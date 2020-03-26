 Skip to content
(Patch)   Gas prices fell to 99 cents for the first time since the 1990s. It's kind of amazing   (patch.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, Saudi Arabia!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I left work last Tuesday with less than 45 miles left in my tank.  Drove the 22 miles home.  I still have about 15 miles available.  I haven't seen a gas station in almost two weeks.  In wonder what the prices are out here in SoCal.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep. Gas prices around here haven't been this low since before 9/11. They're roughly half of what they were a few months ago.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly the correct thing to do is buy all of it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just wait until a visit to the local doctor costs a duck or 2 chickens.  Good times are coming!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Just wait until a visit to the local doctor costs a duck or 2 chickens.  Good times are coming!


And me without any barnyard fowl.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, goody. Maybe Ford will bring back the Expedition Brontosaurus SUV with its 8 mpg glory. But without the gas guzzler tax because it's clearly a pickup truck.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: doctor


Got any tp?  I'll trade ya for a chicken
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I noticed yesterday it had fallen to $1.49/gal here in Upstate SC. Kind of weird to see it that low. My wife and I both work from home so we don't buy gas very often.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I filled up all our extra cans a few weeks back, because I was sure it was just a fluke at $1.89.  I'm using it up in the mower and tiller, but I don't care.  I'm keeping those cans filled and all the vehicles too.

At some point, the Russians and the Saudis are going to stop, or a hurricane is going to roar up.  Get it while the getting's good.
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: I filled up all our extra cans a few weeks back, because I was sure it was just a fluke at $1.89.  I'm using it up in the mower and tiller, but I don't care.  I'm keeping those cans filled and all the vehicles too.

At some point, the Russians and the Saudis are going to stop, or a hurricane is going to roar up.  Get it while the getting's good.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Trust me on this one, it's one of the best investments you will ever make. Untreated gasoline normally only has a shelf life of about 30 days
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still $3.40 here in NorCal.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had anywhere to go, I would be very happy.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Still $3.40 here in NorCal.


I paid $2.80 here in Utah today. Hasn't changed at all.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
$.99/gal will never happen in Pa. Our gas tax is $.77/gal.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Still $2.50-3/gallon in Oregon.

Doesn't help when your only refinery shut down years ago.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
ROFLMAO.  Only some of us  got anywhere to be or go.
 
patrick767
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Just wait until a visit to the local doctor costs a duck or 2 chickens.  Good times are coming!


Coming soon: a roll of TP gets you a covid-19 test.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This reminds me, I need to pull the cars out and avoid flat spots in the tires.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Especially when you can't go anywhere!!
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I should take the Wee Beastie when I go shopping next week and top off the tank.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ROFLMAO.  Only some of us  got anywhere to be or go.


I haven't operated a gas pump for 3 weeks now. I usually do by at least the 2nd week after filling.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

patrick767: Marcus Aurelius: Just wait until a visit to the local doctor costs a duck or 2 chickens.  Good times are coming!

Coming soon: a roll of TP gets you a covid-19 test.


Let's get real.  No one's going to believe you have a COVID-19 test.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just think of all the places you couldn't go to with gas that cheap!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where? Still over $2 here in IL
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Watch state governments, while the price is down, RAISE the gas taxes because "hey, you are use
to paying xx anyway".
Then when this made up hysteria goes away, and the price GOES BACK UP, it will be more expensive
than it was when it went down.
Government will never miss an opportunity to raise taxes!
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put an order in for an Humvee...so all good.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember filling up at 98 cents per gallon back in my teens and thinking "Gas will never be under a dollar per gallon again".

I just did one of those inflation adjuster things to see what 98 cents back then was worth now. It's about $1.75. Conversely, a dollar for gas now translates to about $0.56 per gallon back then.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Beerguy: maddog2030: Still $3.40 here in NorCal.

I paid $2.80 here in Utah today. Hasn't changed at all.


$2.22 at the Smith's in Brigham City.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There were sub-dollar prices in the southeast in late 2001 / early 2002.  Lowest I paid was 0.809 for "regular."


/ which my Mustang GT just looooooooved!
// max I ever paid was 3.999 / gal in September 2008
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I left work last Tuesday with less than 45 miles left in my tank.  Drove the 22 miles home.  I still have about 15 miles available.  I haven't seen a gas station in almost two weeks.  In wonder what the prices are out here in SoCal.


Here's the "heat map".  Looks like SoCal is "around 2.50-2.75/gallon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no. Are we going to bail out the oil industries now?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Just wait until a visit to the local doctor costs a duck or 2 chickens.  Good times are coming!


That sounds like a canard.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, oil has gone down from $60/barrel to $23/barrel. The "coronastimulus" bill in Congress was going to allocate some money to buy cheap oil for the Strategic Oil Reserve, but that part was cut out. Democrats would rather pay more later, and fund the JFK Center for the Arts now. Not that that's a bad thing, we need the JFK Center for the Arts, and we should pay more to our Saudi allies.

/tell me where I descended into sarcasm....
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have $1.10 on my Hy-Vee gas card now.  Unfortunately my gym and library are closed so I'm using about a gallon every two weeks and I still have a half tank; but the wife's car is going to be on E tomorrow so I'll get some happiness giving her my card (and possibly other good stuff).
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
charts.gasbuddy.comView Full Size


charts.gasbuddy.comView Full Size


Overall gas prices in the States aren't quite at record lows even for the past ten years, though they were lower only very briefly in 2015 (after another oil price collapse).

Canadian gas prices really are hitting record lows. Have lived here 15+ years and am sure I never saw gas prices south of 70 cents a liter.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And we'll pay for the difference through our tax dollars being given to the US oil companies for additional subsidies (welfare).
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, I guess I'd better jump in my vehicle and drive 8 hours to Milwaukee and fill up!! WOO HOO!!
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's cheaper than a bottle of Night Train
/\     /\

(@)^(@)

)>0<(
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My first old man story was telling my son about 99 cent gas.

"Let me tell you about the last time I bought 99cent gasoline at a BP station.  I needed to get some gasoline, so I decided to go to Amoco, which was what they called BP in those days.  So I wore a flannel shirt, which was the style at the time.  Now to go to the BP station, they only accepted cash.  In those days there were $2 bills with Thomas Jefferson on them.  'Give me 2 gallons for a Jefferson,' you'd say.

Now where were we? Oh yeah: the important thing was I had on a flannel shirt, which was the style at the time. They didn't have red plaid because Kurt Cobain died. The only thing you could get was yellow flannel..."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Thanks, Saudi Arabia!


Absolutely. It's not COOL, it's sickening how Republican sponsors have manipulated energy policy all my life and refinery rates more responsible for price variance than any explanation given public scrutiny through the 4th Estate. The utter nonsense of a ruling class' vantage filtered down to the local cop's assertion that driving is a privilege within an infrastructre of a nation so geographically expansive. It's a mechanism of authority that dwarfs any political proxy of it. Whenever progressives come close to dismantling its regulatory capture, lowered gas prices are a systemic go-to for the owners of the means of production to temporarily misdirect the individual's perception of having "saved a little more" this week and more prone to be ambivalent about change or politics in general.

Capital, as simply a word, is derived from the cognate of cattle. We've all a price on our heads. Name yours.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 600x829]


I never noticed the picture on the pump before.
 
