(Some New Wave Guy)   On this week's serving of 80's post-punk, new wave, goth, and shoegazy goodness, we have no idea but we promise it will be awesome. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #126. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    More: Live, KUCI player, 2006 albums, University of California, Irvine, Deep Dive, Global Radio, Time, California, University of California  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and, guaranteed certified 100% covid-19 free. beyond that, who knows. it's a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside a conundrum or whatevs.they've asked us to record programs from home and send them in for broadcast. and if they can't get that worked out, they're playing a repeat of a previous show.so i literally have ZERO idea what my show is gonna be playing today. or at least not until the first song. errrrr make that second...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds wrong so far!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLOLOL they are playing my MvS in memoriam show.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
OOPS! Streema is not playing the same thing as MP3
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the point where they play your previously recorded show, where you talk about how you're live.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
[newsflashtag.jpg] Max von Sydow is dead.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: the point where they play your previously recorded show, where you talk about how you're live.


Last week they inserted a "this is previously aired" disclaimer randomly in the show somewhere
 
maxheck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fad Gadget - Collapsing New People - 1983
Youtube tLb9IvqxdH8
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: the point where they play your previously recorded show, where you talk about how you're live.

Last week they inserted a "this is previously aired" disclaimer randomly in the show somewhere


they did this week as well. right at the top of the hour. i have two shows in the can, so hopefully next week we're on track again.

in other news, someone gets to hear the motorcycle boy again this week....
 
maxheck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shriekback - Signs
Youtube nJX3j_AQZLY
 
Muso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: the point where they play your previously recorded show, where you talk about how you're live.


d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Motorcycle Boy!

Get. In!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxheck: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tLb9Ivqx​dH8]


i love fad gadget and that song, and have played both on my show. and not that long ago iirc...
 
maxheck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: maxheck: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tLb9Ivqx​dH8]

i love fad gadget and that song, and have played both on my show. and not that long ago iirc...


See, this is why I should keep up with your show better than I have... :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxheck: socalnewwaver: maxheck: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tLb9Ivqx​dH8]

i love fad gadget and that song, and have played both on my show. and not that long ago iirc...

See, this is why I should keep up with your show better than I have... :)


we played a repeat today so you could catch up :D
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ooh. Nice dollop of X-Mal Deutschland

You sure you're not a closet goth?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: Ooh. Nice dollop of X-Mal Deutschland

You sure you're not a closet goth?


there's nothing "closet" about it. it's just hard for me to identify thusly because i listen to such a wide swath of music. hell, i have over 200 mahler recordings, and over 1,000 jazz.
 
maxheck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Talking Heads - Slippery People (Rare 12" Mixes)
Youtube mJygAYurffo
 
