(The Atlantic) Goodbye Gen Z. Welcome 'Generation C'
7
    More: Interesting, Influenza, Pandemic, Influenza pandemic, Influenza vaccine, broken health-care systems, SARS-CoV-2, Vaccine Alliance, World War  
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Something about next Tuesday?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Promises of Future Premises

In 2040, even relatives will argue over the names and exact numbers to have perished in the Covfefe fever, China's revenge, Pooh-pei's Spanish Redux, and Mandarin malaise. Some will say more were lost than necessary, others that we caught a lucky break. The baby-boom will have been less than expected, an interstitial anomaly, kindred to GenX, but not as lost, or prone to self-examination.

Whether people should have shunned the "hypothesis of community spread" or embraced "herd immunity" will degenerate into heated assertions of sources and logrithmic scale or the chosen ratios of x- to y-axes as to what hill was straightened, which standard of deviation is recognized. Audio recordings of Boris whispering to Trump the Queen's assurances of miraculous reboundings will remain unreleased for three generations.

As it is with all such things-- long after any liability can be brought to any court anywhere.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will a basketball player become president next?
Cuz that would be kewl.
"Quite frankly we gonna slam dunk that virus quite frankly.
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Should I start running up my credit cards yet? This is has been happening since the beginning of time, just like a giant volcano eruption, an ice age, a giant earthquake. At some point nature decides to screw with us. It will wipe us all out or not. All we can do is to keep calm and prepare to ride it out.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Covid-19 will mark a generational shift. The pandemic is moving our lens economically/politically/socially/cult​urally. And we don't even know how yet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Really? Come on. We need/must have paid sick leave. Make it illegal to work sick. And health checks at every shift start. And lastly Medicare available for all to buy. Otherwise, we're all doomed and money will be worthless. Period. End of the damn game.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DippityDoo: Will a basketball player become president next?
Cuz that would be kewl.
"Quite frankly we gonna slam dunk that virus quite frankly.


I mean Lebron is very popular in Ohio and Florida so that is too major swing states right there. He never played at OSU so that does help his chances in Michigan.
 
