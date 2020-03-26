 Skip to content
(BBC)   Australia bans hair appointments longer than 30 minutes, rescinds order after backlash   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This will be the rise of the Aussie mulletheads again, mark my words. Doomed you Aussies are.
/can't find anywhere in New Jersey to get a much needed haircut and will now sacrifice myself to the wife.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Australia. The only place more American than America.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I may end up looking like a hobo, but I'm not getting a haircut any time soon, too much risk being that close to someone. I could really use a scalp massage though.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't this how Mad Max started?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
30 minutes? They mean for women, right? Granted I don't have as much hair as I used to but I'm usually out of there in 10, tops.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fun fact, Mullets make you immune to Covid 19.


Mainly because people stay away from you... But still...
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I may end up looking like a hobo, but I'm not getting a haircut any time soon, too much risk being that close to someone. I could really use a scalp massage though.


Good luck with that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
rome is burning, but my hair looks great
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Easy to solve problem, just burn the hair off of anyone who makes appointments in the next 3 weeks
 
LeroyB
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Throw another shrimp on the Barber.  🦐
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's been a month for me. They tell me I am a four weeker instead of a six weeker or something like that. I have thick hair so it is like a helmet and piles on when it grows. Can't wait till things calm down to finally get a haircut.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In other news, hairdressers are still open. Another reason for a Straya tag.

/was getting shaggy before WFH began
//proposed to Mrs. F that we trim each other's hair for the duration
///Mrs. F pointedly refused to let me do anything of the kind
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I need a haircut right now, but I can't get one until this statewide "Safe at home" thingie ends.  They consider hair salons to be non-essential, so they all have to close until then.  I shudder to think what my ugly mop is going to look like in another month.

/too uncoordinated to cut it myself
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apparently it takes 31 minutes to contract COVID19. Good to know.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Haven't had a haircut in nearly two years.  Not gonna start now.
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
David Rabbitborough The Hairdresser
Youtube vilMbQe3MRM
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Boom, there ya go.
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Makes sense. It's not really safe to spend time with strangers in the Alps these days, especially near Vorarlberg.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
scontent.fymq2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 484x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: RodneyToady: [Fark user image 484x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Soul II Soul - Back To Life (Official Video)
Youtube TB54dZkzZOY
 
