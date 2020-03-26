 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Attention profiteers, hoarders, and people too lazy to use soap: Purell is not proven to actually help against COVID-19   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
43
    More: Fail, Plaintiff, United States, Class action, Antiseptics, maker of Purell hand sanitizer, Purell, Hand sanitizer, class-action lawsuits  
•       •       •

1331 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image image 589x630]


Meh, just buy industrial grade dish soap and dilute it. Plenty available as of last night.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made me laugh.  Thanks, subby!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooooooooooo. What about so called bleach wipes? Been using those to open doors and wipe junk I buy
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol based sanitizers are most effective against bacteria and much less so against viruses. This is not news unless you've been covering your ears for the last couple of decades going "Lalalala not listening!"

Wait...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's effective on your hands (for times when you don't have a sink nearby). It won't help if someone coughs in your face.
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and then the internet went kaboom
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic in the disco, er, uh...the supermarket aisles led by a preponderance of ignorance.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: That headline made me laugh.  Thanks, subby!


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just put 90% isopropyl in an old Purell bottle, stuffed the mouth with cotton, and replaced the cap.  It squeezes out a little bit at a time like hand sanitizer would.  Sure it isn't great for my skin, but it works great in a pinch, and it will definitely kill any virus.
 
Obryn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Nooooooooooooo. What about so called bleach wipes? Been using those to open doors and wipe junk I buy


I too have been using bleach wipes to clean my junk.

/the burn means it's working
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's effective on your hands (for times when you don't have a sink nearby). It won't help if someone coughs in your face.


That's why I do a Purell shot every hour.
 
rikkards
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only hand sanitizer that  has been shown  to  kill norovirus and should be good with Covid.We bought a 12 pack  on American Amazon a year ago and have 7 bottles left now.  It is 72% alcohol. Canadian Border Services was  wondering why we bought so much back then. Glad we did then. Last I saw one was going for over $100. Back then it was because my wife had experienced the Norwalk and that is part of our marriage neither of us had wanted to experience
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i've been sterilizing my hands in the microwave.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A MD ex of mine did not believe in hand sanitizer at all. "If you think your hands need farking sanitizing, you really need to be properly washing them". And since my back up gig has always been kitchens, I'm used to washing the fark out of my hands all day long anyway.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purell works great, but the main entry point into the body for virii is the eyes.

You know what to do.
 
rikkards
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards: This is the only hand sanitizer that  has been shown  to  kill norovirus and should be good with Covid.We bought a 12 pack  on American Amazon a year ago and have 7 bottles left now.  It is 72% alcohol. Canadian Border Services was  wondering why we bought so much back then. Glad we did then. Last I saw one was going for over $100. Back then it was because my wife had experienced the Norwalk and that is part of our marriage neither of us had wanted to experience


Might help to include picture...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obryn: waxbeans: Nooooooooooooo. What about so called bleach wipes? Been using those to open doors and wipe junk I buy

I too have been using bleach wipes to clean my junk.

/the burn means it's working


You want working? FOOF

/ Derek Lowe disapproved!
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: I just put 90% isopropyl in an old Purell bottle, stuffed the mouth with cotton, and replaced the cap.  It squeezes out a little bit at a time like hand sanitizer would.  Sure it isn't great for my skin, but it works great in a pinch, and it will definitely kill any virus.


Or you could just wash your hands, and stay at home like you've been told to.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Ivo Shandor: It's effective on your hands (for times when you don't have a sink nearby). It won't help if someone coughs in your face.

That's why I do a Purell shot every hour.


How well does Bacardi 151 or Everclear fare? 151 is no longer produced, but there's gotta be some sitting around somewhere.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you.  You can't touch anything else if you don't stop touching yourself.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: gilgigamesh: I just put 90% isopropyl in an old Purell bottle, stuffed the mouth with cotton, and replaced the cap.  It squeezes out a little bit at a time like hand sanitizer would.  Sure it isn't great for my skin, but it works great in a pinch, and it will definitely kill any virus.

Or you could just wash your hands, and stay at home like you've been told to.


YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's tons of info on how to protect your family, but what about us single folks?

Serious question: I live by myself, I haven't left my house, nobody and no thing is coming into my house. I've sanitized all the high-touch surfaces and groceries since the last time I did go out. I don't need to be washing my hands constantly indoors, do I?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: gilgigamesh: I just put 90% isopropyl in an old Purell bottle, stuffed the mouth with cotton, and replaced the cap.  It squeezes out a little bit at a time like hand sanitizer would.  Sure it isn't great for my skin, but it works great in a pinch, and it will definitely kill any virus.

Or you could just wash your hands, and stay at home like you've been told to.


You can, until you need to go out and get food.

Washing your hands is the best defense, but until you can get to a sink, hand sanitizers are still a good idea.
 
rikkards
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: gilgigamesh: I just put 90% isopropyl in an old Purell bottle, stuffed the mouth with cotton, and replaced the cap.  It squeezes out a little bit at a time like hand sanitizer would.  Sure it isn't great for my skin, but it works great in a pinch, and it will definitely kill any virus.

Or you could just wash your hands, and stay at home like you've been told to.


Doesn't work when you are considered crItical for your job and have to go through two doors with keypads and there is no sink on the other side where  your desk is. Soap and water is ideal if you are able to get it but in situations where you can't there needs to be an alternative.
Granted that isnt your average worker though
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to tell Chase bank this. The company I work for has been distributing craptons of Purell to their US branches for the last week and all of us at work are well and truly sick and tired of seeing Purell by the truckload come in knowing we are about to send out another 5000 or so packages of the stuff to Chase bank branches.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: There's tons of info on how to protect your family, but what about us single folks?

Serious question: I live by myself, I haven't left my house, nobody and no thing is coming into my house. I've sanitized all the high-touch surfaces and groceries since the last time I did go out. I don't need to be washing my hands constantly indoors, do I?


If you're scratching your balls while using the mouse; than yes.
/wash your hands
//even if you live alone
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Purell works great, but the main entry point into the body for virii is the eyes.

You know what to do.


Squirt it into the eyes of people who think "virii" is a word?
 
fourthsword
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: There's tons of info on how to protect your family, but what about us single folks?

Serious question: I live by myself, I haven't left my house, nobody and no thing is coming into my house. I've sanitized all the high-touch surfaces and groceries since the last time I did go out. I don't need to be washing my hands constantly indoors, do I?


If you are getting any mail or packages, it can live on paper surfaces for around 24 hours.  Nothing else I can think of off the top of my head.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Heamer: Ivo Shandor: It's effective on your hands (for times when you don't have a sink nearby). It won't help if someone coughs in your face.

That's why I do a Purell shot every hour.

How well does Bacardi 151 or Everclear fare? 151 is no longer produced, but there's gotta be some sitting around somewhere.


151 rum would work. Everclear should be diluted to about that same concentration.
 
skinink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
100 years from now, I wonder if the people reading the history of this pandemic are gonna wonder why it caused hoarding of anything. This Christmas, I'm gifting everyone pack of toilet paper.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nooooooooooooo. What about so called bleach wipes? Been using those to open doors and wipe junk I buy


Bleach is definitely better for viruses.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: hubiestubert: [Fark user image image 589x630]

Meh, just buy industrial grade dish soap and dilute it. Plenty available as of last night.


I buy a gallon bottle of that stuff and put it in my soap dispensers. Lasts a loooong time.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Heamer: Ivo Shandor: It's effective on your hands (for times when you don't have a sink nearby). It won't help if someone coughs in your face.

That's why I do a Purell shot every hour.

How well does Bacardi 151 or Everclear fare? 151 is no longer produced, but there's gotta be some sitting around somewhere.


I work at a hospital and take multiple immunosuppresants due to a couple of autoimmune disorders.  I have been using a mixture of 3/4 cup Everclear and 1/4 cup aloe gel (with a few drops of lavender oil added so I don't smell like a still) for about two weeks now.  Most hand sanitizers use 60% alcohol, I figure 95% alcohol has to be even more effective than that.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fourthsword: Larva Lump: Heamer: Ivo Shandor: It's effective on your hands (for times when you don't have a sink nearby). It won't help if someone coughs in your face.

That's why I do a Purell shot every hour.

How well does Bacardi 151 or Everclear fare? 151 is no longer produced, but there's gotta be some sitting around somewhere.

I work at a hospital and take multiple immunosuppresants due to a couple of autoimmune disorders.  I have been using a mixture of 3/4 cup Everclear and 1/4 cup aloe gel (with a few drops of lavender oil added so I don't smell like a still) for about two weeks now.  Most hand sanitizers use 60% alcohol, I figure 95% alcohol has to be even more effective than that.



They don't use 60% alcohol, they are 60% alcohol

If you're using 1/4 aloe in it for every cup of finished hand sanitizer, it's not 95%. Probably around 72%. Still fine, but don't cut it any more than that.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Best thing to use is pure old fashioned bar soap. They have a high tallow content (fat) and the virus being ampiphilic towards and against lipids, it effectively tears the virus in half upon contact.
So old school bar soap really works best against Covid19.
Oh, and it cleans your stanky ass too.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fourthsword: ABQGOD: There's tons of info on how to protect your family, but what about us single folks?

Serious question: I live by myself, I haven't left my house, nobody and no thing is coming into my house. I've sanitized all the high-touch surfaces and groceries since the last time I did go out. I don't need to be washing my hands constantly indoors, do I?

If you are getting any mail or packages, it can live on paper surfaces for around 24 hours.  Nothing else I can think of off the top of my head.


When I get my mail from the box I have been spraying it with Lysol and let it sit for an extra day just in case. Also wash my hands after handling it too. We also have been spraying it at work too and letting it sit.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: fourthsword: Larva Lump: Heamer: Ivo Shandor: It's effective on your hands (for times when you don't have a sink nearby). It won't help if someone coughs in your face.

That's why I do a Purell shot every hour.

How well does Bacardi 151 or Everclear fare? 151 is no longer produced, but there's gotta be some sitting around somewhere.

I work at a hospital and take multiple immunosuppresants due to a couple of autoimmune disorders.  I have been using a mixture of 3/4 cup Everclear and 1/4 cup aloe gel (with a few drops of lavender oil added so I don't smell like a still) for about two weeks now.  Most hand sanitizers use 60% alcohol, I figure 95% alcohol has to be even more effective than that.


They don't use 60% alcohol, they are 60% alcohol

If you're using 1/4 aloe in it for every cup of finished hand sanitizer, it's not 95%. Probably around 72%. Still fine, but don't cut it any more than that.


Thanks for the clarification, totally makes sense, I have been working a lot of hours and I am finding it harder and harder to brain lately...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: gilgigamesh: I just put 90% isopropyl in an old Purell bottle, stuffed the mouth with cotton, and replaced the cap.  It squeezes out a little bit at a time like hand sanitizer would.  Sure it isn't great for my skin, but it works great in a pinch, and it will definitely kill any virus.

Or you could just wash your hands, and stay at home like you've been told to.


Can't afford it, sorry.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: There's tons of info on how to protect your family, but what about us single folks?

Serious question: I live by myself, I haven't left my house, nobody and no thing is coming into my house. I've sanitized all the high-touch surfaces and groceries since the last time I did go out. I don't need to be washing my hands constantly indoors, do I?


No. You're good.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any bills I receive in the mail I just throw in the burn pit.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.