house. Roommates blow.
 
Kwogh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Farkonaut: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.


Because renting out a spare room is the same as renting out a completely different apartment, where you don't have to have any contact with whoever rents it. No pretty sure you are being an ass.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Christ, between this and the hysteria over the body counts lower than a weekend in Detroit and people attacking random minorities and avoiding unfortunately named products, its like reliving the AIDS crisis all over again.

"43 MORE DEAD! CASES SPIRAL INTO THE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS! RESTAURANTS REFUSE TO SEAT CUSTOMERS WEARING SCRUBS!! WHERE WILL THE MADNESS END!?"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Peki: /our landlords have made it very clear through two notices that they expect rent on the 1st no matter what


Yeah, but his the courts going to be open and the sheriffs going to help enforce that?
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In every crisis the best will come out in some and in others the worst.

In a city like Las Vegas that's built on getting yours, I'm not surprised to hear this.
 
xalres
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Farkonaut: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.

I'm sure there are.
Not you apparently.

True.  Farkers like to pretend they're pretty smart.  They've stayed home, stocked up, and avoided human contact in an effort to not catch or spread corona and spent the last two weeks chastising others for not doing the same.  But that nurse needs a place to stay, so they'll rent him the spare bedroom.


Damn dude, you beat the TAR outta that strawman!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kwogh: Jeebus Saves: Farkonaut: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.

Because renting out a spare room is the same as renting out a completely different apartment, where you don't have to have any contact with whoever rents it. No pretty sure you are being an ass.


It's pretty clear these are Airbnb arrangements.  One of the nurses talked about sharing a kitchen.  I know, I know, I read the article.  Shame on me.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: THIS is what politicians should focus on. Make it illegal now.

And add that lady's name to the "do not respond" list and add a DNR.


Here in Maryland the governor has put a temporary hold on all evictions.

I work in the apartment industry, and I can tell you everyone is freaking out. The big thing is that given the nature of this issue no one knows how this will play out in the next weeks or months, so how do you plan for it? Anyone who says they know for sure how this is definitely going to happen from either a lives lost or economic perspective is probably someone to ignore.

Which is probably no different than how things are going in most industries right now. I can't share any details, but I'm sure you can guess that there's a lot of people and companies - since there's a lot of companies who rent apartments and then furnish and re-rent them on a short term basis - who aren't going to be paying rent a few days from now on April first. Guaranteed there will be lots of abandoned apartments in the next few weeks, eviction halts or not.

I don't feel too bad for big companies like mine. I may be laid off at some point in the near future, but my company is big and will absolutely weather the storm just fine. My previous company was cash heavy, and will be fine. But smaller operations are going to go out of business all over. Oligarchs will be fine, non-oligarchs will get farked whether they're property owners or not.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Peki: /our landlords have made it very clear through two notices that they expect rent on the 1st no matter what

Yeah, but his the courts going to be open and the sheriffs going to help enforce that?


Landlords are friends with the sheriffs. So. . yes. . .
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.


If any in my area need it we have a spare bedroom for free.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: PangolinPatientZero: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.

God you are just a coont in every way aint ya?

Truth hurts, doesn't it?  Everyone talks a big game around here, but judging by the comments around this place, I don't think farkers are going to rent a room in their home to someone working at a hospital right now.


al-Mundane: Find them. Infect them. Fark them. This is the chance to clean out all the horrors of humanity. You wanna fark with the people saving everyone, you shouldn't be given quarter.


Infecting them so they can spread it is not what I would call a cunning plan.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First: That's shiatty.

Second: "First responder" is already a lousy, overused, ill-applied term when utilized as a sweeping title for emergency workers. It has now apparently been expanded further to include nurses, who are the polar opposite of a "first responder."
 
dkulprit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: edmo: THIS is what politicians should focus on. Make it illegal now.

And add that lady's name to the "do not respond" list and add a DNR.

My landlord used to get drunk and come into my apartment in the middle of the night, the cops said it's his place, he can do whatever he wants.

Maybe if your landlord tells you to leave, you don't if you don't want to.


Not sure where you live, but that is illegal as fark in a lot of places and you can sue the shiat out of them for that.  Illinois, texas, Pennsylvania, New York, and florida I know requires between 24 and 48 hour notice that they are entering the apartment and only for inspections or work.

It is not a crime per se where they'd get arrested (unless they were snooping, stealing, or other nefarious stuff), but that does carry civil penalties, revocation of ability to rent, and opens them up for lawsuits from tenants.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kwogh: Jeebus Saves: Farkonaut: Jeebus Saves: I'm sure there are plenty of farkers willing to pick up the slack and rent a room in their house to these nurses.

Because renting out a spare room is the same as renting out a completely different apartment, where you don't have to have any contact with whoever rents it. No pretty sure you are being an ass.


Viruses are very small and will sift down through the floorboards...

/ snark

But they may share vents / have a common heat / AC system.

// not snark

And though COVID-19 isn't airborne (yet)
There are many people that won't believe that.

/ you know it's true
 
